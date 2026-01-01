PrefixString
pub struct PrefixString<'a> { /* private fields */ }
Smart pointer returned by
Body::get_prefix_str_mut().
Methods
takeView source
fn take(self) -> String
Return the prefix as a string without writing it back to the
Body from which it came.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
String
Trait implementations
impl Debug for PrefixString
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut std::fmt::Formatter
Returns
std::fmt::Result
impl Deref for PrefixString
derefView source
fn deref(&self) -> &Self::Target
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
&Self::Target
impl DerefMut for PrefixString
deref_mutView source
fn deref_mut(&mut self) -> &mut Self::Target
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
&mut Self::Target
impl Drop for PrefixString
dropView source
fn drop(&mut self)
Parameters
- self: &mut Self