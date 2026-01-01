StreamingBody
pub struct StreamingBody { /* private fields */ }
A streaming HTTP body that can be written to, or appended to from another body.
The interface to this type is very similar to
Body, however it is write-only, and can only be
created as a result of calling
Response::stream_to_client() or
Request::send_async_streaming(),
or as part of a
CandidateResponse body transformation.
The most efficient way to write the body is through the
Write implementation. Writes are
buffered, and automatically flushed, but you can call
Write::flush() to explicitly flush the
buffer and cause a new chunk to be written to the client.
A streaming body will be automatically aborted if it goes out of scope without calling
finish().
Methods
abandonView source
Abandon a streaming body handle, indicating an unsuccessful end of the stream.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
appendView source
Append a body onto the end of this streaming body.
This operation is performed in amortized constant time, and so should always be preferred to reading an entire body and then writing the same contents to another body.
Examples
let mut streaming_body = beresp.stream_to_client();streaming_body.append(other_body);
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- other: Body
finishView source
Finish writing to a streaming body handle.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
Trait implementations
impl From<StreamingBodyHandle> for StreamingBody
fromView source
Parameters
- handle: StreamingBodyHandle
Returns
impl StreamingBodyExt for StreamingBody
append_trailerView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
impl Write for StreamingBody
flushView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
writeView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- buf: &[u8]
Returns
write_vectoredView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- bufs: &[std::io::IoSlice]
Returns