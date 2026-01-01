A streaming HTTP body that can be written to, or appended to from another body.

The interface to this type is very similar to Body , however it is write-only, and can only be created as a result of calling Response::stream_to_client() or Request::send_async_streaming() , or as part of a CandidateResponse body transformation.

The most efficient way to write the body is through the Write implementation. Writes are buffered, and automatically flushed, but you can call Write::flush() to explicitly flush the buffer and cause a new chunk to be written to the client.