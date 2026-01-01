request
fastly::http::request
HTTP requests.
Structs
|PendingRequest
|A handle to a pending asynchronous request returned by
Request::send_async() or
Request::send_async_streaming().
|Request
|An HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.
|SendError
|An error that occurred while sending a request.
Enums
|BotCategory
|Categories of detected bots.
|PollResult
|The result of a call to
PendingRequest::poll().
|SendErrorCause
|The reason that a request sent to a backend failed.
Functions
|select
|Given a collection of
PendingRequests, block until the result of one of the requests is
ready.