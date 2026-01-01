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request

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::http::request

HTTP requests.

Structs

PendingRequestA handle to a pending asynchronous request returned by Request::send_async() or Request::send_async_streaming().
RequestAn HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.
SendErrorAn error that occurred while sending a request.

Enums

BotCategoryCategories of detected bots.
PollResultThe result of a call to PendingRequest::poll().
SendErrorCauseThe reason that a request sent to a backend failed.

Functions

selectGiven a collection of PendingRequests, block until the result of one of the requests is ready.
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