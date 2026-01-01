BotCategory
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#[non_exhaustive]pub enum BotCategory { None, Suspected, Accessibility, AiCrawler, AiFetcher, ContentFetcher, MonitoringSiteTools, OnlineMarketing, PagePreview, PlatformIntegrations, Research, SearchEngineCrawler, SearchEngineSpecialization, SecurityTools, Headless, Unknown,}
Categories of detected bots.
Variants
Tools that access your website to monitor things like performance, uptime, and proving domain control.
Tools that access your website to show a preview of the page in other online services and social media platforms.
Integration with other platforms by accessing the website's API, notably Webhooks.
Tools that support search engine optimization tasks (e.g., link analysis, ranking).
Security analysis tools that inspect your website for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and other security features.
Trait implementations
impl Clone for BotCategory
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> BotCategory
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for BotCategory
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for BotCategory
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut std::fmt::Formatter
Returns
std::fmt::Result
impl From<u32> for BotCategory
fromView source
fn from(value: u32) -> Self
Parameters
- value: u32
Returns
Self
impl PartialEq for BotCategory
fn eq(&self, other: &BotCategory) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &BotCategory
Returns
bool