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BotCategory

docs.rs
Enumin requestfastly 0.13.1View source
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#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum BotCategory {
    None,
    Suspected,
    Accessibility,
    AiCrawler,
    AiFetcher,
    ContentFetcher,
    MonitoringSiteTools,
    OnlineMarketing,
    PagePreview,
    PlatformIntegrations,
    Research,
    SearchEngineCrawler,
    SearchEngineSpecialization,
    SecurityTools,
    Headless,
    Unknown,
}

Categories of detected bots.

Variants

None

Bot detection was not executed, or no bot was detected.

Suspected

A suspected bot.

Accessibility

Tools that make content accessible (e.g., screen readers).

AiCrawler

Crawlers used for training AIs and LLMs, generally used for building AI models or indexes.

AiFetcher

Fetchers used by AIs and LLMs for enriching results in response to a user query.

ContentFetcher

Tools that extract content from websites to be used elsewhere.

MonitoringSiteTools

Tools that access your website to monitor things like performance, uptime, and proving domain control.

OnlineMarketing

Crawlers from online marketing platforms (e.g., Facebook, Pinterest).

PagePreview

Tools that access your website to show a preview of the page in other online services and social media platforms.

PlatformIntegrations

Integration with other platforms by accessing the website's API, notably Webhooks.

Research

Commercial and academic tools that collect and analyze data for research purposes.

SearchEngineCrawler

Crawlers that index your website for search engines.

SearchEngineSpecialization

Tools that support search engine optimization tasks (e.g., link analysis, ranking).

SecurityTools

Security analysis tools that inspect your website for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and other security features.

Headless

Headless bot.

Unknown

The detected bot belongs to a category not recognized by this SDK version.

Trait implementations

impl Clone for BotCategory

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> BotCategory

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

BotCategory

impl Debug for BotCategory

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Display for BotCategory

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut std::fmt::Formatter

Returns

std::fmt::Result

impl From<u32> for BotCategory

from

View source
fn from(value: u32) -> Self

Parameters

value: u32

Returns

Self

impl PartialEq for BotCategory

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &BotCategory) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &BotCategory

Returns

bool

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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