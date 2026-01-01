SendErrorCause
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#[non_exhaustive]pub enum SendErrorCause { DnsTimeout, DnsError { rcode: Option<u16>, info_code: Option<u16>, }, DestinationNotFound, DestinationUnavailable, DestinationIpUnroutable, ConnectionRefused, ConnectionTerminated, ConnectionTimeout, ConnectionLimitReached, TlsProtocolError, TlsCertificateError, TlsAlertReceived { alert_id: Option<u8>, }, TlsConfigurationError, HttpIncompleteResponse, HttpResponseHeaderSectionTooLarge, HttpResponseBodyTooLarge, HttpResponseTimeout, HttpResponseStatusInvalid, HttpUpgradeFailed, Http2StreamError { frame_type: u8, error_code: u32, }, HttpProtocolError, HttpRequestCacheKeyInvalid, HttpRequestUriInvalid, HttpCacheLimitExceeded, HttpCacheApiUnsupported, IoError(Error), FanoutNotEnabled, ImageOptimizerUnsupported, InternalError(Option<FastlyStatus>), RequestCollapse, Custom(Error),}
The reason that a request sent to a backend failed.
Variants
The system encountered a timeout when trying to find an IP address for the backend hostname.
The system encountered a DNS error when trying to find an IP address for the backend hostname.
The
rcode and
info_code fields may be set with more detail.
rcode: Option<u16>
info_code: Option<u16>
The system cannot determine which backend to use, or the specified backend was invalid.
The system considers the backend to be unavailable; e.g., recent attempts to communicate with it may have failed, or a health check may indicate that it is down.
The system's connection to the backend was closed before a complete response was received.
The system is configured to limit the number of connections it has to the backend, and that limit has been exceeded.
The system encountered a TLS error when communicating with the backend, either during the handshake or afterwards.
The system encountered an error when verifying the certificate presented by the backend.
The system received a TLS alert from the backend.
The
alert_id field will specific which alert occurred.
alert_id: Option<u8>
The system received a response to the request whose header section was considered too large.
The system received a response to the request whose body was considered too large.
The system received a response to the request whose status code or reason phrase was invalid.
The process of negotiating an upgrade of the HTTP version between the system and backend failed.
The system received an unexpected HTTP/2 error response from the backend.
frame_type: u8
error_code: u32
The system encountered an HTTP protocol error when communicating with the backend. This error will only be used when a more specific one is not defined.
An I/O error was encountered.
0: std::io::Error
The system encountered an unexpected internal error.
0: Option<fastly_shared::FastlyStatus>
This should only occur for "followers" of a request collapse; the leader sees the original error.
A custom error occurred while processing the request.
0: anyhow::Error
Trait implementations
impl Debug for SendErrorCause
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Display for SendErrorCause
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Error for SendErrorCause
sourceView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl From<Error> for SendErrorCause
fromView source
Parameters
- source: std::io::Error
Returns
impl From<SendError> for SendErrorCause
fromView source
Parameters
- err: SendError
Returns