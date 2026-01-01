Given a collection of PendingRequest s, block until the result of one of the requests is ready.

This function accepts any type which can become an iterator that yields requests; a common choice is Vec<PendingRequest> .

Returns a tuple (result, remaining) , where:

result is the result of the request that became ready.

remaining is a vector containing all of the requests that did not become ready. The order of the requests in this vector is not guaranteed to match the order of the requests in the argument collection.

Examples

Selecting using the request URI

You can use Response::get_backend_request() to inspect the request that a response came from. This example uses the URL to see which of the two requests finished first:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 use fastly :: { Error , Request } ; let req1 = Request :: get ( "http://www.origin.org/meow" ) . send_async ( "TheOrigin" ) ? ; let req2 = Request :: get ( "http://www.origin.org/woof" ) . send_async ( "TheOrigin" ) ? ; let pending_reqs = vec! [ req1 , req2 ] ; let ( resp , _remaining ) = fastly :: http :: request :: select ( pending_reqs ) ; let resp = resp ? ; match resp . get_backend_request ( ) . unwrap ( ) . get_url ( ) . path ( ) { "/meow" => println! ( "I love cats!" ) , "/woof" => println! ( "I love dogs!" ) , _ => panic! ( "unexpected result" ) , }

Selecting using the backend name

You can also use Response::get_backend_name() to identify which pending request in the given collection finished. Consider this example, where two requests are sent asynchronously to two different backends:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 use fastly :: { Error , Request } ; let req1 = Request :: get ( "http://www.origin-1.org/" ) . send_async ( "origin1" ) ? ; let req2 = Request :: get ( "http://www.origin-2.org/" ) . send_async ( "origin2" ) ? ; let pending_reqs = vec! [ req1 , req2 ] ; let ( resp , _remaining ) = fastly :: http :: request :: select ( pending_reqs ) ; let resp = resp ? ; match resp . get_backend_name ( ) . unwrap ( ) { "origin1" => println! ( "origin 1 responded first!" ) , "origin2" => println! ( "origin 2 responded first!" ) , _ => panic! ( "unexpected result" ) , }

Panics