  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly
  7. http
  8. request

Request

docs.rs
Structin requestfastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct Request { /* private fields */ }

An HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.

Getting the client request

Call Request::from_client() to get the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.

Creation and conversion

New requests can be created programmatically with Request::new(). In addition, there are convenience constructors like Request::get() which automatically select the appropriate method.

For interoperability with other Rust libraries, Request can be converted to and from the http crate's http::Request type using the From and Into traits.

Sending backend requests

Requests can be sent to a backend in blocking or asynchronous fashion using send(), send_async(), or send_async_streaming().

Builder-style methods

Request can be used as a builder, allowing requests to be constructed and used through method chaining. Methods with the with_ name prefix, such as with_header(), return Self to allow chaining. The builder style is typically most useful when constructing and using a request in a single expression. For example:

Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("my-header", "hello!")
    .with_header("my-other-header", "Здравствуйте!")
    .send("example_backend")?;

Setter methods

Setter methods, such as set_header(), are prefixed by set_, and can be used interchangeably with the builder-style methods, allowing you to mix and match styles based on what is most convenient for your program. Setter methods tend to work better than builder-style methods when constructing a request involves conditional branches or loops. For example:

let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("my-header", "hello!");
if needs_translation {
    req.set_header("my-other-header", "Здравствуйте!");
}
req.send("example_backend")?;

Methods

append_body

View source
fn append_body(&mut self, other: Body)

Append another Body to the body of this request without reading or writing any body contents.

If this request does not have a body, the appended body is set as the request's body.

This operation is performed in amortized constant time, and so should always be preferred to reading an entire body and then writing the same contents to another body.

This method should be used when combining bodies that have not necessarily been read yet, such as the body of the client. To append contents that are already in memory as strings or bytes, you should instead use get_body_mut() to write the contents to the end of the body.

Examples

let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello! client says: ");
req.append_body(Request::from_client().into_body());
req.send("example_backend")?;

Parameters

self: &mut Self
other: Body

append_header

View source
fn append_header(&mut self, name: impl ToHeaderName, value: impl ToHeaderValue)

Add a request header with given value.

Unlike set_header(), this does not discard existing values for the same header name.

Argument type conversion

The header name and value arguments can be any types that implement ToHeaderName and ToHeaderValue, respectively. See those traits for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com");


req.set_header("hello", "world!");
assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));


req.append_header("hello", "universe!");


let values = req.get_header_all_str("hello");
assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);
assert!(values.contains(&"world!"));
assert!(values.contains(&"universe!"));

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: impl ToHeaderName
value: impl ToHeaderValue

as_handles

View source
fn as_handles(&self) -> (&RequestHandle, Option<&BodyHandle>)

Borrow the low-level handle API.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

(&RequestHandle, Option<&BodyHandle>)

clone_with_body

View source
fn clone_with_body(&mut self) -> Request

Clone this request by reading in its body, and then writing the same body to the original and the cloned request.

This method requires mutable access to this request because reading from and writing to the body can involve an HTTP connection.

This operation is potentially expensive if the body is large. Take care when using this method on bodies with unknown sizes. Consider using methods like BufRead::lines() or Body::read_chunks() to incrementally process a body while limiting the maximum size.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
let mut original = Request::post("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_body("hello");
let mut new = original.clone_with_body();
assert_eq!(original.get_method(), new.get_method());
assert_eq!(original.get_url(), new.get_url());
assert_eq!(original.get_header("hello"), new.get_header("hello"));
assert_eq!(original.get_version(), new.get_version());
assert_eq!(original.take_body_bytes(), new.take_body_bytes());

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

Request

clone_without_body

View source
fn clone_without_body(&self) -> Request

Make a new request with the same method, url, headers, and version of this request, but no body.

If you also need to clone the request body, use clone_with_body()

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
let original = Request::post("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_body("hello");
let new = original.clone_without_body();
assert_eq!(original.get_method(), new.get_method());
assert_eq!(original.get_url(), new.get_url());
assert_eq!(original.get_header("hello"), new.get_header("hello"));
assert_eq!(original.get_version(), new.get_version());
assert!(original.has_body());
assert!(!new.has_body());

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Request

connect

View source
fn connect(url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new CONNECT Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

contains_header

View source
fn contains_header(&self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> bool

Returns whether the given header name is present in the request.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");
assert!(req.contains_header("hello"));
assert!(!req.contains_header("not-present"));

Parameters

self: &Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

bool

delete

View source
fn delete(url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new DELETE Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

fastly_key_is_valid

View source
fn fastly_key_is_valid(&self) -> bool

Returns whether or not the client request had a Fastly-Key header which is valid for purging content for the service.

This function ignores the current value of any Fastly-Key header for this request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

from_client

View source
fn from_client() -> Request

Get the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.

Panics

This method panics if the client request has already been retrieved by this method or by the low-level handle API.

Incompatibility with fastly::main

This method cannot be used with fastly::main, as that attribute implicitly calls Request::from_client() to populate the request argument. Use an undecorated main() function instead, along with Response::send_to_client() or Response::stream_to_client() to send a response to the client.

Returns

Request

from_handles

View source
fn from_handles(req_handle: RequestHandle, body_handle: Option<BodyHandle>) -> Self

Create a Request from the low-level handle API.

Parameters

req_handle: RequestHandle
body_handle: Option<BodyHandle>

Returns

Self

get

View source
fn get(url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new GET Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

get_body_mut

View source
fn get_body_mut(&mut self) -> &mut Body

Get a mutable reference to the body of this request.

An empty body is returned if no body has been set, or if it has previously been returned by a method like take_body().

Examples

use std::io::Write;


let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello,");
write!(req.get_body_mut(), " world!")?;
assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "hello, world!");

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

&mut Body

get_body_prefix_mut

View source
fn get_body_prefix_mut(&mut self, length: usize) -> Prefix<'_>

Get a prefix of this request's body containing up to the given number of bytes.

See Body::get_prefix_mut() for details.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
length: usize

Returns

body::Prefix

get_body_prefix_str_mut

View source
fn get_body_prefix_str_mut(&mut self, length: usize) -> PrefixString<'_>

Get a prefix of this request's body as a string containing up to the given number of bytes.

See Body::get_prefix_str_mut() for details.

Panics

If the prefix contains invalid UTF-8 bytes, this function will panic. The exception to this is if the bytes are invalid because a multi-byte codepoint is cut off by the requested prefix length. In this case, the invalid bytes are left off the end of the prefix.

To explicitly handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 bytes, use try_get_body_prefix_str_mut(), which returns an error on failure rather than panicking.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
length: usize

Returns

body::PrefixString

get_bot_analyzed

View source
fn get_bot_analyzed(&self) -> bool

Whether bot detection analysis was performed for this request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

get_bot_category

View source
fn get_bot_category(&self) -> Result<Option<&str>, Utf8Error>

A string indicating the type of bot detected (e.g., SEARCH-ENGINE-CRAWLER, AI-CRAWLER, SUSPECTED-BOT). Returns None if bot detection was not executed.

Warning: String values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes. For conditional logic, use get_bot_category_kind().

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Option<&str>, std::str::Utf8Error>

get_bot_category_bytes

View source
fn get_bot_category_bytes(&self) -> Option<&[u8]>

Like Self::get_bot_category, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&[u8]>

get_bot_category_kind

View source
fn get_bot_category_kind(&self) -> Option<BotCategory>

An enum uniquely identifying the type of bot detected. Returns None if bot detection was not executed.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<BotCategory>

get_bot_detected

View source
fn get_bot_detected(&self) -> bool

Whether a bot was detected in the request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

get_bot_name

View source
fn get_bot_name(&self) -> Result<Option<&str>, Utf8Error>

A string identifying the specific bot detected (e.g., GoogleBot, GPTBot, Bingbot). Returns None if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.

Warning: String values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes. For conditional logic, use get_bot_category_kind().

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Option<&str>, std::str::Utf8Error>

get_bot_name_bytes

View source
fn get_bot_name_bytes(&self) -> Option<&[u8]>

Like Self::get_bot_name, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&[u8]>

get_bot_verified

View source
fn get_bot_verified(&self) -> Option<bool>

Whether the detected bot is a verified bot. Returns None if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<bool>

get_client_ddos_detected

View source
fn get_client_ddos_detected(&self) -> Option<bool>

Returns whether the request was tagged as contributing to a DDoS attack

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<bool>

get_client_h2_fingerprint

View source
fn get_client_h2_fingerprint(&self) -> Option<&str>

Get the HTTP/2 fingerprint of client request if available

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&str>

get_client_ip_addr

View source
fn get_client_ip_addr(&self) -> Option<IpAddr>

Returns the IP address of the client making the HTTP request.

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<IpAddr>

get_client_oh_fingerprint

View source
fn get_client_oh_fingerprint(&self) -> Option<&str>

Get the fingerprint of client original request headers if available

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&str>

get_client_request_id

View source
fn get_client_request_id(&self) -> Option<&str>

Get the request id of the current request if available

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&str>

get_content_length

View source
fn get_content_length(&self) -> Option<usize>

Get the value of the request's Content-Length header, if it exists.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<usize>

get_content_type

View source
fn get_content_type(&self) -> Option<Mime>

Get the MIME type described by the request's Content-Type header, or None if that header is absent.

Panics

This method panics if the Content-Type header is present, but its value cannot be parsed as a valid MIME type. To handle the possibility of an invalid MIME type, use get_header() to access the value directly.

Examples

let req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body_text_plain("hello, world!");
assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::TEXT_PLAIN_UTF_8));

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<Mime>

get_header

View source
fn get_header(&self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> Option<&HeaderValue>

Get the value of a header, or None if the header is not present.

If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the values. See get_header_all() if you need to get all of the values.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

Handling UTF-8 values explicitly:

let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");
assert_eq!(req.get_header("hello"), Some(&HeaderValue::from_static("world")));

Safely handling invalid UTF-8 values:

let invalid_utf8 = &"🐈".as_bytes()[0..3];
let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", invalid_utf8);
assert_eq!(req.get_header("hello").unwrap().as_bytes(), invalid_utf8);

Parameters

self: &Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

Option<&HeaderValue>

get_header_all

View source
fn get_header_all(&self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> impl Iterator<Item = &HeaderValue>

Get an iterator of all the values of a header.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

You can turn the iterator into collection, like Vec:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
let invalid_utf8 = &"🐈".as_bytes()[0..3];
let req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_header("hello", invalid_utf8);


let values: Vec<&HeaderValue> = req.get_header_all("hello").collect();
assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);
assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderValue::from_static("world!")));
assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderValue::from_bytes(invalid_utf8).unwrap()));

You can use the iterator in a loop:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
let invalid_utf8 = &"🐈".as_bytes()[0..3];
let req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_header("hello", invalid_utf8);


for value in req.get_header_all("hello") {
    if let Ok(s) = std::str::from_utf8(value.as_bytes()) {
        println!("hello, {}", s);
    } else {
        println!("hello, invalid UTF-8!");
    }
}

Parameters

self: &Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

impl Iterator<Item = &HeaderValue>

get_header_all_str

View source
fn get_header_all_str(&self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> Vec<&str>

Get all values of a header as strings, or an empty vector if the header is not present.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Panics

This method panics if any of the header values are not valid UTF-8 strings. To handle the possibility of non-UTF-8 data, use get_header_all_str_lossy() for lossy conversion, or use get_header_all() and then convert the bytes with std::str::from_utf8().

Examples

let req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_header("hello", "universe!");
let values = req.get_header_all_str("hello");
assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);
assert!(values.contains(&"world!"));
assert!(values.contains(&"universe!"));

Parameters

self: &Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

Vec<&str>

get_header_all_str_lossy

View source
fn get_header_all_str_lossy(&self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> Vec<Cow<'_, str>>

Get all values of a header as strings, including invalid characters, or an empty vector if the header is not present.

Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned. Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
let world_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 world!").unwrap();
let universe_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 universe!").unwrap();
let req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", world_value)
    .with_header("hello", universe_value);
let values = req.get_header_all_str_lossy("hello");
assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);
assert!(values.contains(&Cow::from("� world!")));
assert!(values.contains(&Cow::from("� universe!")));

Parameters

self: &Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

Vec<Cow<str>>

get_header_names

View source
fn get_header_names(&self) -> impl Iterator<Item = &HeaderName>

Get an iterator of all the request's header names.

Examples

You can turn the iterator into collection, like Vec:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
let req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_header("goodbye", "latency!");


let values: Vec<&HeaderName> = req.get_header_names().collect();
assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);
assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderName::from_static("hello")));
assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderName::from_static("goodbye")));

You can use the iterator in a loop:

let req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_header("goodbye", "latency!");


for name in req.get_header_names() {
    println!("saw header: {:?}", name);
}

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

impl Iterator<Item = &HeaderName>

get_header_names_str

View source
fn get_header_names_str(&self) -> Vec<&str>

Get all of the request's header names as strings, or an empty vector if no headers are present.

Examples

let req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_header("goodbye", "latency!");
let names = req.get_header_names_str();
assert_eq!(names.len(), 2);
assert!(names.contains(&"hello"));
assert!(names.contains(&"goodbye"));

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Vec<&str>

get_header_str

View source
fn get_header_str(&self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> Option<&str>

Get the value of a header as a string, or None if the header is not present.

If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the values. See get_header_all_str() if you need to get all of the values.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Panics

This method panics if the value of the header is not a valid UTF-8 string. To handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use get_header_str_lossy() for lossy conversion, or use get_header() and then convert the bytes with std::str::from_utf8().

Examples

let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");
assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world"));

Parameters

self: &Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

Option<&str>

get_header_str_lossy

View source
fn get_header_str_lossy(&self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> Option<Cow<'_, str>>

Get the value of a header as a string, including invalid characters, or None if the header is not present.

Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned. Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.

If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the values. See get_header_all_str_lossy() if you need to get all of the values.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

let header_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 world!").unwrap();
let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", header_value);
assert_eq!(req.get_header_str_lossy("hello"), Some(Cow::from("� world")));

Parameters

self: &Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

Option<Cow<str>>

get_headers

View source
fn get_headers(&self) -> impl Iterator<Item = (&HeaderName, &HeaderValue)>

Get an iterator of all the request's header names and values.

Examples

You can turn the iterator into a collection, like Vec:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
let req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_header("hello", "universe!");


let headers: Vec<(&HeaderName, &HeaderValue)> = req.get_headers().collect();
assert_eq!(headers.len(), 2);
assert!(headers.contains(&(&HeaderName::from_static("hello"), &HeaderValue::from_static("world!"))));
assert!(headers.contains(&(&HeaderName::from_static("hello"), &HeaderValue::from_static("universe!"))));

You can use the iterator in a loop:

let req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", "world!")
    .with_header("hello", "universe!");


for (n, v) in req.get_headers() {
    println!("Header -  {}: {:?}", n, v);
}

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

impl Iterator<Item = (&HeaderName, &HeaderValue)>

get_method

View source
fn get_method(&self) -> &Method

Get the request method.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
use fastly::http::Method;
fn log_method(req: &Request) {
    match req.get_method() {
        &Method::GET | &Method::HEAD => println!("method was a GET or HEAD"),
        &Method::POST => println!("method was a POST"),
        _ => println!("method was something else"),
    }
}

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&Method

get_method_str

View source
fn get_method_str(&self) -> &str

Get the request method as a string.

Examples

let req = Request::get("https://example.com");
assert_eq!(req.get_method_str(), "GET");

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

get_original_header_count

View source
fn get_original_header_count(&self) -> Option<u32>

Returns the number of headers in the client request as originally received.

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<u32>

get_original_header_names

View source
fn get_original_header_names(&self) -> Result<Option<&[String]>, BufferSizeError>

Returns the client request's header names exactly as they were originally received.

This includes both the original character cases, as well as the original order of the received headers.

Returns Ok(None) if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Option<&[String]>, BufferSizeError>

get_path

View source
fn get_path(&self) -> &str

Get the path component of the request URL.

Examples

let req = Request::get("https://example.com/hello#world");
assert_eq!(req.get_path(), "/hello");

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

get_query

View source
fn get_query<T: DeserializeOwned>(&self) -> Result<T, Error>

Attempt to parse the query component of the request URL into the specified datatype.

The return type chosen for this function must implement serde::de::Deserialize without any non-static lifetimes; see the trait documentation for details.

Errors

This method returns serde_urlencoded::de::Error if deserialization fails.

Examples

Parsing into a vector of string pairs:

let req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo?hello=%F0%9F%8C%90!&bar=baz");
let pairs: Vec<(String, String)> = req.get_query().unwrap();
assert_eq!((pairs[0].0.as_str(), pairs[0].1.as_str()), ("hello", "🌐!"));

Parsing into a mapping between strings (note that duplicates are removed since HashMap is not a multimap):

use std::collections::HashMap;
let req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo?hello=%F0%9F%8C%90!&bar=baz&bar=quux");
let map: HashMap<String, String> = req.get_query().unwrap();
assert_eq!(map.len(), 2);
assert_eq!(map["hello"].as_str(), "🌐!");

Parsing into a custom type that derives serde::de::Deserialize:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
#[derive(serde::Deserialize)]
struct MyData {
    name: String,
    count: u64,
}
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/?name=Computers&count=1024");
let my_data = req.take_body_form::<MyData>().unwrap();
assert_eq!(&my_data.name, "Computers");
assert_eq!(my_data.count, 1024);

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<T, serde_urlencoded::de::Error>

get_query_parameter

View source
fn get_query_parameter(&self, parameter: &str) -> Option<&str>

Get the value of a query parameter in the request's URL.

This assumes that the query string is a & separated list of parameter=value pairs. The value of the first occurrence of parameter is returned. No URL decoding is performed.

Examples

let req = Request::get("https://example.com/page?foo=bar&baz=qux");
assert_eq!(req.get_query_parameter("foo"), Some("bar"));
assert_eq!(req.get_query_parameter("baz"), Some("qux"));
assert_eq!(req.get_query_parameter("other"), None);

Parameters

self: &Self
parameter: &str

Returns

Option<&str>

get_query_str

View source
fn get_query_str(&self) -> Option<&str>

Get the query component of the request URL, if it exists, as a percent-encoded ASCII string.

This is a shorthand for self.get_url().query(); see Url::query() for details and other query manipulation functions.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&str>

get_server_ip_addr

View source
fn get_server_ip_addr(&self) -> Option<IpAddr>

Returns the IP address on which this server received the HTTP request.

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<IpAddr>

get_tls_cipher_openssl_name

View source
fn get_tls_cipher_openssl_name(&self) -> Result<Option<&str>, Utf8Error>

Get the cipher suite used to secure the client TLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.

The value returned will be consistent with the OpenSSL name for the cipher suite.

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Examples

assert_eq!(
    Request::from_client().get_tls_cipher_openssl_name().unwrap(),
    Some("ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256"),
);

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Option<&str>, std::str::Utf8Error>

get_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytes

View source
fn get_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytes(&self) -> Option<&[u8]>

Like Self::get_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytes, but supports non-UTF-8 byte strings.

Examples

assert_eq!(
    Request::from_client().get_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytes(),
    Some("ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256".as_bytes()),
);

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&[u8]>

get_tls_client_cert_verify_result

View source
fn get_tls_client_cert_verify_result(&self) -> Option<ClientCertVerifyResult>

Returns the error code defined in ClientCertVerifyResult.

If your service is set up for mTLS (see this documentation), then this will return information about the client's mTLS certificate, if provided. If the certificate is not provided, you will receive a ClientCertVerifyResult::CertificateMissing value, if the certificate properly matches your mTLS configuration, you will receive a ClientCertVerifyResult::Ok, etc.

If your service is not set up for mTLS, this function will always return Some(ClientCertVerifyResult::Ok).

If you have a service that may be run with some domains that are mTLS protected, and some that are not mTLS protected, then we advise checking for both the existence of a certificate (by verifying that get_tls_raw_client_certificate or get_tls_raw_client_certificate_bytes return Some) before checking the result of this function. Doing both makes sure that you both received a certificate and that it was valid, and will work for both the mTLS-protected and non-mTLS-protected domains.

This function returns None in the case that this Request is not from the client, but was instead generated by other parts of the code. (In other words, it will return None if this request was neither the argument to a function marked fastly::main nor generated with Request::from_client.)

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<ClientCertVerifyResult>

get_tls_client_hello

View source
fn get_tls_client_hello(&self) -> Option<&[u8]>

Get the raw bytes sent by the client in the TLS ClientHello message.

See RFC 5246 for details.

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&[u8]>

get_tls_client_servername

View source
fn get_tls_client_servername(&self) -> Option<&str>

Get the hostname sent by the client in the TLS ServerName Indication.

See RFC 6066 for details.

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&str>

get_tls_ja3_md5

View source
fn get_tls_ja3_md5(&self) -> Option<[u8; 16]>

Get the JA3 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.

Returns None if this is not available.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<[u8; 16]>

get_tls_ja4

View source
fn get_tls_ja4(&self) -> Option<&str>

Get the JA4 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.

Returns None if this is not available.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&str>

get_tls_protocol

View source
fn get_tls_protocol(&self) -> Result<Option<&str>, Utf8Error>

Get the TLS protocol version used to secure the client TLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.

Returns None if this is not the client request.

Examples

assert_eq!(Request::from_client().get_tls_protocol().unwrap(), Some("TLSv1.2"));

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Option<&str>, std::str::Utf8Error>

get_tls_protocol_bytes

View source
fn get_tls_protocol_bytes(&self) -> Option<&[u8]>

Like Self::get_tls_protocol, but supports non-UTF-8 byte strings.

Examples

assert_eq!(Request::from_client().get_tls_protocol_bytes(), Some("TLSv1.2".as_bytes()));

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&[u8]>

get_tls_raw_client_certificate

View source
fn get_tls_raw_client_certificate(&self) -> Result<Option<&str>, Utf8Error>

Get the raw client certificate in the mutual TLS handshake message as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8. It is in PEM format.

If this is not mTLS or available then this will return Ok(None).

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Option<&str>, std::str::Utf8Error>

get_tls_raw_client_certificate_bytes

View source
fn get_tls_raw_client_certificate_bytes(&self) -> Option<&[u8]>

Like Self::get_tls_raw_client_certificate, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&[u8]>

get_url

View source
fn get_url(&self) -> &Url

Get a shared reference to the request URL.

Examples

let req = Request::get("https://example.com/hello#world");
let url = req.get_url();
assert_eq!(url.host_str(), Some("example.com"));
assert_eq!(url.path(), "/hello");
assert_eq!(url.fragment(), Some("world"));

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&Url

get_url_mut

View source
fn get_url_mut(&mut self) -> impl DerefMut<Target = Url> + '_

Get a mutable reference to the request URL.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/");


let mut url = req.get_url_mut();
url.set_path("/hello");
url.set_fragment(Some("world"));
drop(url);


assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/hello#world");

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

impl DerefMut<Target = Url> + '_

get_url_str

View source
fn get_url_str(&self) -> &str

Get the request URL as a string.

Examples

let req = Request::get("https://example.com");
assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com");

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

get_version

View source
fn get_version(&self) -> Version

Get the HTTP version of this request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Version

handoff_fanout

View source
fn handoff_fanout(self, backend: &str) -> Result<(), SendError>

Pass the request through the Fanout GRIP proxy and on to a backend.

This can only be used on services that have the Fanout feature enabled.

The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.

Parameters

self: Self
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(), SendError>

handoff_websocket

View source
fn handoff_websocket(self, backend: &str) -> Result<(), SendError>

Pass the WebSocket directly to a backend.

This can only be used on services that have the WebSockets feature enabled and on requests that are valid WebSocket requests.

The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.

Parameters

self: Self
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(), SendError>

has_body

View source
fn has_body(&self) -> bool

Returns true if this request has a body.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

head

View source
fn head(url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new HEAD Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

into_body

View source
fn into_body(self) -> Body

Consume the request and return its body.

An empty body is returned if no body has been set, or if it has previously been returned by a method like take_body().

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Body

into_body_bytes

View source
fn into_body_bytes(self) -> Vec<u8>

Consume the request and return its body as a byte vector.

Memory usage

This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like read_body_lines() or read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at once.

Examples

let req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body_text_plain("hello, world!");
let bytes = req.into_body_bytes();
assert_eq!(&bytes, b"hello, world!");

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Vec<u8>

into_body_str

View source
fn into_body_str(self) -> String

Consume the request and return its body as a string.

Memory usage

This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like read_body_lines() or read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at once.

Panics

If the body does not contain a valid UTF-8 string, this function will panic. To explicitly handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use into_body_str_lossy() for lossy conversion, or use into_body_bytes() and then convert the bytes explicitly with a function like String::from_utf8.

Examples

let req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello, world!");
let string = req.into_body_str();
assert_eq!(&string, "hello, world!");

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

String

into_body_str_lossy

View source
fn into_body_str_lossy(self) -> String

Consume the request and return its body as a string, including invalid characters.

Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned. Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.

Memory usage

This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like read_body_lines() or read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at once.

Examples

let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");
req.set_body_octet_stream(b"\xF0\x90\x80 hello, world!");
let string = req.into_body_str_lossy();
assert_eq!(&string, "� hello, world!");

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

String

into_handles

View source
fn into_handles(self) -> (RequestHandle, Option<BodyHandle>)

Convert a Request into the low-level handle API.

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

(RequestHandle, Option<BodyHandle>)

is_cacheable

View source
fn is_cacheable(&self) -> bool

Gets whether the request is potentially cacheable.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

is_from_client

View source
fn is_from_client(&self) -> bool

Return true if this request is from the client of this execution of the Compute program.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

new

View source
fn new(method: impl ToMethod, url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new request with the given method and URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The method and URL arguments can be any types that implement ToMethod and ToUrl, respectively. See those traits for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

method: impl ToMethod
url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

on_behalf_of

View source
fn on_behalf_of<S: AsRef<str>>(self, service: S) -> Result<Self, FastlyStatus>

Send this request on behalf of another service.

Running it on behalf of another service means that the cache store used for this request will be of that service, not the currently running one.

Internal / Privileged

This operation is privileged, and attempts to use this functionality without proper privileges will cause errors. If you are interested in having two or more of your services share the same cache, please talk to your Fastly account representative. While we have no plans to offer this ability widely -- this capability is only currently allowed for Fastly-internal services -- we may revisit this decision given sufficient customer input.

Parameters

self: Self
service: S

Returns

Result<Self, FastlyStatus>

options

View source
fn options(url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new OPTIONS Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

patch

View source
fn patch(url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new PATCH Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

post

View source
fn post(url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new POST Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

put

View source
fn put(url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new PUT Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

read_body_chunks

View source
fn read_body_chunks(&mut self, chunk_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<Vec<u8>, Error>> + '_

Return an iterator that reads the request body in chunks of at most the given number of bytes.

If chunk_size does not evenly divide the length of the body, then the last chunk will not have length chunk_size.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
use std::io::Write;
fn remove_0s(req: &mut Request) -> Result<(), Box<dyn std::error::Error>> {
    let mut no_0s = Body::new();
    for chunk in req.read_body_chunks(4096) {
        let mut chunk = chunk?;
        chunk.retain(|b| *b != 0);
        no_0s.write_all(&chunk)?;
    }
    req.set_body(no_0s);
    Ok(())
}

Parameters

self: &mut Self
chunk_size: usize

Returns

impl Iterator<Item = Result<Vec<u8>, Error>> + '_

read_body_lines

View source
fn read_body_lines(&mut self) -> Lines<&mut Body>

Return a Lines iterator that reads the request body a line at a time.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
use std::io::Write;


fn remove_es(req: &mut Request) -> Result<(), Box<dyn std::error::Error>> {
    let mut no_es = Body::new();
    for line in req.read_body_lines() {
        writeln!(no_es, "{}", line.unwrap().replace("e", ""))?;
    }
    req.set_body(no_es);
    Ok(())
}

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

std::io::Lines<&mut Body>

remove_header

View source
fn remove_header(&mut self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> Option<HeaderValue>

Remove all request headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values if any were present.

If the header has multiple values, one is returned arbitrarily. To get all of the removed header values, use get_header_all() before removing.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");
assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));
assert_eq!(req.remove_header("hello"), Some(HeaderValue::from_static("world!")));
assert!(req.remove_header("not-present").is_none());

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

Option<HeaderValue>

remove_header_str

View source
fn remove_header_str(&mut self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> Option<String>

Remove all request headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values as a string if any were present.

If the header has multiple values, one is returned arbitrarily. To get all of the removed header values, use get_header_all() before removing.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Panics

This method panics if the value of the header is not a valid UTF-8 string. To handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use remove_header_str_lossy() for lossy conversion, or use remove_header() and then convert the bytes with std::str::from_utf8().

Examples

let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");
assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));
assert_eq!(req.remove_header_str("hello"), Some("world!".to_string()));
assert!(req.remove_header_str("not-present").is_none());

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

Option<String>

remove_header_str_lossy

View source
fn remove_header_str_lossy(&mut self, name: impl ToHeaderName) -> Option<String>

Remove all request headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values as a string, including invalid characters, if any were present.

Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned. Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.

If the header has multiple values, one is returned arbitrarily. To get all of the removed header values, use get_header_all() before removing.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

let header_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 world!").unwrap();
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .with_header("hello", header_value);
assert_eq!(req.get_header_str_lossy("hello"), Some(Cow::from("� world")));
assert_eq!(req.remove_header_str_lossy("hello"), Some(String::from("� world")));
assert!(req.remove_header_str_lossy("not-present").is_none());

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: impl ToHeaderName

Returns

Option<String>

remove_query

View source
fn remove_query(&mut self)

Remove the query component from the request URL, if one exists.

Examples

let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo?hello=%F0%9F%8C%90!&bar=baz");
req.remove_query();
assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/foo");

Parameters

self: &mut Self

send

View source
fn send(self, backend: impl ToBackend) -> Result<Response, SendError>

Retrieve a response for the request, either from cache or by sending it to the given backend server. Returns once the response headers have been received, or an error occurs.

Argument type conversion

The backend argument can be any type that implements ToBackend; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

Sending the client request to a backend without modification:

let backend_resp = Request::from_client().send("example_backend").expect("request succeeds");
assert!(backend_resp.get_status().is_success());

Sending a synthetic request:

let backend_resp = Request::get("https://example.com")
    .send("example_backend")
    .expect("request succeeds");
assert!(backend_resp.get_status().is_success());

Parameters

self: Self
backend: impl ToBackend

Returns

Result<Response, SendError>

send_async

View source
fn send_async(self, backend: impl ToBackend) -> Result<PendingRequest, SendError>

Begin sending the request to the given backend server, and return a PendingRequest that can yield the backend response or an error.

This method returns as soon as the request begins sending to the backend, and transmission of the request body and headers will continue in the background.

This method allows for sending more than one request at once and receiving their responses in arbitrary orders. See PendingRequest for more details on how to wait on, poll, or select between pending requests.

This method is also useful for sending requests where the response is unimportant, but the request may take longer than the Compute program is able to run, as the request will continue sending even after the program that initiated it exits.

Argument type conversion

The backend argument can be any type that implements ToBackend; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

Sending a request to two backends and returning whichever response finishes first:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
let backend_resp_1 = Request::get("https://example.com/")
    .send_async("example_backend_1")
    .expect("request 1 begins sending");
let backend_resp_2 = Request::get("https://example.com/")
    .send_async("example_backend_2")
    .expect("request 2 begins sending");
let (resp, _) = fastly::http::request::select(vec![backend_resp_1, backend_resp_2]);
resp.expect("request succeeds").send_to_client();

Sending a long-running request and ignoring its result so that the program can exit before it completes:

let _ = Request::post("https://example.com")
    .with_body(some_large_file)
    .send_async("example_backend");

Parameters

self: Self
backend: impl ToBackend

Returns

Result<PendingRequest, SendError>

send_async_streaming

View source
fn send_async_streaming(self, backend: impl ToBackend) -> Result<(StreamingBody, PendingRequest), SendError>

Begin sending the request to the given backend server, and return a PendingRequest that can yield the backend response or an error along with a StreamingBody that can accept further data to send.

The backend connection is only closed once StreamingBody::finish() is called. The PendingRequest will not yield a Response until the StreamingBody is finished.

This method is most useful for programs that do some sort of processing or inspection of a potentially-large client request body. Streaming allows the program to operate on small parts of the body rather than having to read it all into memory at once.

This method returns as soon as the request begins sending to the backend, and transmission of the request body and headers will continue in the background.

Note that the implementation of send_async_streaming does not currently support also using Request::setbeforesend or Request::setaftersend. Attempts to call this method after also setting the callbacks will result in an SendErrorCause::HttpCacheApiUnsupported error.

Examples

Count the number of lines in a UTF-8 client request body while sending it to the backend:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
use std::io::{BufRead, Write};


let mut req = Request::from_client();
// Take the body so we can iterate through its lines later
let req_body = req.take_body();
// Start sending the client request to the client with a now-empty body
let (mut backend_body, pending_req) = req
    .send_async_streaming("example_backend")
    .expect("request begins sending");


let mut num_lines = 0;
for line in req_body.lines() {
    let line = line?;
    num_lines += 1;
    // Write the line to the streaming backend body
    backend_body.write_all(line.as_bytes())?;
}
// Finish the streaming body to allow the backend connection to close
backend_body.finish()?;


println!("client request body contained {} lines", num_lines);

Parameters

self: Self
backend: impl ToBackend

Returns

Result<(StreamingBody, PendingRequest), SendError>

set_after_send

View source
fn set_after_send(&mut self, f: impl Fn(&mut CandidateResponse) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static)

Sets a callback to be invoked after a response is returned from a backend, but before it is stored into the cache.

This callback allows for cache properties like TTL to be customized beyond what the backend response headers specify. It also allows for the response itself to be modified prior to storing into the cache.

Note that the callback is only invoked if the request is a candidate for caching; it is not invoked if the request is explicitly to the backend with Request::set_pass().

Parameters

self: &mut Self
f: impl Fn(&mut CandidateResponse) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static

set_auto_decompress_gzip

View source
fn set_auto_decompress_gzip(&mut self, gzip: bool)

Set whether a gzip-encoded response to this request will be automatically decompressed.

Enabling this will set the Accept-Encoding header before the request is sent, regardless of the original value in the request, to ensure that any values originally sent by a browser or other client get replaced with gzip, so that the backend will not try sending unsupported compression algorithms.

If the response to this request is gzip-encoded, it will be presented in decompressed form, and the Content-Encoding and Content-Length headers will be removed.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
gzip: bool

set_before_send

View source
fn set_before_send(&mut self, f: impl Fn(&mut Request) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static)

Sets a callback to be invoked if a request misses the cache, allowing the request to be modified beforehand.

This callback is useful when, for example, a backend requires an additional header to be inserted, but that header is expensive to produce. The callback will only be invoked if the original request cannot be responded to from the cache, so the header is only computed when it is truly needed.

Note that the callback is only invoked if the request is a candidate for caching; it is not invoked if the request is explicitly to the backend with Request::set_pass().

Parameters

self: &mut Self
f: impl Fn(&mut Request) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static

set_body

View source
fn set_body(&mut self, body: impl Into<Body>)

Set the given value as the request's body.

Argument type conversion

See the From impls for Body to see which types can be used as a body. Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body, use get_body_mut() and write to the returned Body.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
body: impl Into<Body>

set_body_form

View source
fn set_body_form(&mut self, value: &impl Serialize) -> Result<(), Error>

Convert the given value to application/x-www-form-urlencoded format and set that data as the request's body.

The given value must implement serde::Serialize; see the trait documentation for details.

Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body, use get_body_mut() and write to the returned Body.

Content type

This method sets the content type to application/x-www-form-urlencoded.

Errors

This method returns serde_urlencoded::ser::Error if serialization fails.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
#[derive(serde::Serialize)]
struct MyData {
    name: String,
    count: u64,
}
let my_data = MyData { name: "Computers".to_string(), count: 1024 };
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");
req.set_body_form(&my_data).unwrap();
assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_WWW_FORM_URLENCODED));
assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "name=Computers&count=1024");

Parameters

self: &mut Self
value: &impl Serialize

Returns

Result<(), serde_urlencoded::ser::Error>

set_body_json

View source
fn set_body_json(&mut self, value: &impl Serialize) -> Result<(), Error>

Convert the given value to JSON and set that JSON as the request's body.

The given value must implement serde::Serialize. You can either implement that trait for your own custom type, or use serde_json::Value to create untyped JSON values. See serde_json for details.

Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body, use get_body_mut() and write to the returned Body.

Content type

This method sets the content type to application/json.

Errors

This method returns serde_json::Error if serialization fails.

Examples

Using a type that derives serde::Serialize:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
#[derive(serde::Serialize)]
struct MyData {
    name: String,
    count: u64,
}
let my_data = MyData { name: "Computers".to_string(), count: 1024 };
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");
req.set_body_json(&my_data).unwrap();
assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_JSON));
assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), r#"{"name":"Computers","count":1024}"#);

Using untyped JSON and the serde_json::json macro:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
let my_data = serde_json::json!({
    "name": "Computers",
    "count": 1024,
});
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");
req.set_body_json(&my_data).unwrap();
assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_JSON));
assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), r#"{"count":1024,"name":"Computers"}"#);

Parameters

self: &mut Self
value: &impl Serialize

Returns

Result<(), serde_json::Error>

set_body_octet_stream

View source
fn set_body_octet_stream(&mut self, body: &[u8])

Set the given bytes as the request's body.

Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body, use get_body_mut() and write to the returned Body.

Content type

This method sets the content type to application/octet-stream.

Examples

let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");
req.set_body_octet_stream(b"hello, world!");
assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_OCTET_STREAM));
assert_eq!(&req.into_body_bytes(), b"hello, world!");

Parameters

self: &mut Self
body: &[u8]

set_body_text_html

View source
fn set_body_text_html(&mut self, body: &str)

Set the given string as the request's body with content type text/html; charset=UTF-8.

Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body, use get_body_mut() and write to the returned Body.

Content type

This method sets the content type to text/html; charset=utf-8.

Examples

let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");
req.set_body_text_html("<p>hello, world!</p>");
assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::TEXT_HTML_UTF_8));
assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "<p>hello, world!</p>");

Parameters

self: &mut Self
body: &str

set_body_text_plain

View source
fn set_body_text_plain(&mut self, body: &str)

Set the given string as the request's body with content type text/plain; charset=UTF-8.

Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body, use get_body_mut() and write to the returned Body.

Content type

This method sets the content type to text/plain; charset=utf-8.

Examples

let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");
req.set_body_text_plain("hello, world!");
assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::TEXT_PLAIN_UTF_8));
assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "hello, world!");

Parameters

self: &mut Self
body: &str

set_cache_key

View source
fn set_cache_key(&mut self, key: impl Into<Vec<u8>>)

Set the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.

The cache key must be exactly 32 bytes long.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
key: impl Into<Vec<u8>>

set_content_type

View source
fn set_content_type(&mut self, mime: Mime)

Set the MIME type described by the request's Content-Type header.

Any existing Content-Type header values will be overwritten.

Examples

let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello,world!");
req.set_content_type(fastly::mime::TEXT_CSV_UTF_8);

Parameters

self: &mut Self
mime: Mime

set_framing_headers_mode

View source
fn set_framing_headers_mode(&mut self, mode: FramingHeadersMode)

Sets how Content-Length and Transfer-Encoding will be determined when sending this request.

See FramingHeadersMode for details on the options.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
mode: FramingHeadersMode

set_header

View source
fn set_header(&mut self, name: impl ToHeaderName, value: impl ToHeaderValue)

Set a request header to the given value, discarding any previous values for the given header name.

Argument type conversion

The header name and value arguments can be any types that implement ToHeaderName and ToHeaderValue, respectively. See those traits for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com");


req.set_header("hello", "world!");
assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));


req.set_header("hello", "universe!");


let values = req.get_header_all_str("hello");
assert_eq!(values.len(), 1);
assert!(!values.contains(&"world!"));
assert!(values.contains(&"universe!"));

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: impl ToHeaderName
value: impl ToHeaderValue

set_image_optimizer

View source
fn set_image_optimizer(&mut self, options: ImageOptimizerOptions)

Set image_optimizer::ImageOptimizerOptions for this request to proxy it to Image Optimizer.

Transformations can be expressed through ImageOptimizerOptions or query parameters on the request. Options set on ImageOptimizerOptions take precedence over query parameters with the same name.

It is not necessary to include additional shielding logic for Image Optimization, the required ImageOptimizerRegion handles this for you. It is recommended to pick a region close to your origin.

Examples

Send a request for image.jpeg with params format=webp to Image Optimizer.

let mut image_opto_opts = ImageOptimizerOptions::from_region(ImageOptimizerRegion::UsWest);
image_opto_opts.format = Some(Format::WebP);
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/image.jpeg");
req.set_image_optimizer(image_opto_opts);
// `origin` is a named backend on your service.
req.send("origin")?;

Override the format parameter on the request if it exists, turning it to auto.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
#[fastly::main]
fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> {
let mut image_opto_opts = ImageOptimizerOptions::from_region(ImageOptimizerRegion::UsWest);
if let Some(_param) = req.get_query_parameter("format") {
    image_opto_opts.format = Some(Format::Auto);
}
req.set_image_optimizer(image_opto_opts);
Ok(req.send("origin")?)
}

Overrides

At the moment, calling this function overrides custom caching behavior, such as Request::set_surrogate_key(), Request::set_ttl() and Request::set_pci(). Caching behavior is currently determined by the cache control headers set on the source image.

Additionally, any before and after send hooks are not executed.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
options: image_optimizer::ImageOptimizerOptions

set_lookup_timeout

View source
fn set_lookup_timeout(&mut self, lookup_timeout: Duration)

Configure a cache lookup timeout.

By default, the Compute platform uses request collapsing: if two concurrent requests would use the same cache entry, only one of them is directed to fetch from the backend, and the other is directed to wait for the cache to be filled.

In some cases, this is undesirable. This bounds the time during which the request will wait for a cached response. If this timeout is exceeded, the request is cancelled with an error, without having been sent to the origin.

NOTE: When this timeout occurs, the request is lost; it is not retried.

Note that calling set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by Request::set_surrogate_key, Request::set_ttl, Request::set_pci, and Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call set_pass, then you may want to instead use the CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods inside of a Request::set_after_send callback.

Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling set_pass(true) will reverse the effect of the set_pass call, and any response received when the request is sent may become cacheable.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
lookup_timeout: std::time::Duration

set_method

View source
fn set_method(&mut self, method: impl ToMethod)

Set the request method.

Argument type conversion

The method argument can be any type that implements ToMethod; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Examples

use fastly::http::Method;


let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com");
req.set_method(Method::POST);
assert_eq!(req.get_method(), &Method::POST);

Parameters

self: &mut Self
method: impl ToMethod

set_pass

View source
fn set_pass(&mut self, pass: bool)

Set whether this request should be cached if sent to a backend.

By default this is false, which means the backend will only be reached if a cached response is not available. Set this to true to send the request directly to the backend without caching.

Overrides

Note that calling set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by Request::set_surrogate_key, Request::set_ttl, Request::set_pci, and Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call set_pass, then you may want to instead use the CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods inside of a Request::set_after_send callback.

Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling set_pass(true) will reverse the effect of the set_pass call, and any response received when the request is sent may become cacheable.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
pass: bool

set_path

View source
fn set_path(&mut self, path: &str)

Set the path component of the request URL.

Examples

let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/");
req.set_path("/hello");
assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/hello");

Parameters

self: &mut Self
path: &str

set_pci

View source
fn set_pci(&mut self, pci: bool)

Override the caching behavior of this request to enable or disable PCI/HIPAA-compliant non-volatile caching.

By default, this is false, which means the request may not be PCI/HIPAA-compliant. Set it to true to enable compliant caching.

See the Fastly PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery documentation for details.

Overrides

This overrides any previous Request::set_pass call and sets the pass behavior to false.

Note that calling set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by Request::set_surrogate_key, Request::set_ttl, Request::set_pci, and Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call set_pass, then you may want to instead use the CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods inside of a Request::set_after_send callback.

Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling set_pass(true) will reverse the effect of the set_pass call, and any response received when the request is sent may become cacheable.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
pci: bool

set_query

View source
fn set_query(&mut self, query: &impl Serialize) -> Result<(), Error>

Convert the given value to application/x-www-form-urlencoded format and set that data as the request URL query component.

The given value must implement serde::Serialize; see the trait documentation for details.

Errors

This method returns serde_urlencoded::ser::Error if serialization fails.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
#[derive(serde::Serialize)]
struct MyData {
    name: String,
    count: u64,
}
let my_data = MyData { name: "Computers".to_string(), count: 1024 };
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo");
req.set_query(&my_data).unwrap();
assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/foo?name=Computers&count=1024");

Parameters

self: &mut Self
query: &impl Serialize

Returns

Result<(), serde_urlencoded::ser::Error>

set_query_str

View source
fn set_query_str(&mut self, query: impl AsRef<str>)

Set the query string of the request URL query component to the given string, performing percent-encoding if necessary.

Examples

let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo");
req.set_query_str("hello=🌐!&bar=baz");
assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/foo?hello=%F0%9F%8C%90!&bar=baz");

Parameters

self: &mut Self
query: impl AsRef<str>

set_stale_if_error

View source
fn set_stale_if_error(&mut self, swr: u32)

Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given stale-if-error time, in seconds.

Overrides

This overrides the behavior specified in the response headers, and will override any previous Request::set_pass call by setting the pass behavior to false.

Note that calling set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by Request::set_surrogate_key, Request::set_ttl, Request::set_pci, and Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call set_pass, then you may want to instead use the CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods inside of a Request::set_after_send callback.

Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling set_pass(true) will reverse the effect of the set_pass call, and any response received when the request is sent may become cacheable.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
swr: u32

set_stale_while_revalidate

View source
fn set_stale_while_revalidate(&mut self, swr: u32)

Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given stale-while-revalidate time, in seconds.

Overrides

This overrides the behavior specified in the response headers, and will override any previous Request::set_pass call by setting the pass behavior to false.

Note that calling set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by Request::set_surrogate_key, Request::set_ttl, Request::set_pci, and Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call set_pass, then you may want to instead use the CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods inside of a Request::set_after_send callback.

Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling set_pass(true) will reverse the effect of the set_pass call, and any response received when the request is sent may become cacheable.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
swr: u32

set_surrogate_key

View source
fn set_surrogate_key(&mut self, sk: HeaderValue)

Override the caching behavior of this request to include the given surrogate key(s), provided as a header value.

The header value can contain more than one surrogate key, separated by spaces.

Surrogate keys must contain only printable ASCII characters (those between 0x21 and 0x7E, inclusive). Any invalid keys will be ignored.

See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.

Overrides

This overrides any previous Request::set_pass call and sets the pass behavior to false, and extends (but does not replace) any Surrogate-Key response headers from the backend.

Note that calling set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by Request::set_surrogate_key, Request::set_ttl, Request::set_pci, and Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call set_pass, then you may want to instead use the CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods inside of a Request::set_after_send callback.

Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling set_pass(true) will reverse the effect of the set_pass call, and any response received when the request is sent may become cacheable.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
sk: HeaderValue

set_ttl

View source
fn set_ttl(&mut self, ttl: u32)

Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given Time to Live (TTL), in seconds.

Overrides

This overrides any previous Request::set_pass call and sets the pass behavior to false.

Note that calling set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by Request::set_surrogate_key, Request::set_ttl, Request::set_pci, and Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call set_pass, then you may want to instead use the CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods inside of a Request::set_after_send callback.

Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling set_pass(true) will reverse the effect of the set_pass call, and any response received when the request is sent may become cacheable.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
ttl: u32

set_url

View source
fn set_url(&mut self, url: impl ToUrl)

Set the request URL.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
url: impl ToUrl

set_version

View source
fn set_version(&mut self, version: Version)

Set the HTTP version of this request.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
version: Version

take_body

View source
fn take_body(&mut self) -> Body

Take and return the body from this request.

After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.

An empty body is returned if no body has been set, or if it has previously been returned by a method like take_body().

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

Body

take_body_bytes

View source
fn take_body_bytes(&mut self) -> Vec<u8>

Take and return the body from this request as a string.

After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.

Memory usage

This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like read_body_lines() or read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at once.

Examples

let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body_text_plain("hello, world!");
let bytes = req.take_body_bytes();
assert!(req.try_take_body().is_none());
assert_eq!(&bytes, b"hello, world!");

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

Vec<u8>

take_body_form

View source
fn take_body_form<T: DeserializeOwned>(&mut self) -> Result<T, Error>

Take the request body and attempt to parse it as a application/x-www-form-urlencoded formatted string.

The return type chosen for this function must implement serde::de::Deserialize without any non-static lifetimes; see the trait documentation for details.

After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.

Errors

This method returns serde_urlencoded::de::Error if deserialization fails.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
#[derive(serde::Deserialize)]
struct MyData {
    name: String,
    count: u64,
}
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("name=Computers&count=1024");
let my_data = req.take_body_form::<MyData>().unwrap();
assert_eq!(&my_data.name, "Computers");
assert_eq!(my_data.count, 1024);

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

Result<T, serde_urlencoded::de::Error>

take_body_json

View source
fn take_body_json<T: DeserializeOwned>(&mut self) -> Result<T, Error>

Take the request body and attempt to parse it as a JSON value.

The return type must implement serde::Deserialize without any non-static lifetimes. You can either implement that trait for your own custom type, or use serde_json::Value to deserialize untyped JSON values. See serde_json for details.

After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.

Errors

This method returns serde_json::Error if deserialization fails.

Examples

Using a type that derives serde::de::DeserializeOwned:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
#[derive(serde::Deserialize)]
struct MyData {
    name: String,
    count: u64,
}
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com")
    .with_body(r#"{"name":"Computers","count":1024}"#);
let my_data = req.take_body_json::<MyData>().unwrap();
assert_eq!(&my_data.name, "Computers");
assert_eq!(my_data.count, 1024);

Using untyped JSON with serde_json::Value:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
let my_data = serde_json::json!({
    "name": "Computers",
    "count": 1024,
});
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com")
    .with_body(r#"{"name":"Computers","count":1024}"#);
let my_data = req.take_body_json::<serde_json::Value>().unwrap();
assert_eq!(my_data["name"].as_str(), Some("Computers"));
assert_eq!(my_data["count"].as_u64(), Some(1024));

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

Result<T, serde_json::Error>

take_body_str

View source
fn take_body_str(&mut self) -> String

Take and return the body from this request as a string.

After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.

Memory usage

This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like read_body_lines() or read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at once.

Panics

If the body does not contain a valid UTF-8 string, this function will panic. To handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use take_body_str_lossy() for lossy conversion, or use take_body_bytes() and then convert the bytes with a function like String::from_utf8.

Examples

let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello, world!");
let string = req.take_body_str();
assert!(req.try_take_body().is_none());
assert_eq!(&string, "hello, world!");

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

String

take_body_str_lossy

View source
fn take_body_str_lossy(&mut self) -> String

Take and return the body from this request as a string, including invalid characters.

Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned. Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.

After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.

Memory usage

This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like read_body_lines() or read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at once.

Examples

let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");
req.set_body_octet_stream(b"\xF0\x90\x80 hello, world!");
let string = req.take_body_str_lossy();
assert!(req.try_take_body().is_none());
assert_eq!(&string, "� hello, world!");

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

String

trace

View source
fn trace(url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Create a new TRACE Request with the given URL, no headers, and an empty body.

Argument type conversion

The URL argument can be any type that implements ToUrl; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Parameters

url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

try_get_body_mut

View source
fn try_get_body_mut(&mut self) -> Option<&mut Body>

Get a shared reference to the body of this request if it has one, otherwise return None.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
use std::io::Write;


let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");
assert!(req.try_get_body_mut().is_none());


req.set_body("hello,");
write!(req.try_get_body_mut().expect("body now exists"), " world!")?;
assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "hello, world!");

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

Option<&mut Body>

try_get_body_prefix_str_mut

View source
fn try_get_body_prefix_str_mut(&mut self, length: usize) -> Result<PrefixString<'_>, Utf8Error>

Try to get a prefix of the body as a string containing up to the given number of bytes.

See Body::try_get_prefix_str_mut() for details.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
length: usize

Returns

Result<body::PrefixString, std::str::Utf8Error>

try_into_body

View source
fn try_into_body(self) -> Option<Body>

Consume the request and return its body if it has one, otherwise return None.

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Option<Body>

try_take_body

View source
fn try_take_body(&mut self) -> Option<Body>

Take and return the body from this request if it has one, otherwise return None.

After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

Option<Body>

with_after_send

View source
fn with_after_send(self, f: impl Fn(&mut CandidateResponse) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_after_send().

Parameters

self: Self
f: impl Fn(&mut CandidateResponse) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static

Returns

Self

with_auto_decompress_gzip

View source
fn with_auto_decompress_gzip(self, gzip: bool) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_auto_decompress_gzip().

Parameters

self: Self
gzip: bool

Returns

Self

with_before_send

View source
fn with_before_send(self, f: impl Fn(&mut Request) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_before_send().

Parameters

self: Self
f: impl Fn(&mut Request) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static

Returns

Self

with_body

View source
fn with_body(self, body: impl Into<Body>) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_body().

Parameters

self: Self
body: impl Into<Body>

Returns

Self

with_body_form

View source
fn with_body_form(self, value: &impl Serialize) -> Result<Self, Error>

Builder-style equivalent of set_body_form().

Parameters

self: Self
value: &impl Serialize

Returns

Result<Self, serde_urlencoded::ser::Error>

with_body_json

View source
fn with_body_json(self, value: &impl Serialize) -> Result<Self, Error>

Builder-style equivalent of set_body_json().

Parameters

self: Self
value: &impl Serialize

Returns

Result<Self, serde_json::Error>

with_body_octet_stream

View source
fn with_body_octet_stream(self, body: &[u8]) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_body_octet_stream().

Parameters

self: Self
body: &[u8]

Returns

Self

with_body_text_html

View source
fn with_body_text_html(self, body: &str) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_body_text_html().

Parameters

self: Self
body: &str

Returns

Self

with_body_text_plain

View source
fn with_body_text_plain(self, body: &str) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_body_text_plain().

Parameters

self: Self
body: &str

Returns

Self

with_cache_key

View source
fn with_cache_key(self, key: impl Into<Vec<u8>>) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_cache_key().

Parameters

self: Self
key: impl Into<Vec<u8>>

Returns

Self

with_content_type

View source
fn with_content_type(self, mime: Mime) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_content_type().

Parameters

self: Self
mime: Mime

Returns

Self

with_framing_headers_mode

View source
fn with_framing_headers_mode(self, mode: FramingHeadersMode) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_framing_headers_mode().

Parameters

self: Self
mode: FramingHeadersMode

Returns

Self

with_header

View source
fn with_header(self, name: impl ToHeaderName, value: impl ToHeaderValue) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of append_header().

Parameters

self: Self
name: impl ToHeaderName
value: impl ToHeaderValue

Returns

Self

with_image_optimizer

View source
fn with_image_optimizer(self, options: ImageOptimizerOptions) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_image_optimizer().

Parameters

self: Self
options: image_optimizer::ImageOptimizerOptions

Returns

Self

with_lookup_timeout

View source
fn with_lookup_timeout(self, lookup_timeout: Duration) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_lookup_timeout().

Parameters

self: Self
lookup_timeout: std::time::Duration

Returns

Self

with_method

View source
fn with_method(self, method: impl ToMethod) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_method().

Parameters

self: Self
method: impl ToMethod

Returns

Self

with_pass

View source
fn with_pass(self, pass: bool) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_pass().

Parameters

self: Self
pass: bool

Returns

Self

with_path

View source
fn with_path(self, path: &str) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_path().

Parameters

self: Self
path: &str

Returns

Self

with_pci

View source
fn with_pci(self, pci: bool) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_pci().

Parameters

self: Self
pci: bool

Returns

Self

with_query

View source
fn with_query(self, query: &impl Serialize) -> Result<Self, Error>

Builder-style equivalent of set_query().

Parameters

self: Self
query: &impl Serialize

Returns

Result<Self, serde_urlencoded::ser::Error>

with_query_str

View source
fn with_query_str(self, query: impl AsRef<str>) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_query_str().

Parameters

self: Self
query: impl AsRef<str>

Returns

Self

with_set_header

View source
fn with_set_header(self, name: impl ToHeaderName, value: impl ToHeaderValue) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_header().

Parameters

self: Self
name: impl ToHeaderName
value: impl ToHeaderValue

Returns

Self

with_stale_if_error

View source
fn with_stale_if_error(self, swr: u32) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_stale_if_error().

Parameters

self: Self
swr: u32

Returns

Self

with_stale_while_revalidate

View source
fn with_stale_while_revalidate(self, swr: u32) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_stale_while_revalidate().

Parameters

self: Self
swr: u32

Returns

Self

with_surrogate_key

View source
fn with_surrogate_key(self, sk: HeaderValue) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_surrogate_key().

Parameters

self: Self
sk: HeaderValue

Returns

Self

with_ttl

View source
fn with_ttl(self, ttl: u32) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_ttl().

Parameters

self: Self
ttl: u32

Returns

Self

with_url

View source
fn with_url(self, url: impl ToUrl) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_url().

Parameters

self: Self
url: impl ToUrl

Returns

Self

with_version

View source
fn with_version(self, version: Version) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_version().

Parameters

self: Self
version: Version

Returns

Self

Trait implementations

impl Debug for Request

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl From<Request<Body>> for Request

from

View source
fn from(from: Request<Body>) -> Self

Parameters

from: http::Request<Body>

Returns

Self

impl From<RequestHandle> for Request

from

View source
fn from(handle: RequestHandle) -> Self

Parameters

handle: RequestHandle

Returns

Self

impl RequestCacheKey for Request

set_cache_key

View source
fn set_cache_key(&mut self, key: [u8; 32])

Set the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
key: [u8; 32]

set_cache_key_fn

View source
fn set_cache_key_fn(&mut self, f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static)

Set the function that will be used to compute the cache key for this request.

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static

set_cache_key_str

View source
fn set_cache_key_str(&mut self, key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>)

Set a string as the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.

The string representation of the key is hashed to the same [u8; 32] representation used by set_cache_key().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>

with_cache_key

View source
fn with_cache_key(self, key: [u8; 32]) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_cache_key().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: Self
key: [u8; 32]

Returns

Self

with_cache_key_fn

View source
fn with_cache_key_fn(self, f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_cache_key_fn().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: Self
f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static

Returns

Self

with_cache_key_str

View source
fn with_cache_key_str(self, key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>) -> Self

Builder-style equivalent of set_cache_key_str().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: Self
key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>

Returns

Self

impl RequestUpgradeWebsocket for Request

handoff_fanout

View source
fn handoff_fanout(self, backend: &str) -> Result<(), SendError>

Pass the request through the Fanout GRIP proxy and on to a backend.

This can only be used on services that have the Fanout feature enabled.

The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.

Parameters

self: Self
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(), SendError>

handoff_websocket

View source
fn handoff_websocket(self, backend: &str) -> Result<(), SendError>

Pass the WebSocket directly to a backend.

This can only be used on services that have the WebSockets feature enabled and on requests that are valid WebSocket requests.

The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.

Parameters

self: Self
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(), SendError>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

Fastly
© Fastly 2026