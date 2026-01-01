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ResVpnProxyData

Structin requestfastly 0.13.2View source
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pub struct ResVpnProxyData {
    pub is_anonymous: bool,
    pub is_anonymous_vpn: bool,
    pub is_hosting_provider: bool,
    pub is_proxy_over_vpn: bool,
    pub is_public_proxy: bool,
    pub is_relay_proxy: bool,
    pub is_residential_proxy: bool,
    pub is_smart_dns_proxy: bool,
    pub is_tor_exit_node: bool,
    pub is_vpn_datacenter: bool,
    pub vpn_service_name: Option<String>,
}

VPN and proxy intelligence data for the downstream client IP address.

Returned by Request::get_vpn_proxy_data(). Returns None if the ResVPNProxy feature is not enabled or no intelligence data is available for this IP address.

Fields

is_anonymous

bool

True if the IP address is present in one or more categories of anonymous flags.

is_anonymous_vpn

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a VPN exit node.

is_hosting_provider

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a hosting provider or data center.

is_proxy_over_vpn

bool

True if the IP address was detected with the Proxy over VPN technique.

is_public_proxy

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a public proxy exit node.

is_relay_proxy

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a relay proxy.

is_residential_proxy

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a proxy associated with a residential ISP.

is_smart_dns_proxy

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a SmartDNS exit node.

is_tor_exit_node

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a Tor exit node.

is_vpn_datacenter

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being part of a known VPN data center.

vpn_service_name

Option<String>

The name of the VPN service associated with the IP address, if known.

Trait implementations

impl Clone for ResVpnProxyData

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> Self

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Self

impl Debug for ResVpnProxyData

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl PartialEq for ResVpnProxyData

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &Self) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &Self

Returns

bool

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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