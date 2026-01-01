ResVpnProxyData
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pub struct ResVpnProxyData { pub is_anonymous: bool, pub is_anonymous_vpn: bool, pub is_hosting_provider: bool, pub is_proxy_over_vpn: bool, pub is_public_proxy: bool, pub is_relay_proxy: bool, pub is_residential_proxy: bool, pub is_smart_dns_proxy: bool, pub is_tor_exit_node: bool, pub is_vpn_datacenter: bool, pub vpn_service_name: Option<String>,}
VPN and proxy intelligence data for the downstream client IP address.
Returned by
Request::get_vpn_proxy_data(). Returns
None if the ResVPNProxy feature is
not enabled or no intelligence data is available for this IP address.
Fields
True if the IP address was identified as being from a hosting provider or data center.
True if the IP address was identified as being from a proxy associated with a residential ISP.
True if the IP address was identified as being part of a known VPN data center.
vpn_service_nameOption<String>
The name of the VPN service associated with the IP address, if known.
Trait implementations
impl Clone for ResVpnProxyData
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Self
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
Self
impl Debug for ResVpnProxyData
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl PartialEq for ResVpnProxyData
fn eq(&self, other: &Self) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &Self
Returns
bool