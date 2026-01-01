SendError
pub struct SendError { /* private fields */ }
An error that occurred while sending a request.
While the body of a request is always consumed when sent, you can recover the headers and other
request metadata of the request that failed using
SendError::into_sent_req().
use
SendError::root_cause() to inspect details about what caused the error.
Methods
backend_nameView source
fn backend_name(&self) -> &str
Get the name of the backend that returned this error.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
into_sent_reqView source
Convert the error back into the request that was originally sent.
Since the original request's body is consumed by sending it, the body in the returned
request is empty. To add a new body to the request, use
Request::with_body(), for example:
if let Err(e) = bereq.send("my_backend") { let new_body = Body::from("something new"); let new_req = e.into_sent_req().with_body(new_body); new_req.send("my_other_backend")?;}
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
root_causeView source
Get the underlying cause of this
SendError.
This is the same cause that would be returned by
err.source().downcast_ref::<SendErrorCause>(), but more direct.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for SendError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Display for SendError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Error for SendError
sourceView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns