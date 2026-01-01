Support for reusable sandboxes.

Normally, each incoming HTTP request spins up a new Compute instance. This provides good reproducibility properties... but it means that if an instance has expensive initialization, that initialization must be repeated for each request. If a service has an expensive initialization routine, reusable instances can provide an efficiency improvement (and a cost improvement!)

Timeouts

A Compute instance is not a general-purpose server; it does not and should not indefinitely wait for new requests. Therefore, the time spent waiting for a new request is bounded in three different ways.

At the platform level, there is a maximum time over which a RequestPromise can be unfulfilled. The timer starts when the RequestPromise is created. After this timeout, RequestPromise::wait returns NextRequestError::EndOfSession , and the promise is no longer valid. This timeout is not publicly disclosed, and may change.

When a RequestPromise is created, the promise-level timeout can be configured in NextRequestOptions::timeout . The effective promise-level timeout is the minimum of the provided value and the platform-level timeout.

Separately from the promise-level timeout, wait_timeout can be used to time out a particular wait call. If wait_timeout times out while the promise is still valid, wait_timeout will return RequestPromise::Timeout , indicating the promise can be retried.

Billing

When a WASM instance waits on a RequestPromise , it continues to consume memory and wall-clock time. The memory is only freed when the WASM instance exits, as usual.

If your service is billed by WASM memory * wall-clock time, you will be billed for the usage while waiting for a RequestPromise , even if the RequestPromise does not resolve to a request (i.e. times out). You can limit this usage by timing out the RequestPromise , as described above.

A WASM instance that is blocked waiting on a RequestPromise does not consume vCPU time.

Examples