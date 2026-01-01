serve
fastly::http::serve
Support for reusable sandboxes.
Normally, each incoming HTTP request spins up a new Compute instance. This provides good reproducibility properties... but it means that if an instance has expensive initialization, that initialization must be repeated for each request. If a service has an expensive initialization routine, reusable instances can provide an efficiency improvement (and a cost improvement!)
Timeouts
A Compute instance is not a general-purpose server; it does not and should not indefinitely wait for new requests. Therefore, the time spent waiting for a new request is bounded in three different ways.
At the platform level, there is a maximum time over which a
RequestPromisecan be unfulfilled. The timer starts when the
RequestPromiseis created. After this timeout,
RequestPromise::waitreturns
NextRequestError::EndOfSession, and the promise is no longer valid.
This timeout is not publicly disclosed, and may change.
When a
RequestPromiseis created, the promise-level timeout can be configured in
NextRequestOptions::timeout. The effective promise-level timeout is the minimum of the provided value and the platform-level timeout.
Separately from the promise-level timeout,
wait_timeoutcan be used to time out a particular
waitcall. If
wait_timeouttimes out while the promise is still valid,
wait_timeoutwill return
RequestPromise::Timeout, indicating the promise can be retried.
Billing
When a WASM instance waits on a
RequestPromise, it continues to consume memory and wall-clock
time. The memory is only freed when the WASM instance exits, as usual.
If your service is billed by WASM memory * wall-clock time, you will be billed for the usage while
waiting for a
RequestPromise, even if the
RequestPromise does not resolve to a request
(i.e. times out). You can limit this usage by timing out the
RequestPromise, as described
above.
A WASM instance that is blocked waiting on a
RequestPromise does not consume vCPU time.
Examples
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fn handler(_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { Ok(Response::from_body("hello") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_status(200))}
fn main() -> Result<(), Error> { Serve::new() .with_max_requests(5) .run(handler) .into_result()}
Structs
|NextRequestOptions
|Settings to use when waiting for a second (third, fourth, ...) request.
|RequestPromise
|A promise of a future Request from a customer.
|Serve
|Support for processing multiple requests from a single sandbox.
|ServeSummary
|A summary of information from running Serve.
Traits
|HandlerResult
|Trait for supporting more flexible return types for the handler passed to Serve::run.
Enums
|NextRequestError
|Errors that can occur when asking for or resolving a RequestPromise.