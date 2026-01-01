  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly
  7. http
  8. serve

NextRequestError

docs.rs
Enumin servefastly 0.13.1View source
pub enum NextRequestError {
    Timeout(RequestPromise),
    OutstandingResponse,
    EndOfSession,
    Other(FastlyStatus),
}

Errors that can occur when asking for or resolving a RequestPromise.

Variants

Timeout

No request was available, but one may become available in the future.

Note that the RequestPromise is still valid, and may provide a request in the future. If you no longer intend to accept an additional request, drop the RequestPromise promptly after receiving the timeout.

0: RequestPromise

OutstandingResponse

No request is available because the response for the current request has not completed.

The response for the current request must be completed before a promise can be fulfilled.

EndOfSession

No more requests will be delivered to this sandbox.

This can occur if the RequestPromise has exceeded its overall timeout or if another limit has been reached.

Other

Any other error.

0: fastly_shared::FastlyStatus

Trait implementations

impl Debug for NextRequestError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Display for NextRequestError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, __formatter: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
__formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter

Returns

::core::fmt::Result

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

Fastly
© Fastly 2026