NextRequestError
pub enum NextRequestError { Timeout(RequestPromise), OutstandingResponse, EndOfSession, Other(FastlyStatus),}
Errors that can occur when asking for or resolving a RequestPromise.
Variants
No request was available, but one may become available in the future.
Note that the RequestPromise is still valid, and may provide a request in the future. If you no longer intend to accept an additional request, drop the RequestPromise promptly after receiving the timeout.
No request is available because the response for the current request has not completed.
The response for the current request must be completed before a promise can be fulfilled.
No more requests will be delivered to this sandbox.
This can occur if the RequestPromise has exceeded its overall timeout or if another limit has been reached.
Any other error.
0: fastly_shared::FastlyStatus
Trait implementations
impl Debug for NextRequestError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Display for NextRequestError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns