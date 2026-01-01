NextRequestOptions
pub struct NextRequestOptions { /* private fields */ }
Settings to use when waiting for a second (third, fourth, ...) request.
Methods
from_timeoutView source
Shorthand for
default().with_timeout(timeout);
see NextRequestOptions::with_timeout.
Parameters
- timeout: Duration
Returns
Self
with_timeoutView source
Set a bound on how long a RequestPromise can be outstanding.
This timer starts at the creation of the RequestPromise. After the timeout, if not request is ready, the RequestPromise will report NextRequestError::EndOfSession.
If you want to bound how long a given .wait call lasts, use .wait_timeout.
Parameters
- self: Self
- timeout: Duration
Returns
Self
Trait implementations
impl Default for NextRequestOptions
defaultView source
fn default() -> NextRequestOptions
Returns