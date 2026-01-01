Wait for the next request, up to the timeout provided here.

The timeout here represents how long this method waits, and not whether the handle has become invalid. If a timeout of zero is provided, this acts as a poll-once, and returns immediately with NextRequestError::Timeout if there is not a request ready.

Note that if the timeout is reached, this instance is still registered to receive a future request; the RequestPromise can be recovered from the NextRequestError::Timeout and another wait_timeout or wait call may be attempted on it.

If this instance needs to shut down, dropping the RequestPromise or NextRequestError will abandon the promise and avoid queueing future requests for the session.

Note that the timeout has an unspecified minimum resolution. If a nonzero timeout smaller than the minimum resolution is provided, the time will be rounded up to this resolution.