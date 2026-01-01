Serve
pub struct Serve { /* private fields */ }
Support for processing multiple requests from a single sandbox.
Methods
newView source
fn new() -> Self
Prepare a new Serve instance for handling requests in this sandbox.
Returns
runView source
fn run<F, MaybeResult>(self, handler: F) -> ServeSummary<MaybeResult::Error>where F: FnMut(Request) -> MaybeResult, MaybeResult: HandlerResult,
Begin serving requests in this sandbox.
Parameters
- self: Self
- handler: F
Returns
run_with_contextView source
fn run_with_context<F, C, MaybeResult>(self, handler: F, cx: &mut C) -> ServeSummary<MaybeResult::Error>where F: FnMut(Request, &mut C) -> MaybeResult, MaybeResult: HandlerResult,
Begin serving requests in this sandbox, but with a contextual argument passed to every invocation of the handler callback.
The callback should return a type that implements HandlerResult, such as:
Response, if it always returns a response.
Result<Response, E>, if it might fail with an error of type
Einstead of generating a response
Parameters
- self: Self
- handler: F
- cx: &mut C
Returns
with_max_lifetimeView source
Configure when to stop accepting additional requests.
Defaults to Duration::MAX.
Parameters
- self: Self
- limit: Duration
Returns
with_max_memoryView source
fn with_max_memory(self, mib: u32) -> Self
Configure the maximum amount of memory (in mebibytes) to allow this instance to use before stopping, as reported by heapmemorysnapshot_mib.
A
limit of
0 (the default) will be treated as unlimited.
Parameters
- self: Self
- mib: u32
Returns
with_max_requestsView source
fn with_max_requests(self, limit: usize) -> Self
Configure the maximum number of requests to serve before stopping.
A
limit of
0 (the default) will be treated as unlimited.
Parameters
- self: Self
- limit: usize
Returns
with_timeoutView source
Configure how long to wait for another request before stopping.
Defaults to Duration::MAX.
Parameters
- self: Self
- timeout: Duration
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Default for Serve
defaultView source
fn default() -> Self
Returns