ServeSummary
pub struct ServeSummary<E> { /* private fields */ }
A summary of information from running Serve.
Methods
errorView source
Inspect the error returned by the handler that caused Serve to stop.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
Option<&E>
into_resultView source
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
Result<(), E>
requestsView source
fn requests(&self) -> usize
Returns how many requests were processed by Serve.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
usize
time_handlerView source
Returns the total amount of time that Serve spent running the handler callback.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
time_waitedView source
Returns the total amount of time that Serve spent waiting for another request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns