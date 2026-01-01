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ServeSummary

docs.rs
Structin servefastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct ServeSummary<E> { /* private fields */ }

A summary of information from running Serve.

Methods

error

View source
fn error(&self) -> Option<&E>

Inspect the error returned by the handler that caused Serve to stop.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&E>

into_result

View source
fn into_result(self) -> Result<(), E>

Convert this summary into a Result containing the handler error that stopped Serve.

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Result<(), E>

requests

View source
fn requests(&self) -> usize

Returns how many requests were processed by Serve.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

usize

time_handler

View source
fn time_handler(&self) -> Duration

Returns the total amount of time that Serve spent running the handler callback.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Duration

time_waited

View source
fn time_waited(&self) -> Duration

Returns the total amount of time that Serve spent waiting for another request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Duration

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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