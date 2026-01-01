Trait for supporting more flexible return types for the handler passed to Serve::run.

The types that this is implemented for by default are:

Response , for a handler that always generates a response.

, for a handler that always generates a response. () , for a handler that has already called either Response::sendtoclient or Response::streamtoclient.

, for a handler that has already called either Response::sendtoclient or Response::streamtoclient. Result<(), E> , for a handler that has already called either Response::sendtoclient or Response::streamtoclient, but might fail with an error of type E along the way.

, for a handler that has already called either Response::sendtoclient or Response::streamtoclient, but might fail with an error of type along the way. Result<Response, E> , for a handle the might generate a response to send or an error.