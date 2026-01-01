  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly
  7. http
  8. serve

HandlerResult

docs.rs
Traitin servefastly 0.13.1View source
pub trait HandlerResult {
    type Error;


    // Required method
    fn send(self) -> Result<(), Self::Error>;
}

Trait for supporting more flexible return types for the handler passed to Serve::run.

The types that this is implemented for by default are:

For the Result implementations, a return value containing an error will attempt to send a 500 response status with a body containing the ToString::to_string representation of the error, in the same way that fastly::main does.

Methods

send

View source
fn send(self) -> Result<(), Self::Error>

Perform any remaining work to send this response downstream.

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Result<(), Self::Error>
Fastly
© Fastly 2026