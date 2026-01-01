Get the value of a header as a string, or None if the header is not present.

If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the values. See get_header_all_str() if you need to get all of the values.

Argument type conversion

The header name argument can be any type that implements ToHeaderName ; see that trait for details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.

Panics

This method panics if the value of the header is not a valid UTF-8 string. To handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use get_header_str_lossy() for lossy conversion, or use get_header() and then convert the bytes with std::str::from_utf8() .

Examples