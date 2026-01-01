  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly

image_optimizer

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::image_optimizer

Interface to the Fastly Image Optimizer.

The Fastly Image Optimizer is a real-time image transformation and optimization service that caches and serves pixel-optimized, bandwidth-efficient images requested from your origin server.

Note that this functionality is in beta. Please reach out to Fastly support before using.

This module contains parameters that express transformation options In particular, ImageOptimizerOptions is used with Request::set_image_optimizer or Request::with_image_optimizer to enable Image Optimization on a request. See those methods for details on usage.

Structs

CanvasSpecify the size of the image canvas.
CropRemove pixels from an image.
HexColorA hexadecimal color specification.
ImageOptimizerOptionsImageOptimizerOptions contains options that correspond to the [public API].
PositionA position within an image.
SharpenOptions for increasing the definition of the edges of objects in an image.
SidesParameters for adding or removing pixels from the sides of an image.
TrimColorIdentify a rectangular border based on specified color and remove this border from the edges of an image.

Enums

AreaSpecify an area.
AutoEnables optimizations based on content negotiation.
BlurModeApplies a [Gaussian blur] filter to the image.
BWModeControls conversion of image to black and white duotone.
CropModeControls cropping behaviour.
EnableOptFeatures that are disabled by default, but can be requested to be enabled.
FitThe fit parameter controls how the image will be constrained within the provided size (width and height) values, in order to maintain the correct proportions.
FormatSpecifies the desired output encoding for the image.
ImageOptimizerAPIErrorErrors that can arise during construction of Image Optimizer requests.
ImageOptimizerRegionAvailable regions for image transformation.
LevelThe level parameter specifies a set of constraints indicating [a degree of required decoder performance][perf] for a profile.
MetadataControls what metadata to preserve in images.
OptimizeLevelThe optimize parameter automatically applies optimal quality compression to produce an output image with as much visual fidelity as possible, while minimizing the file size.
OrientationThe orient parameter controls the cardinal orientation of the image.
PixelsOrPercentageSpecify a position along an axis in an image.
PointOrOffsetSpecify a position along an axis in an image.
ProfileThe profile parameter controls which features the video encoder can use based on a target class of application for decoding the specific video bitstream.
ResizeAlgorithmEnables control over the resizing filter used to generate a new image with a higher or lower number of pixels.
Fastly
© Fastly 2026