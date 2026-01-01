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EnableOpt

docs.rs
Enumin image_optimizerfastly 0.13.1View source
pub enum EnableOpt {
    Upscale,
}

Features that are disabled by default, but can be requested to be enabled.

Variants

Upscale

Allow images to be resized such that the output image's dimensions are larger than the source image.

Trait implementations

impl Clone for EnableOpt

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> EnableOpt

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

EnableOpt

impl Debug for EnableOpt

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Serialize for EnableOpt

serialize

View source
fn serialize<__S>(&self, __serializer: __S) -> Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>
where
    __S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
__serializer: __S

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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