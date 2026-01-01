EnableOpt
pub enum EnableOpt { Upscale,}
Features that are disabled by default, but can be requested to be enabled.
Variants
Allow images to be resized such that the output image's dimensions are larger than the source image.
Trait implementations
impl Clone for EnableOpt
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> EnableOpt
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for EnableOpt
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Serialize for EnableOpt
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>