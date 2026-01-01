Fit
pub enum Fit { Bounds = 1, Cover = 2, Crop = 3,}
The fit parameter controls how the image will be constrained within the provided size (width and height) values, in order to maintain the correct proportions.
Variants
= 1
Resize the image to fit entirely within the specified region, making one dimension smaller if needed.
= 2
Resize the image to entirely cover the specified region, making one dimension larger if needed.
Trait implementations
impl Clone for Fit
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Fit
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for Fit
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Serialize for Fit
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>