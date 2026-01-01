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ImageOptimizerAPIError

docs.rs
Enumin image_optimizerfastly 0.13.1View source
pub enum ImageOptimizerAPIError {
    ParameterError(String),
    SerializeError,
}

Errors that can arise during construction of Image Optimizer requests.

Variants

ParameterError

An invalid value was given for a parameter.

0: String

SerializeError

An error occurred during parameter serialization.

Trait implementations

impl Debug for ImageOptimizerAPIError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl PartialEq for ImageOptimizerAPIError

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &ImageOptimizerAPIError) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &ImageOptimizerAPIError

Returns

bool

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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