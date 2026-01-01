ImageOptimizerAPIError
pub enum ImageOptimizerAPIError { ParameterError(String), SerializeError,}
Errors that can arise during construction of Image Optimizer requests.
Variants
Trait implementations
impl Debug for ImageOptimizerAPIError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl PartialEq for ImageOptimizerAPIError
fn eq(&self, other: &ImageOptimizerAPIError) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &ImageOptimizerAPIError
Returns
bool