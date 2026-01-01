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Level

docs.rs
Enumin image_optimizerfastly 0.13.1View source
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pub enum Level {
    Level1_0,
    Level1_1,
    Level1_2,
    Level1_3,
    Level2_0,
    Level2_1,
    Level2_2,
    Level3_0,
    Level3_1,
    Level3_2,
    Level4_0,
    Level4_1,
    Level4_2,
    Level5_0,
    Level5_1,
    Level5_2,
    Level6_0,
    Level6_1,
    Level6_2,
}

The level parameter specifies a set of constraints indicating a degree of required decoder performance for a profile.

This option is only used when converting animated GIFs to the MP4 format and when used in conjunction with the profile parameter,

Variants

Level1_0

Level 1.0

Level1_1

Level 1.1

Level1_2

Level 1.2

Level1_3

Level 1.3

Level2_0

Level 2.0

Level2_1

Level 2.1

Level2_2

Level 2.2

Level3_0

Level 3.0

Level3_1

Level 3.1

Level3_2

Level 3.2

Level4_0

Level 4.0

Level4_1

Level 4.1

Level4_2

Level 4.2

Level5_0

Level 5.0

Level5_1

Level 5.1

Level5_2

Level 5.2

Level6_0

Level 6.0

Level6_1

Level 6.1

Level6_2

Level 6.2

Trait implementations

impl Clone for Level

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> Level

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Level

impl Debug for Level

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Serialize for Level

serialize

View source
fn serialize<S>(&self, serializer: S) -> Result<S::Ok, S::Error>
where
    S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
serializer: S

Returns

Result<S::Ok, S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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