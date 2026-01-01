Level
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pub enum Level { Level1_0, Level1_1, Level1_2, Level1_3, Level2_0, Level2_1, Level2_2, Level3_0, Level3_1, Level3_2, Level4_0, Level4_1, Level4_2, Level5_0, Level5_1, Level5_2, Level6_0, Level6_1, Level6_2,}
The level parameter specifies a set of constraints indicating a degree of required decoder performance for a profile.
This option is only used when converting animated GIFs to the MP4 format and when used in conjunction with the profile parameter,
Variants
Trait implementations
impl Clone for Level
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Level
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for Level
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Serialize for Level
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- serializer: S
Returns
Result<S::Ok, S::Error>