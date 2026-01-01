PixelsOrPercentage
pub enum PixelsOrPercentage { Pixels(u32), Percentage(f64),}
Specify a position along an axis in an image.
Variants
Trait implementations
impl Clone for PixelsOrPercentage
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> PixelsOrPercentage
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for PixelsOrPercentage
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for PixelsOrPercentage
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut fmt::Formatter
Returns
fmt::Result
impl Serialize for PixelsOrPercentage
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- serializer: S
Returns
Result<S::Ok, S::Error>