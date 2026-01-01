PointOrOffset
pub enum PointOrOffset { Point(PixelsOrPercentage), Offset(u32),}
Specify a position along an axis in an image.
Variants
An offset relative to the top left of the image.
An offset relative to the center of the image, specified as a percentage of the image size.
0: u32
Trait implementations
impl Clone for PointOrOffset
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> PointOrOffset
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for PointOrOffset
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for PointOrOffset
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- fmt: &mut fmt::Formatter
Returns
fmt::Result
impl Serialize for PointOrOffset
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>