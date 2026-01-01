Profile
pub enum Profile { Baseline, Main, High,}
The profile parameter controls which features the video encoder can use based on a target class of application for decoding the specific video bitstream.
This option is only used when converting animated GIFs to the MP4 format and when used in conjunction with the level parameter,
Variants
Trait implementations
impl Clone for Profile
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Profile
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for Profile
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Serialize for Profile
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>