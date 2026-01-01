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Profile

docs.rs
Enumin image_optimizerfastly 0.13.1View source
pub enum Profile {
    Baseline,
    Main,
    High,
}

The profile parameter controls which features the video encoder can use based on a target class of application for decoding the specific video bitstream.

This option is only used when converting animated GIFs to the MP4 format and when used in conjunction with the level parameter,

Variants

Baseline

The profile recommended for video conferencing and mobile applications.

Main

The profile recommended for standard-definition broadcasts.

High

The profile recommended for high-definition broadcasts.

Trait implementations

impl Clone for Profile

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> Profile

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Profile

impl Debug for Profile

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Serialize for Profile

serialize

View source
fn serialize<__S>(&self, __serializer: __S) -> Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>
where
    __S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
__serializer: __S

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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