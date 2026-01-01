ResizeAlgorithm
pub enum ResizeAlgorithm { Nearest, Bilinear, Bicubic, Lanczos2, Lanczos3,}
Enables control over the resizing filter used to generate a new image with a higher or lower number of pixels.
Variants
Uses the Lanczos filter to increase the ability to detect edges and linear features within an image and uses sinc resampling to provide the best possible reconstruction.
Trait implementations
impl Clone for ResizeAlgorithm
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> ResizeAlgorithm
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for ResizeAlgorithm
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Serialize for ResizeAlgorithm
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>