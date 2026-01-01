HexColor
pub struct HexColor { pub r: u8, pub g: u8, pub b: u8, pub a: f32,}
A hexadecimal color specification.
Fields
Alpha channel parameter.
This value should be between 0 (fully transparent) and 1 (fully opaque).
Trait implementations
impl Clone for HexColor
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> HexColor
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for HexColor
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Serialize for HexColor
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- serializer: S
Returns
Result<S::Ok, S::Error>