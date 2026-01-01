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Sharpen

docs.rs
Structin image_optimizerfastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct Sharpen {
    pub amount: u8,
    pub radius: f32,
    pub threshold: u8,
}

Options for increasing the definition of the edges of objects in an image.

Fields

amount

u8

Amount parameter for the unsharp mask.

This should be a value between 0 and 10.

radius

f32

Radius parameter for the unsharp mask.

This should be a value between 0.5 and 1000.

threshold

u8

Threshold parameter for the unsharp mask.

This should be a value between 0 and 255.

Trait implementations

impl Clone for Sharpen

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> Sharpen

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Sharpen

impl Debug for Sharpen

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Serialize for Sharpen

serialize

View source
fn serialize<S>(&self, serializer: S) -> Result<S::Ok, S::Error>
where
    S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
serializer: S

Returns

Result<S::Ok, S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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