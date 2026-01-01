Sharpen
pub struct Sharpen { pub amount: u8, pub radius: f32, pub threshold: u8,}
Options for increasing the definition of the edges of objects in an image.
Fields
Trait implementations
impl Clone for Sharpen
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Sharpen
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for Sharpen
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Serialize for Sharpen
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- serializer: S
Returns
Result<S::Ok, S::Error>