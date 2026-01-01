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Sides

docs.rs
Structin image_optimizerfastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct Sides {
    pub top: PixelsOrPercentage,
    pub right: PixelsOrPercentage,
    pub bottom: PixelsOrPercentage,
    pub left: PixelsOrPercentage,
}

Parameters for adding or removing pixels from the sides of an image.

Fields

top

PixelsOrPercentage

Difference for the top of the image.

right

PixelsOrPercentage

Difference for the right of the image.

bottom

PixelsOrPercentage

Difference for the bottom of the image.

left

PixelsOrPercentage

Difference for the left of the image.

Trait implementations

impl Clone for Sides

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> Sides

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Sides

impl Debug for Sides

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Serialize for Sides

serialize

View source
fn serialize<S>(&self, serializer: S) -> Result<S::Ok, S::Error>
where
    S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
serializer: S

Returns

Result<S::Ok, S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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