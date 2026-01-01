Sides
pub struct Sides { pub top: PixelsOrPercentage, pub right: PixelsOrPercentage, pub bottom: PixelsOrPercentage, pub left: PixelsOrPercentage,}
Parameters for adding or removing pixels from the sides of an image.
Fields
Difference for the top of the image.
rightPixelsOrPercentage
Difference for the right of the image.
bottomPixelsOrPercentage
Difference for the bottom of the image.
Difference for the left of the image.
Trait implementations
impl Clone for Sides
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Sides
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for Sides
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Serialize for Sides
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- serializer: S
Returns
Result<S::Ok, S::Error>