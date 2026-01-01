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TrimColor

docs.rs
Structin image_optimizerfastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct TrimColor {
    pub color: HexColor,
    pub threshold: f32,
}

Identify a rectangular border based on specified color and remove this border from the edges of an image.

Fields

color

HexColor

Indicates what color to trim off.

threshold

f32

An optional number between 0 and 1 indicating how different a color can be from the given trim color and still be trimmed.

This can be used if the background that is being trimmed is not uniform (all one color). Setting it to 1 will trim everything, as 1 is the largest possible color difference.

Trait implementations

impl Clone for TrimColor

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> TrimColor

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

TrimColor

impl Debug for TrimColor

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Serialize for TrimColor

serialize

View source
fn serialize<S>(&self, serializer: S) -> Result<S::Ok, S::Error>
where
    S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
serializer: S

Returns

Result<S::Ok, S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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