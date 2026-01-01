TrimColor
Identify a rectangular border based on specified color and remove this border from the edges of an image.
Fields
colorHexColor
Indicates what color to trim off.
An optional number between 0 and 1 indicating how different a color can be from the given trim color and still be trimmed.
This can be used if the background that is being trimmed is not uniform (all one color). Setting it to 1 will trim everything, as 1 is the largest possible color difference.
Trait implementations
impl Clone for TrimColor
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> TrimColor
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for TrimColor
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Serialize for TrimColor
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- serializer: S
Returns
Result<S::Ok, S::Error>