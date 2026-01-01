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kv_store

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::kv_store

Interface to the Compute KV Store.

Structs

DeleteBuilderA builder for KVStore deletes, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
InsertBuilderA builder for KVStore insertions, supporting advanced configuration like InsertMode, backgroundfetch, ifgeneration_match, metadata, ttl, and asynchronous execution.
KVStoreA [Compute KV Store][blog].
ListBuilderA builder for KVStore key list operations, supporting advanced configuration like cursor, limit, prefix, and asynchronous execution.
ListPageA page from a KV Store List operation.
ListResponseA response from a KV Store List operation.
LookupBuilderA builder for KVStore lookups, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
LookupResponseA response from a KV Store Lookup operation.
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