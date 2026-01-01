kv_store
fastly::kv_store
Interface to the Compute KV Store.
Structs
|DeleteBuilder
|A builder for KVStore deletes, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
|InsertBuilder
|A builder for KVStore insertions, supporting advanced configuration like
InsertMode, backgroundfetch, ifgeneration_match, metadata, ttl, and asynchronous execution.
|KVStore
|A [Compute KV Store][blog].
|ListBuilder
|A builder for KVStore key list operations, supporting advanced configuration like cursor, limit, prefix, and asynchronous execution.
|ListPage
|A page from a KV Store List operation.
|ListResponse
|A response from a KV Store List operation.
|LookupBuilder
|A builder for KVStore lookups, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
|LookupResponse
|A response from a KV Store Lookup operation.