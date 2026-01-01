DeleteBuilder
pub struct DeleteBuilder<'a> { /* private fields */ }
A builder for KVStore deletes, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
store.build_delete() .execute("key1")?;
Synchronous and Asynchronous support
DeleteBuilder exposes the ability to issue an asynchronous delete. Using
execute_async will send the request, and unblock. There is currently no polling mechanism.
To retrieve the result, use the blocking function
pending_delete_wait.
Examples
// synchronous non-builder deletelet result: Result<(), KVStoreError> = store.delete("key");// synchronous builder deletelet result: Result<(), KVStoreError> = store.build_delete().execute("key");// asynchronous builder deletelet delete_handle: Result<PendingDeleteHandle, KVStoreError> = store.build_delete().execute_async("key");let result: Result<(), KVStoreError> = store.pending_delete_wait(delete_handle?);
Methods
executeView source
Initiate and wait on an delete of a value in the KV Store.
Returns
Ok(())) if the value is deleted without error, and
KVStoreError if the delete failed.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
Result<(), KVStoreError>
execute_asyncView source
Initiate async delete of a value in the KV Store.
Returns
Ok(PendingDeleteHandle) if delete creation is successful.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
Result<PendingDeleteHandle, KVStoreError>