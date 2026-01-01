KVStore
pub struct KVStore { /* private fields */ }
Keys in the KV Store must follow the following rules:
- Keys can contain any sequence of valid Unicode characters, of length 1-1024 bytes when UTF-8 encoded.
- Keys cannot contain Carriage Return or Line Feed characters.
- Keys cannot start with
.well-known/acme-challenge/.
- Keys cannot be named
.or
...
Methods
build_deleteView source
Create a buildable delete request for the KV Store.
When the desired configuration has been set, execute the delete and wait for the response.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
build_insertView source
Create a buildable insert request for the KV Store.
When the desired configuration has been set, execute the insert and wait for the response.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
build_listView source
Create a buildable list request for the KV Store.
When the desired configuration has been set, execute the list and wait for the response.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
build_lookupView source
Create a buildable lookup request for the KV Store.
When the desired configuration has been set, execute the lookup and wait for the response.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
deleteView source
Delete a value in the KV Store.
Returns
Ok(()) if delete is successful.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
insertView source
Insert a value into the KV Store.
If the store already contained a value for this key, it will be overwritten.
The value may be provided as any type that can be converted to
Body, such as
&[u8],
Vec<u8>,
&str, or
String.
Value sizes
The size of the value must be known when calling this method. In practice, that means that
if a
Body value contains an external request or response, it must be encoded with
Content-Length rather than
Transfer-Encoding: chunked.
Parameters
Returns
listView source
List keys in the KV Store.
Returns an
Ok(ListPage) on success, and
Err(KVStoreError) if there was a failure. The
limit of items per page defaults to 100 items, but can be configured through
ListBuilder.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
lookupView source
Look up a value in the KV Store.
Returns
Ok(LookupResponse) if the value is retrieved without error, and
KVStoreError if the lookup failed.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
openView source
Open the KV Store with the given name.
If there is no store by that name, this returns
Ok(None).
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns
pending_delete_waitView source
fn pending_delete_wait(&self, pending_delete_handle: PendingDeleteHandle) -> Result<(), KVStoreError>
Delete a value in the KV Store.
Returns
Ok(()) if the key is deleted, and
KVStoreError if the key was not found.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- pending_delete_handle: PendingDeleteHandle
Returns
pending_insert_waitView source
fn pending_insert_wait(&self, pending_insert_handle: PendingInsertHandle) -> Result<(), KVStoreError>
Insert a value in the KV Store.
Returns
Ok(()) if the value is found, and
KVStoreError if the key was not found.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- pending_insert_handle: PendingInsertHandle
Returns
pending_list_waitView source
Wait on a pending list operation.
Returns
Ok(ListPage) on success, and
Err(KVStoreError) if there was a failure.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- pending_request_handle: PendingListHandle
Returns
pending_lookup_waitView source
fn pending_lookup_wait(&self, pending_request_handle: PendingLookupHandle) -> Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError>
Look up a value in the KV Store.
Returns
Ok(LookupResponse) if the value is found, and
Err(KVStoreError) if the lookup failed.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- pending_request_handle: PendingLookupHandle
Returns