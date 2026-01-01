LookupBuilder
pub struct LookupBuilder<'a> { /* private fields */ }
A builder for KVStore lookups, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
store.build_lookup() .execute("key1")?;
Synchronous and Asynchronous support
LookupBuilder exposes the ability to issue an asynchronous lookup. Using
execute_async will send the request, and unblock. There is currently no polling mechanism.
To retrieve the result, use the blocking function
pending_lookup_wait.
Examples
// synchronous non-builder lookuplet result: Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError> = store.lookup("key");// synchronous builder lookuplet result: Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError> = store.build_lookup().execute("key");// asynchronous builder lookuplet lookup_handle: Result<PendingLookupHandle, KVStoreError> = store.build_lookup().execute_async("key");let result: Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError> = store.pending_lookup_wait(lookup_handle?);
Methods
executeView source
Initiate and wait on an lookup of a value in the KV Store.
Returns
Ok(LookupResponse) if the value is retrieved without error, and
KVStoreError if the lookup failed.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError>
execute_asyncView source
Initiate async lookup of a value in the KV Store.
Returns
Ok(Some(PendingLookupHandle)) if lookup creation is successful.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
Result<PendingLookupHandle, KVStoreError>