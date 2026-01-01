LookupResponse
pub struct LookupResponse { /* private fields */ }
A response from a KV Store Lookup operation.
This type holds the
Body, metadata, and generation of found key.
Methods
current_generationView source
fn current_generation(&self) -> u64
Read the current generation of the KVStore item.
Returns the current generation in a
u64
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
generationdeprecatedView source
generation has a bug in this version of the SDK, and will always return 0
fn generation(&self) -> u32
Read the generation of the KVStore item.
Returns the generation in a
u32
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
metadataView source
Read the metadata of the KVStore item.
Returns the metadata in a
Option<bytes::Bytes>
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
take_bodyView source
Return the
Body from a
LookupResponse.
Returns the body contents in a
Body
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_bytesView source
Convert the
LookupResponse body into a byte vector.
Returns the body contents in a
Vec<u8>
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
try_take_bodyView source
Take and return the body from this response if it has one, otherwise return
None.
After calling this method, this response will no longer have a body.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns