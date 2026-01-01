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log

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::log

Low-level interface to Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming endpoints.

Most applications should use the high-level interface provided by log-fastly, which includes management of log levels and easier formatting.

To write to an Endpoint, you can use any interface that works with std::io::Write, including write!() and writeln!().

Each write to the endpoint emits a single log line, so any newlines that are present in the message are escaped to the character sequence "\n".

Structs

EndpointA Fastly logging endpoint.

Enums

LogErrorLogging-related errors.

Functions

set_panic_endpointSet the logging endpoint where the message from Rust panics will be written.
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