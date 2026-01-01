log
fastly::log
Low-level interface to Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming endpoints.
Most applications should use the high-level interface provided by
log-fastly, which includes management of log levels and easier
formatting.
To write to an
Endpoint, you can use any interface that works with
std::io::Write,
including
write!() and
writeln!().
Each write to the endpoint emits a single log line, so any newlines that are present in the
message are escaped to the character sequence
"\n".
Structs
|Endpoint
|A Fastly logging endpoint.
Enums
|LogError
|Logging-related errors.
Functions
|set_panic_endpoint
|Set the logging endpoint where the message from Rust panics will be written.