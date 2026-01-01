LogError
pub enum LogError { InvalidEndpoint, MalformedEndpointName, NameTooLarge,}
Logging-related errors.
Variants
Trait implementations
impl Clone for LogError
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> LogError
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for LogError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for LogError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns
::core::fmt::Result
impl PartialEq for LogError
fn eq(&self, other: &LogError) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &LogError
Returns
bool