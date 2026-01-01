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LogError

docs.rs
Enumin logfastly 0.13.1View source
pub enum LogError {
    InvalidEndpoint,
    MalformedEndpointName,
    NameTooLarge,
}

Logging-related errors.

Variants

InvalidEndpoint

The endpoint could not be found, or is a reserved name.

MalformedEndpointName

The endpoint name is malformed.

NameTooLarge

The endpoint name is too large.

Trait implementations

impl Clone for LogError

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> LogError

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

LogError

impl Debug for LogError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Display for LogError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, __formatter: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
__formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter

Returns

::core::fmt::Result

impl PartialEq for LogError

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &LogError) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &LogError

Returns

bool

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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