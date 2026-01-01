Endpoint
pub struct Endpoint { /* private fields */ }
A Fastly logging endpoint.
Most applications should use the high-level interface provided by
log-fastly rather than writing to this interface directly.
To write to this endpoint, use the
std::io::Write interface. For example:
use std::io::Write;let mut endpoint = Endpoint::from_name("my_endpoint");writeln!(endpoint, "Hello from the edge!")?;
Methods
from_nameView source
fn from_name(name: &str) -> Self
Get an
Endpoint by name.
Panics
If the endpoint name is not valid, this function will panic.
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns
from_u32View source
unsafe fn from_u32(handle: u32, name: String) -> Self
Make a handle from its underlying representation.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- handle: u32
- name: String
Returns
nameView source
fn name(&self) -> &str
Get the name of an
Endpoint.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
try_from_nameView source
Try to get an
Endpoint by name.
Currently, the conditions on an endpoint name are:
It must not be empty
It must not contain newlines (
\n) or colons (
:)
It must not be
stdoutor
stderr, which are reserved for debugging.
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Clone for Endpoint
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Endpoint
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for Endpoint
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- fmt: &mut std::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Hash for Endpoint
hashView source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl PartialEq for Endpoint
fn eq(&self, other: &Endpoint) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &Endpoint
Returns
impl TryFrom<&str> for Endpoint
try_fromView source
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns
impl TryFrom<String> for Endpoint
try_fromView source
Parameters
- name: String
Returns
impl Write for Endpoint
flushView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
writeView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- buf: &[u8]
Returns