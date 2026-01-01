Send a response to the client with the given HTTP status code, and then panic.

By default, Rust panics will cause a generic 500 Internal Server Error response to be sent to the client, if a response has not already been sent. This macro allows you to customize the status code, although the response is still generic.

The syntax is similar to panic!() , but takes an optional first argument that must implement ToStatusCode , such as StatusCode or u16 . The optional message and format arguments are passed to panic!() unchanged, and so will be printed to the logging endpoint specified by set_panic_endpoint() .

Examples