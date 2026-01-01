panic_with_status
macro_rules! panic_with_status { () => { ... }; ($status:expr) => { ... }; ($status:expr, $($arg:tt)*) => { ... };}
Send a response to the client with the given HTTP status code, and then panic.
By default, Rust panics will cause a generic
500 Internal Server Error response to be sent to
the client, if a response has not already been sent. This macro allows you to customize the
status code, although the response is still generic.
The syntax is similar to
panic!(), but takes an optional first argument that must implement
ToStatusCode, such as
StatusCode or
u16. The optional message and format arguments
are passed to
panic!() unchanged, and so will be printed to the logging endpoint specified
by
set_panic_endpoint().
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com/bad_path");if req.get_path().starts_with("bad") { panic_with_status!(403, "forbade request to a bad path: {}", req.get_url_str());}