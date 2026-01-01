Name
pub struct Name<'a> { /* private fields */ }
A section of a
Mime.
For instance, for the Mime
image/svg+xml, it contains 3
Names,
image,
svg, and
xml.
In most cases,
Names are compared ignoring case.
Methods
fn as_str(&self) -> &'a str
Get the value of this
Name as a string.
Note that the borrow is not tied to
&self but the
'a lifetime, allowing the
string to outlive
Name. Alternately, there is an
impl<'a> From<Name<'a>> for &'a str
which isn't rendered by Rustdoc, that can be accessed using
str::from(name) or
name.into().
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
&str
Trait implementations
impl AsRef<str> for Name
as_ref
fn as_ref(&self) -> &str
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
&str
impl Debug for Name
impl Display for Name
impl Hash for Name
hash
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl Ord for Name
impl PartialEq for Name
eq
fn eq(&self, other: &Name<'a>) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &Name
Returns
bool
impl PartialEq<&str> for Name
eq
fn eq(&self, other: &&'b str) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &&str
Returns
bool