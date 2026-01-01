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Secret

docs.rs
Structin secret_storefastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct Secret { /* private fields */ }

A secret from a secret store.

A secret name has a maximum length of 255 bytes and must contain only letters, numbers, dashes (-), underscores (_), and periods (.).

A secret value has a maximum length of 64 KiB.

Methods

from_bytes

View source
fn from_bytes(secret: Vec<u8>) -> Result<Self, FastlyStatus>

Create a new "secret" from the given memory. This is not the suggested way to create Secrets; instead, we suggest using SecretStore::get. This secret will NOT be shared with other sessions.

This method can be used for data that should be secret, but is being obtained by some other means than the secret store. New "secrets" created this way use plaintext only, and live in the session's memory unencrypted for much longer than secrets generated by SecretStore::get. They should thus only be used in situations in which an API requires a Secret, but you cannot (for whatever reason) use a SecretStore to store them.

As the early note says, this Secret will be local to the current session, and will not be shared with other sessions of this service.

Parameters

secret: Vec<u8>

Returns

Result<Self, fastly_shared::FastlyStatus>

plaintext

View source
fn plaintext(&self) -> Bytes

Read the plaintext contents of a secret into memory as a byte buffer.

Once a secret is read into memory, a secret's contents can be repeatedly accessed cheaply.

See try_plaintext() for a fallible equivalent of this method.

Examples

let secret = secret_store.get("example").unwrap();
assert_eq!(secret.plaintext(), "hello world!")

Check if a HeaderValue matches the contents of a secret.

let secret = secret_store.get("example").unwrap();
let header = request.get_header("example").unwrap();
if secret.plaintext() == header.as_bytes() {
    println!("you have guessed correctly!");
}

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Bytes

try_plaintext

View source
fn try_plaintext(&self) -> Result<Bytes, DecryptError>

Try to read the plaintext contents of a secret into memory as a byte buffer.

Once a secret is read into memory, a secret's contents can be repeatedly accessed cheaply.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Bytes, DecryptError>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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