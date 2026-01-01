security
fastly::security
Interface to the Fastly security products.
The Fastly security products allow Compute services to inspect requests and make informed decisions about how to block or redirect them.
See the Next-Gen WAF documentation for more information.
Structs
|InspectConfig
|Configuration for inspecting a
Request using Security.
|InspectResponse
|Results of asking Security to inspect a
Request.
Enums
|InspectError
|Errors that may occur when interacting with Security.
|InspectVerdict
|The outcome of inspecting a
Request with Security.