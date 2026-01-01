  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly

security

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::security

Interface to the Fastly security products.

The Fastly security products allow Compute services to inspect requests and make informed decisions about how to block or redirect them.

See the Next-Gen WAF documentation for more information.

Structs

InspectConfigConfiguration for inspecting a Request using Security.
InspectResponseResults of asking Security to inspect a Request.

Enums

InspectErrorErrors that may occur when interacting with Security.
InspectVerdictThe outcome of inspecting a Request with Security.

Functions

inspectInspect a Request using the [Fastly Next-Gen WAF][NGWAF].
Fastly
© Fastly 2026