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inspect

docs.rs
Functionin securityfastly 0.13.1View source
fn inspect(config: InspectConfig<'_>) -> Result<InspectResponse, InspectError>

Inspect a Request using the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.

Parameters

config: InspectConfig

Returns

Result<InspectResponse, InspectError>
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