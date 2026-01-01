InspectConfig
pub struct InspectConfig<'a> { /* private fields */ }
Configuration for inspecting a
Request using Security.
Methods
buffer_sizeView source
fn buffer_size(self, buffer_size: usize) -> Self
Set a buffer size for the response.
Parameters
- self: Self
- buffer_size: usize
Returns
client_ipView source
Specify an explicit client IP address to inspect.
By default, inspect will use the IP address that made the request to the running Compute service, but you may want to use a different IP when service chaining or if requests are proxied from outside of Fastly's network.
Parameters
- self: Self
- ip: IpAddr
Returns
corpView source
Set a corp name for the configuration.
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToString
Returns
from_handlesView source
Create a new configuration for inspecting an explicit pair of handles with Security.
Parameters
- req_handle: &RequestHandle
- body_handle: &BodyHandle
Returns
from_requestView source
Create a new configuration for inspecting the handles associated with a given Request with Security.
Parameters
- req: &Request
Returns
newdeprecatedView source
Create a new configuration for inspecting a request with Security.
Parameters
- req_handle: &RequestHandle
- body_handle: &BodyHandle
Returns
workspaceView source
Set a workspace name for the configuration.
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToString
Returns