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InspectConfig

docs.rs
Structin securityfastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct InspectConfig<'a> { /* private fields */ }

Configuration for inspecting a Request using Security.

Methods

buffer_size

View source
fn buffer_size(self, buffer_size: usize) -> Self

Set a buffer size for the response.

Parameters

self: Self
buffer_size: usize

Returns

Self

client_ip

View source
fn client_ip(self, ip: IpAddr) -> Self

Specify an explicit client IP address to inspect.

By default, inspect will use the IP address that made the request to the running Compute service, but you may want to use a different IP when service chaining or if requests are proxied from outside of Fastly's network.

Parameters

self: Self
ip: IpAddr

Returns

Self

corp

View source
fn corp(self, name: impl ToString) -> Self

Set a corp name for the configuration.

Parameters

self: Self
name: impl ToString

Returns

Self

from_handles

View source
fn from_handles(req_handle: &'a RequestHandle, body_handle: &'a BodyHandle) -> Self

Create a new configuration for inspecting an explicit pair of handles with Security.

Parameters

req_handle: &RequestHandle
body_handle: &BodyHandle

Returns

Self

from_request

View source
fn from_request(req: &'a Request) -> Self

Create a new configuration for inspecting the handles associated with a given Request with Security.

Parameters

req: &Request

Returns

Self

new

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: Use InspectConfig::fromhandles or InspectConfig::fromrequest instead
fn new(req_handle: &'a RequestHandle, body_handle: &'a BodyHandle) -> Self

Create a new configuration for inspecting a request with Security.

Parameters

req_handle: &RequestHandle
body_handle: &BodyHandle

Returns

Self

workspace

View source
fn workspace(self, name: impl ToString) -> Self

Set a workspace name for the configuration.

Parameters

self: Self
name: impl ToString

Returns

Self

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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