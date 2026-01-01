Shield
pub struct Shield { /* private fields */ }
A structure representing a shielding site within Fastly.
Methods
encrypted_backendView source
Returns a Backend representing an encrypted connection to the POP.
For reference, this is almost always the backend that you want to use. Only
use
Shield::unencrypted_backend in situations in which you are 100% sure
that all the data you will send and receive over the backend is already
encrypted.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
newView source
Load information about the given shield.
Returns an object representing the shield if it is active, or an error if the string is malformed or the shield doesn't exist.
Shield names are defined on this webpage, in the "shield code" column. For example, the string "pdx-or-us" will look up our Portland, OR, USA shield site, while "paris-fr" will look up our Paris site.
If you are using a major cloud provider for your primary origin site, consider looking at the "Recommended for" column, to find the Fastly POP most closely located to the given cloud provider.
Parameters
- name: S
Returns
running_onView source
fn running_on(&self) -> bool
Returns whether we are currently operating on the given shield.
Technically, this may also return true in very isolated incidents in which Fastly is routing traffic from the target shield POP to the POP that this code is running on, but in these situations the results should be approximately identical.
(For example, it may be the case that you are asking to shield to 'pdx-or-us'. But, for load balancing, performance, or other reasons, Fastly is temporarily shifting shielding traffic from Portland to Seattle. In that case, this function may return true for hosts running on 'bfi-wa-us', our Seattle site, because effectively the shield has moved to that location. This should give you a slightly faster experience than the alternative, in which this function would return false, you would try to forward your traffic to the Portland site, and then that traffic would be caught and redirected back to Seattle.)
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
unencrypted_backendView source
Returns a Backend representing an unencrypted connection to the POP.
Generally speaking, we encourage users to use
Shield::encrypted_backend
instead of this function. Data sent over this backend -- the unencrypted
version -- will be sent over the open internet, with no protections. In
most cases, this is not what you want. However, in some cases -- such as
when you want to ship large data blobs that you know are already encrypted
--- using these backends can prevent a double-encryption performance
penalty.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
with_first_byte_timeoutView source
Creates a copy of this Shield with the first-byte timeout configured.
The configured first-byte timeout will apply to any backends derived from
the returned Shield (
Shield::encrypted_backend or
Shield::unencrypted_backend).
See
BackendBuilder::set_first_byte_timeout.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- timeout: Duration
Returns