Load information about the given shield.

Returns an object representing the shield if it is active, or an error if the string is malformed or the shield doesn't exist.

Shield names are defined on this webpage, in the "shield code" column. For example, the string "pdx-or-us" will look up our Portland, OR, USA shield site, while "paris-fr" will look up our Paris site.

If you are using a major cloud provider for your primary origin site, consider looking at the "Recommended for" column, to find the Fastly POP most closely located to the given cloud provider.