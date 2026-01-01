Get a prefix of the body as a string containing up to the given number of bytes.

This is particularly useful when you only need to inspect the first few characters of a body or want to read an entire body up to a certain size limit to control memory consumption.

Note that the length of the returned prefix may be shorter than the requested length if the length of the entire body is shorter or if the requested length fell in the middle of a multi-byte UTF-8 codepoint.

The returned PrefixString value is a smart pointer wrapping a &mut String . You can use it as you would a &mut String or a &mut str to view or modify the contents of the prefix.

When the PrefixString is dropped, the prefix characters are returned to the body, including any modifications that have been made. Because the prefix holds a mutable reference to the body, you may need to explicitly drop() the prefix before performing other operations on the body.

If you do not need to return the prefix characters to the body, use PrefixString::take() to consume the prefix as an owned string without writing it back.

Panics

If the prefix contains invalid UTF-8 bytes, this function will panic. The exception to this is if the bytes are invalid because a multi-byte codepoint is cut off by the requested prefix length. In this case, the invalid bytes are left off the end of the prefix.

To explicitly handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 bytes, use try_get_prefix_str_mut() , which returns an error on failure rather than panicking.

Examples

Check whether the body starts with the M3U8 file header:

const HEADER : & str = "#EXTM3U" ; let prefix = body . get_prefix_str_mut ( 7 ) ; if prefix . as_str ( ) == HEADER { println! ( "might be an M3U8 file!" ) ; }

Insert a new playlist entry before the first occurrence of #EXTINF in an M3U8 file:

let mut prefix = body . get_prefix_str_mut ( 1024 ) ; let first_entry = prefix . find ( "#EXTINF" ) . unwrap ( ) ; prefix . insert_str ( first_entry , "#EXTINF:10.0,

new_first_file.ts

" ) ;

Try to consume the body as a JSON value, but only up to the first 4KiB. Note the use of take() to avoid writing the characters back to the body unnecessarily: