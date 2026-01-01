  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly

ConfigStore

docs.rs
Structin fastlyfastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct ConfigStore { /* private fields */ }

A Compute Config Store.

Methods

contains

View source
fn contains(&self, key: &str) -> bool

Return true if the config_store contains an entry with the given key.

Examples

assert!(config_store.contains("key"));

Panics

This may panic for any of the reasons that ConfigStore::try_get would return an error.

Parameters

self: &Self
key: &str

Returns

bool

from_handle

View source
fn from_handle(handle: ConfigStoreHandle) -> Self

Create a ConfigStore from a ConfigStoreHandle.

Parameters

handle: ConfigStoreHandle

Returns

Self

get

View source
fn get(&self, key: &str) -> Option<String>

Lookup a value in this config store.

If successful, this function returns Some(_) if an entry was found, or None if no entry with the given key was found.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
assert_eq!(
     config_store.get("bread"),
     Some(String::from("a usually baked and leavened food")),
);
assert_eq!(
    config_store.get("freedom"),
    Some(String::from("the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint")),
);


// Otherwise, `get` will return nothing.
assert!(config_store.get("zzzzz").is_none());

Panics

This may panic for any of the reasons that ConfigStore::try_get would return an error.

Parameters

self: &Self
key: &str

Returns

Option<String>

open

View source
fn open(name: &str) -> Self

Open a config store, given its name.

Examples

let merriam = ConfigStore::open("merriam webster");
let oed = ConfigStore::open("oxford english config store");

Parameters

name: &str

Returns

Self

try_get

View source
fn try_get(&self, key: &str) -> Result<Option<String>, LookupError>

Try to lookup a value in this Config Store.

If successful, this function returns Ok(Some(_)) if an entry was found, or Ok(None) if no entry with the given key was found. This function returns Err(_) if the lookup failed.

Examples

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
assert_eq!(
     config_store.try_get("bread")?,
     Some(String::from("a usually baked and leavened food")),
);
assert_eq!(
    config_store.try_get("freedom")?,
    Some(String::from("the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint")),
);


// Otherwise, `try_get` will return nothing.
assert!(config_store.try_get("zzzzz")?.is_none());

Parameters

self: &Self
key: &str

Returns

Result<Option<String>, LookupError>

try_open

View source
fn try_open(name: &str) -> Result<Self, OpenError>

Try to open a config store, given its name.

Examples

let merriam = ConfigStore::try_open("merriam webster")?;

Parameters

name: &str

Returns

Result<Self, OpenError>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

Fastly
© Fastly 2026