ConfigStore
pub struct ConfigStore { /* private fields */ }
A Compute Config Store.
Methods
containsView source
fn contains(&self, key: &str) -> bool
Return true if the config_store contains an entry with the given key.
Examples
assert!(config_store.contains("key"));
Panics
This may panic for any of the reasons that
ConfigStore::try_get would return an error.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
from_handleView source
Create a
ConfigStore from a
ConfigStoreHandle.
Parameters
- handle: ConfigStoreHandle
Returns
getView source
Lookup a value in this config store.
If successful, this function returns
Some(_) if an entry was found, or
None if no entry
with the given key was found.
Examples
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assert_eq!( config_store.get("bread"), Some(String::from("a usually baked and leavened food")),);assert_eq!( config_store.get("freedom"), Some(String::from("the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint")),);
// Otherwise, `get` will return nothing.assert!(config_store.get("zzzzz").is_none());
Panics
This may panic for any of the reasons that
ConfigStore::try_get would return an error.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
openView source
fn open(name: &str) -> Self
Open a config store, given its name.
Examples
let merriam = ConfigStore::open("merriam webster");let oed = ConfigStore::open("oxford english config store");
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns
try_getView source
Try to lookup a value in this Config Store.
If successful, this function returns
Ok(Some(_)) if an entry was found, or
Ok(None) if
no entry with the given key was found. This function returns
Err(_) if the lookup failed.
Examples
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assert_eq!( config_store.try_get("bread")?, Some(String::from("a usually baked and leavened food")),);assert_eq!( config_store.try_get("freedom")?, Some(String::from("the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint")),);
// Otherwise, `try_get` will return nothing.assert!(config_store.try_get("zzzzz")?.is_none());
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
try_openView source
Try to open a config store, given its name.
Examples
let merriam = ConfigStore::try_open("merriam webster")?;
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns