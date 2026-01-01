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LookupBuilder

docs.rs
Structin fastlyfastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct LookupBuilder<'a> { /* private fields */ }

A builder for KVStore lookups, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.

store.build_lookup()
   .execute("key1")?;

Synchronous and Asynchronous support

LookupBuilder exposes the ability to issue an asynchronous lookup. Using execute_async will send the request, and unblock. There is currently no polling mechanism. To retrieve the result, use the blocking function pending_lookup_wait.

Examples

// synchronous non-builder lookup
let result: Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError> = store.lookup("key");
// synchronous builder lookup
let result: Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError> = store.build_lookup().execute("key");
// asynchronous builder lookup
let lookup_handle: Result<PendingLookupHandle, KVStoreError> = store.build_lookup().execute_async("key");
let result: Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError> = store.pending_lookup_wait(lookup_handle?);

Methods

execute

View source
fn execute(&self, key: &str) -> Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError>

Initiate and wait on an lookup of a value in the KV Store.

Returns Ok(LookupResponse) if the value is retrieved without error, and KVStoreError if the lookup failed.

Parameters

self: &Self
key: &str

Returns

Result<LookupResponse, KVStoreError>

execute_async

View source
fn execute_async(&self, key: &str) -> Result<PendingLookupHandle, KVStoreError>

Initiate async lookup of a value in the KV Store.

Returns Ok(Some(PendingLookupHandle)) if lookup creation is successful.

Parameters

self: &Self
key: &str

Returns

Result<PendingLookupHandle, KVStoreError>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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