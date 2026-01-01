Request
pub struct Request { /* private fields */ }
An HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.
Getting the client request
Call
Request::from_client() to get the client request being handled by this execution of the
Compute program.
Creation and conversion
New requests can be created programmatically with
Request::new(). In addition, there are
convenience constructors like
Request::get() which automatically select the appropriate
method.
For interoperability with other Rust libraries,
Request can be converted to and from the
http crate's
http::Request type using the
From and
Into traits.
Sending backend requests
Requests can be sent to a backend in blocking or asynchronous fashion using
send(),
send_async(), or
send_async_streaming().
Builder-style methods
Request can be used as a
builder, allowing requests to
be constructed and used through method chaining. Methods with the
with_ name prefix, such as
with_header(), return
Self to allow chaining. The builder style is
typically most useful when constructing and using a request in a single expression. For example:
Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("my-header", "hello!") .with_header("my-other-header", "Здравствуйте!") .send("example_backend")?;
Setter methods
Setter methods, such as
set_header(), are prefixed by
set_, and can
be used interchangeably with the builder-style methods, allowing you to mix and match styles
based on what is most convenient for your program. Setter methods tend to work better than
builder-style methods when constructing a request involves conditional branches or loops. For
example:
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("my-header", "hello!");if needs_translation { req.set_header("my-other-header", "Здравствуйте!");}req.send("example_backend")?;
Methods
append_bodyView source
Append another
Body to the body of this request without reading or writing any body
contents.
If this request does not have a body, the appended body is set as the request's body.
This operation is performed in amortized constant time, and so should always be preferred to reading an entire body and then writing the same contents to another body.
This method should be used when combining bodies that have not necessarily been read yet,
such as the body of the client. To append contents that are already in memory as strings or
bytes, you should instead use
get_body_mut() to write the
contents to the end of the body.
Examples
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello! client says: ");req.append_body(Request::from_client().into_body());req.send("example_backend")?;
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- other: Body
append_headerView source
Add a request header with given value.
Unlike
set_header(), this does not discard existing values for the
same header name.
Argument type conversion
The header name and value arguments can be any types that implement
ToHeaderName and
ToHeaderValue, respectively. See those traits for details on which types can be used and when
panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
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let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com");
req.set_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));
req.append_header("hello", "universe!");
let values = req.get_header_all_str("hello");assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&"world!"));assert!(values.contains(&"universe!"));
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
as_handlesView source
Borrow the low-level
handle API.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
clone_with_bodyView source
Clone this request by reading in its body, and then writing the same body to the original and the cloned request.
This method requires mutable access to this request because reading from and writing to the body can involve an HTTP connection.
This operation is potentially expensive if the body is large. Take care when using this
method on bodies with unknown sizes. Consider using methods like
BufRead::lines() or
Body::read_chunks() to incrementally process a body while limiting the maximum size.
Examples
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let mut original = Request::post("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_body("hello");let mut new = original.clone_with_body();assert_eq!(original.get_method(), new.get_method());assert_eq!(original.get_url(), new.get_url());assert_eq!(original.get_header("hello"), new.get_header("hello"));assert_eq!(original.get_version(), new.get_version());assert_eq!(original.take_body_bytes(), new.take_body_bytes());
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
clone_without_bodyView source
Make a new request with the same method, url, headers, and version of this request, but no body.
If you also need to clone the request body, use
clone_with_body()
Examples
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let original = Request::post("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_body("hello");let new = original.clone_without_body();assert_eq!(original.get_method(), new.get_method());assert_eq!(original.get_url(), new.get_url());assert_eq!(original.get_header("hello"), new.get_header("hello"));assert_eq!(original.get_version(), new.get_version());assert!(original.has_body());assert!(!new.has_body());
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
connectView source
Parameters
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
contains_headerView source
Returns whether the given header name is present in the request.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");assert!(req.contains_header("hello"));assert!(!req.contains_header("not-present"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
deleteView source
Parameters
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
fastly_key_is_validView source
fn fastly_key_is_valid(&self) -> bool
Returns whether or not the client request had a
Fastly-Key header which is valid for
purging content for the service.
This function ignores the current value of any
Fastly-Key header for this request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
from_clientView source
Get the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.
Panics
This method panics if the client request has already been retrieved by this method or by the low-level handle API.
Incompatibility with
fastly::main
This method cannot be used with
fastly::main, as that attribute
implicitly calls
Request::from_client() to populate the request argument. Use an
undecorated
main() function instead, along with
Response::send_to_client() or
Response::stream_to_client() to send a response to the client.
Returns
from_handlesView source
Create a
Request from the low-level
handle API.
Parameters
- req_handle: RequestHandle
- body_handle: Option<BodyHandle>
Returns
getView source
Parameters
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
get_body_mutView source
Get a mutable reference to the body of this request.
An empty body is returned if no body has been set, or if it has previously been returned by a method
like
take_body().
Examples
use std::io::Write;
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello,");write!(req.get_body_mut(), " world!")?;assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
get_body_prefix_mutView source
Get a prefix of this request's body containing up to the given number of bytes.
See
Body::get_prefix_mut() for details.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
get_body_prefix_str_mutView source
Get a prefix of this request's body as a string containing up to the given number of bytes.
See
Body::get_prefix_str_mut() for details.
Panics
If the prefix contains invalid UTF-8 bytes, this function will panic. The exception to this is if the bytes are invalid because a multi-byte codepoint is cut off by the requested prefix length. In this case, the invalid bytes are left off the end of the prefix.
To explicitly handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 bytes, use
try_get_body_prefix_str_mut(), which returns an
error on failure rather than panicking.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
get_bot_analyzedView source
fn get_bot_analyzed(&self) -> bool
Whether bot detection analysis was performed for this request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_bot_categoryView source
A string indicating the type of bot detected (e.g.,
SEARCH-ENGINE-CRAWLER,
AI-CRAWLER,
SUSPECTED-BOT). Returns
None if bot detection was not executed.
Warning: String values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes.
For conditional logic, use
get_bot_category_kind().
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_bot_category_bytesView source
Like
Self::get_bot_category, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_bot_category_kindView source
An enum uniquely identifying the type of bot detected.
Returns
None if bot detection was not executed.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_bot_detectedView source
fn get_bot_detected(&self) -> bool
Whether a bot was detected in the request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_bot_nameView source
A string identifying the specific bot detected (e.g.,
GoogleBot,
GPTBot,
Bingbot).
Returns
None if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.
Warning: String values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes.
For conditional logic, use
get_bot_category_kind().
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_bot_name_bytesView source
Like
Self::get_bot_name, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_bot_verifiedView source
Whether the detected bot is a verified bot.
Returns
None if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_client_ddos_detectedView source
Returns whether the request was tagged as contributing to a DDoS attack
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_client_h2_fingerprintView source
Get the HTTP/2 fingerprint of client request if available
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_client_ip_addrView source
Returns the IP address of the client making the HTTP request.
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_client_oh_fingerprintView source
Get the fingerprint of client original request headers if available
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_client_request_idView source
Get the request id of the current request if available
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_content_lengthView source
Get the value of the request's
Content-Length
header, if it exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_content_typeView source
Get the MIME type described by the request's
Content-Type
header, or
None if that header is absent.
Panics
This method panics if the
Content-Type header is present, but its value cannot be parsed
as a valid MIME type. To handle the possibility of an invalid MIME type, use
get_header()
to access the value directly.
Examples
let req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body_text_plain("hello, world!");assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::TEXT_PLAIN_UTF_8));
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_headerView source
Get the value of a header, or
None if the header is not present.
If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the
values. See
get_header_all() if you need to get all of the
values.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
Handling UTF-8 values explicitly:
let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(req.get_header("hello"), Some(&HeaderValue::from_static("world")));
Safely handling invalid UTF-8 values:
let invalid_utf8 = &"🐈".as_bytes()[0..3];let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", invalid_utf8);assert_eq!(req.get_header("hello").unwrap().as_bytes(), invalid_utf8);
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_allView source
Get an iterator of all the values of a header.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
You can turn the iterator into collection, like
Vec:
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let invalid_utf8 = &"🐈".as_bytes()[0..3];let req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", invalid_utf8);
let values: Vec<&HeaderValue> = req.get_header_all("hello").collect();assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderValue::from_static("world!")));assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderValue::from_bytes(invalid_utf8).unwrap()));
You can use the iterator in a loop:
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let invalid_utf8 = &"🐈".as_bytes()[0..3];let req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", invalid_utf8);
for value in req.get_header_all("hello") { if let Ok(s) = std::str::from_utf8(value.as_bytes()) { println!("hello, {}", s); } else { println!("hello, invalid UTF-8!"); }}
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_all_strView source
Get all values of a header as strings, or an empty vector if the header is not present.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Panics
This method panics if any of the header values are not valid UTF-8 strings. To handle the
possibility of non-UTF-8 data, use
get_header_all_str_lossy() for lossy conversion, or use
get_header_all() and then convert the bytes with
std::str::from_utf8().
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", "universe!");let values = req.get_header_all_str("hello");assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&"world!"));assert!(values.contains(&"universe!"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_all_str_lossyView source
Get all values of a header as strings, including invalid characters, or an empty vector if the header is not present.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
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let world_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 world!").unwrap();let universe_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 universe!").unwrap();let req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", world_value) .with_header("hello", universe_value);let values = req.get_header_all_str_lossy("hello");assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&Cow::from("� world!")));assert!(values.contains(&Cow::from("� universe!")));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_namesView source
Get an iterator of all the request's header names.
Examples
You can turn the iterator into collection, like
Vec:
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let req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("goodbye", "latency!");
let values: Vec<&HeaderName> = req.get_header_names().collect();assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderName::from_static("hello")));assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderName::from_static("goodbye")));
You can use the iterator in a loop:
let req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("goodbye", "latency!");
for name in req.get_header_names() { println!("saw header: {:?}", name);}
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_header_names_strView source
Get all of the request's header names as strings, or an empty vector if no headers are present.
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("goodbye", "latency!");let names = req.get_header_names_str();assert_eq!(names.len(), 2);assert!(names.contains(&"hello"));assert!(names.contains(&"goodbye"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_header_strView source
Get the value of a header as a string, or
None if the header is not present.
If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the
values. See
get_header_all_str() if you need to get all of
the values.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Panics
This method panics if the value of the header is not a valid UTF-8 string. To handle the possibility
of invalid UTF-8 data, use
get_header_str_lossy() for lossy
conversion, or use
get_header() and then convert the bytes with
std::str::from_utf8().
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_str_lossyView source
Get the value of a header as a string, including invalid characters, or
None if the header
is not present.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the
values. See
get_header_all_str_lossy() if you need
to get all of the values.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
let header_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 world!").unwrap();let req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", header_value);assert_eq!(req.get_header_str_lossy("hello"), Some(Cow::from("� world")));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_headersView source
Get an iterator of all the request's header names and values.
Examples
You can turn the iterator into a collection, like
Vec:
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let req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", "universe!");
let headers: Vec<(&HeaderName, &HeaderValue)> = req.get_headers().collect();assert_eq!(headers.len(), 2);assert!(headers.contains(&(&HeaderName::from_static("hello"), &HeaderValue::from_static("world!"))));assert!(headers.contains(&(&HeaderName::from_static("hello"), &HeaderValue::from_static("universe!"))));
You can use the iterator in a loop:
let req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", "universe!");
for (n, v) in req.get_headers() { println!("Header - {}: {:?}", n, v);}
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_methodView source
Get the request method.
Examples
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use fastly::http::Method;fn log_method(req: &Request) { match req.get_method() { &Method::GET | &Method::HEAD => println!("method was a GET or HEAD"), &Method::POST => println!("method was a POST"), _ => println!("method was something else"), }}
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_method_strView source
fn get_method_str(&self) -> &str
Get the request method as a string.
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com");assert_eq!(req.get_method_str(), "GET");
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_original_header_countView source
Returns the number of headers in the client request as originally received.
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_original_header_namesView source
Returns the client request's header names exactly as they were originally received.
This includes both the original character cases, as well as the original order of the received headers.
Returns
Ok(None) if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_pathView source
fn get_path(&self) -> &str
Get the path component of the request URL.
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com/hello#world");assert_eq!(req.get_path(), "/hello");
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_queryView source
Attempt to parse the query component of the request URL into the specified datatype.
The return type chosen for this function must implement
serde::de::Deserialize without any
non-static lifetimes; see the trait documentation for details.
Errors
This method returns
serde_urlencoded::de::Error if deserialization fails.
Examples
Parsing into a vector of string pairs:
let req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo?hello=%F0%9F%8C%90!&bar=baz");let pairs: Vec<(String, String)> = req.get_query().unwrap();assert_eq!((pairs[0].0.as_str(), pairs[0].1.as_str()), ("hello", "🌐!"));
Parsing into a mapping between strings (note that duplicates are removed since
HashMap is not a multimap):
use std::collections::HashMap;let req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo?hello=%F0%9F%8C%90!&bar=baz&bar=quux");let map: HashMap<String, String> = req.get_query().unwrap();assert_eq!(map.len(), 2);assert_eq!(map["hello"].as_str(), "🌐!");
Parsing into a custom type that derives
serde::de::Deserialize:
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#[derive(serde::Deserialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/?name=Computers&count=1024");let my_data = req.take_body_form::<MyData>().unwrap();assert_eq!(&my_data.name, "Computers");assert_eq!(my_data.count, 1024);
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_query_parameterView source
Get the value of a query parameter in the request's URL.
This assumes that the query string is a
& separated list of
parameter=value pairs. The
value of the first occurrence of
parameter is returned. No URL decoding is performed.
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com/page?foo=bar&baz=qux");assert_eq!(req.get_query_parameter("foo"), Some("bar"));assert_eq!(req.get_query_parameter("baz"), Some("qux"));assert_eq!(req.get_query_parameter("other"), None);
Parameters
- self: &Self
- parameter: &str
Returns
get_query_strView source
Get the query component of the request URL, if it exists, as a percent-encoded ASCII string.
This is a shorthand for
self.get_url().query(); see
Url::query() for details and other
query manipulation functions.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_server_ip_addrView source
Returns the IP address on which this server received the HTTP request.
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_cipher_openssl_nameView source
Get the cipher suite used to secure the client TLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.
The value returned will be consistent with the OpenSSL name for the cipher suite.
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Examples
assert_eq!( Request::from_client().get_tls_cipher_openssl_name().unwrap(), Some("ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256"),);
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytesView source
Like
Self::get_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytes, but supports non-UTF-8 byte strings.
Examples
assert_eq!( Request::from_client().get_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytes(), Some("ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256".as_bytes()),);
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_client_cert_verify_resultView source
Returns the error code defined in ClientCertVerifyResult.
If your service is set up for mTLS (see this documentation),
then this will return information about the client's mTLS certificate, if provided.
If the certificate is not provided, you will receive a
ClientCertVerifyResult::CertificateMissing
value, if the certificate properly matches your mTLS configuration, you will receive
a
ClientCertVerifyResult::Ok, etc.
If your service is not set up for mTLS, this function will always return
Some(ClientCertVerifyResult::Ok).
If you have a service that may be run with some domains that are mTLS protected,
and some that are not mTLS protected, then we advise checking for both the existence
of a certificate (by verifying that
get_tls_raw_client_certificate or
get_tls_raw_client_certificate_bytes return
Some) before checking the result of
this function. Doing both makes sure that you both received a certificate and that
it was valid, and will work for both the mTLS-protected and non-mTLS-protected
domains.
This function returns
None in the case that this
Request is not from the
client, but was instead generated by other parts of the code. (In other words,
it will return
None if this request was neither the argument to a function marked
fastly::main nor generated with
Request::from_client.)
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_client_helloView source
Get the raw bytes sent by the client in the TLS ClientHello message.
See RFC 5246 for details.
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_client_servernameView source
Get the hostname sent by the client in the TLS ServerName Indication.
See RFC 6066 for details.
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_ja3_md5View source
Get the JA3 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.
Returns
None if this is not available.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_ja4View source
Get the JA4 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.
Returns
None if this is not available.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_protocolView source
Get the TLS protocol version used to secure the client TLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.
Returns
None if this is not the client request.
Examples
assert_eq!(Request::from_client().get_tls_protocol().unwrap(), Some("TLSv1.2"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_protocol_bytesView source
Like
Self::get_tls_protocol, but supports non-UTF-8 byte strings.
Examples
assert_eq!(Request::from_client().get_tls_protocol_bytes(), Some("TLSv1.2".as_bytes()));
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_raw_client_certificateView source
Get the raw client certificate in the mutual TLS handshake message as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8. It is in PEM format.
If this is not mTLS or available then this will return
Ok(None).
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tls_raw_client_certificate_bytesView source
Like
Self::get_tls_raw_client_certificate, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_urlView source
Get a shared reference to the request URL.
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com/hello#world");let url = req.get_url();assert_eq!(url.host_str(), Some("example.com"));assert_eq!(url.path(), "/hello");assert_eq!(url.fragment(), Some("world"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_url_mutView source
Get a mutable reference to the request URL.
Examples
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let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/");
let mut url = req.get_url_mut();url.set_path("/hello");url.set_fragment(Some("world"));drop(url);
assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/hello#world");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
get_url_strView source
fn get_url_str(&self) -> &str
Get the request URL as a string.
Examples
let req = Request::get("https://example.com");assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com");
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_versionView source
Get the HTTP version of this request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
handoff_fanoutView source
Pass the request through the Fanout GRIP proxy and on to a backend.
This can only be used on services that have the Fanout feature enabled.
The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.
Parameters
- self: Self
- backend: &str
Returns
handoff_websocketView source
Pass the WebSocket directly to a backend.
This can only be used on services that have the WebSockets feature enabled and on requests that are valid WebSocket requests.
The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.
Parameters
- self: Self
- backend: &str
Returns
has_bodyView source
fn has_body(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if this request has a body.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
headView source
Parameters
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
into_bodyView source
Consume the request and return its body.
An empty body is returned if no body has been set, or if it has previously been returned by a method
like
take_body().
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_body_bytesView source
Consume the request and return its body as a byte vector.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Examples
let req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body_text_plain("hello, world!");let bytes = req.into_body_bytes();assert_eq!(&bytes, b"hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_body_strView source
fn into_body_str(self) -> String
Consume the request and return its body as a string.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Panics
If the body does not contain a valid UTF-8 string, this function will panic. To explicitly handle
the possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use
into_body_str_lossy()
for lossy conversion, or use
into_body_bytes() and then convert the
bytes explicitly with a function like
String::from_utf8.
Examples
let req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello, world!");let string = req.into_body_str();assert_eq!(&string, "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_body_str_lossyView source
fn into_body_str_lossy(self) -> String
Consume the request and return its body as a string, including invalid characters.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Examples
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");req.set_body_octet_stream(b"\xF0\x90\x80 hello, world!");let string = req.into_body_str_lossy();assert_eq!(&string, "� hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_handlesView source
Convert a
Request into the low-level
handle API.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
is_cacheableView source
fn is_cacheable(&self) -> bool
Gets whether the request is potentially cacheable.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_from_clientView source
fn is_from_client(&self) -> bool
Return
true if this request is from the client of this execution of the Compute
program.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
newView source
Create a new request with the given method and URL, no headers, and an empty body.
Argument type conversion
The method and URL arguments can be any types that implement
ToMethod and
ToUrl,
respectively. See those traits for details on which types can be used and when panics may
arise during conversion.
Parameters
Returns
on_behalf_ofView source
Send this request on behalf of another service.
Running it on behalf of another service means that the cache store used for this request will be of that service, not the currently running one.
Internal / Privileged
This operation is privileged, and attempts to use this functionality without proper privileges will cause errors. If you are interested in having two or more of your services share the same cache, please talk to your Fastly account representative. While we have no plans to offer this ability widely -- this capability is only currently allowed for Fastly-internal services -- we may revisit this decision given sufficient customer input.
Parameters
- self: Self
- service: S
Returns
optionsView source
Parameters
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
patchView source
Parameters
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
postView source
Parameters
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
putView source
Parameters
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
read_body_chunksView source
fn read_body_chunks(&mut self, chunk_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<Vec<u8>, Error>> + '_
Return an iterator that reads the request body in chunks of at most the given number of bytes.
If
chunk_size does not evenly divide the length of the body, then the last chunk will not
have length
chunk_size.
Examples
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use std::io::Write;fn remove_0s(req: &mut Request) -> Result<(), Box<dyn std::error::Error>> { let mut no_0s = Body::new(); for chunk in req.read_body_chunks(4096) { let mut chunk = chunk?; chunk.retain(|b| *b != 0); no_0s.write_all(&chunk)?; } req.set_body(no_0s); Ok(())}
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- chunk_size: usize
Returns
read_body_linesView source
Return a
Lines iterator that reads the request body a line at a time.
Examples
12345678910
use std::io::Write;
fn remove_es(req: &mut Request) -> Result<(), Box<dyn std::error::Error>> { let mut no_es = Body::new(); for line in req.read_body_lines() { writeln!(no_es, "{}", line.unwrap().replace("e", ""))?; } req.set_body(no_es); Ok(())}
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
remove_headerView source
Remove all request headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values if any were present.
If the header has multiple values, one is returned arbitrarily. To get all of the removed header
values, use
get_header_all() before removing.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));assert_eq!(req.remove_header("hello"), Some(HeaderValue::from_static("world!")));assert!(req.remove_header("not-present").is_none());
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
remove_header_strView source
Remove all request headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values as a string if any were present.
If the header has multiple values, one is returned arbitrarily. To get all of the removed header
values, use
get_header_all() before removing.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Panics
This method panics if the value of the header is not a valid UTF-8 string. To handle the possibility
of invalid UTF-8 data, use
remove_header_str_lossy() for lossy
conversion, or use
remove_header() and then convert the bytes with
std::str::from_utf8().
Examples
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com").with_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));assert_eq!(req.remove_header_str("hello"), Some("world!".to_string()));assert!(req.remove_header_str("not-present").is_none());
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
remove_header_str_lossyView source
Remove all request headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values as a string, including invalid characters, if any were present.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
If the header has multiple values, one is returned arbitrarily. To get all of the removed header
values, use
get_header_all() before removing.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
let header_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 world!").unwrap();let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com") .with_header("hello", header_value);assert_eq!(req.get_header_str_lossy("hello"), Some(Cow::from("� world")));assert_eq!(req.remove_header_str_lossy("hello"), Some(String::from("� world")));assert!(req.remove_header_str_lossy("not-present").is_none());
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
remove_queryView source
fn remove_query(&mut self)
Remove the query component from the request URL, if one exists.
Examples
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo?hello=%F0%9F%8C%90!&bar=baz");req.remove_query();assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/foo");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
sendView source
Retrieve a response for the request, either from cache or by sending it to the given backend server. Returns once the response headers have been received, or an error occurs.
Argument type conversion
The backend argument can be any type that implements
ToBackend; see that trait for details on
which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
Sending the client request to a backend without modification:
let backend_resp = Request::from_client().send("example_backend").expect("request succeeds");assert!(backend_resp.get_status().is_success());
Sending a synthetic request:
let backend_resp = Request::get("https://example.com") .send("example_backend") .expect("request succeeds");assert!(backend_resp.get_status().is_success());
Parameters
- self: Self
- backend: impl ToBackend
Returns
send_asyncView source
Begin sending the request to the given backend server, and return a
PendingRequest that
can yield the backend response or an error.
This method returns as soon as the request begins sending to the backend, and transmission of the request body and headers will continue in the background.
This method allows for sending more than one request at once and receiving their responses
in arbitrary orders. See
PendingRequest for more details on how to wait on, poll, or
select between pending requests.
This method is also useful for sending requests where the response is unimportant, but the request may take longer than the Compute program is able to run, as the request will continue sending even after the program that initiated it exits.
Argument type conversion
The backend argument can be any type that implements
ToBackend; see that trait for details on
which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
Sending a request to two backends and returning whichever response finishes first:
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let backend_resp_1 = Request::get("https://example.com/") .send_async("example_backend_1") .expect("request 1 begins sending");let backend_resp_2 = Request::get("https://example.com/") .send_async("example_backend_2") .expect("request 2 begins sending");let (resp, _) = fastly::http::request::select(vec![backend_resp_1, backend_resp_2]);resp.expect("request succeeds").send_to_client();
Sending a long-running request and ignoring its result so that the program can exit before it completes:
let _ = Request::post("https://example.com") .with_body(some_large_file) .send_async("example_backend");
Parameters
- self: Self
- backend: impl ToBackend
Returns
send_async_streamingView source
fn send_async_streaming(self, backend: impl ToBackend) -> Result<(StreamingBody, PendingRequest), SendError>
Begin sending the request to the given backend server, and return a
PendingRequest that
can yield the backend response or an error along with a
StreamingBody that can accept
further data to send.
The backend connection is only closed once
StreamingBody::finish() is called. The
PendingRequest will not yield a
Response until the
StreamingBody is finished.
This method is most useful for programs that do some sort of processing or inspection of a potentially-large client request body. Streaming allows the program to operate on small parts of the body rather than having to read it all into memory at once.
This method returns as soon as the request begins sending to the backend, and transmission of the request body and headers will continue in the background.
Note that the implementation of
send_async_streaming does not currently support also using
Request::setbeforesend or Request::setaftersend. Attempts to call this method after
also setting the callbacks will result in an SendErrorCause::HttpCacheApiUnsupported
error.
Examples
Count the number of lines in a UTF-8 client request body while sending it to the backend:
123456789101112131415161718192021
use std::io::{BufRead, Write};
let mut req = Request::from_client();// Take the body so we can iterate through its lines laterlet req_body = req.take_body();// Start sending the client request to the client with a now-empty bodylet (mut backend_body, pending_req) = req .send_async_streaming("example_backend") .expect("request begins sending");
let mut num_lines = 0;for line in req_body.lines() { let line = line?; num_lines += 1; // Write the line to the streaming backend body backend_body.write_all(line.as_bytes())?;}// Finish the streaming body to allow the backend connection to closebackend_body.finish()?;
println!("client request body contained {} lines", num_lines);
Parameters
- self: Self
- backend: impl ToBackend
Returns
set_after_sendView source
fn set_after_send(&mut self, f: impl Fn(&mut CandidateResponse) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static)
Sets a callback to be invoked after a response is returned from a backend, but before it is stored into the cache.
This callback allows for cache properties like TTL to be customized beyond what the backend response headers specify. It also allows for the response itself to be modified prior to storing into the cache.
Note that the callback is only invoked if the request is a candidate for caching; it is not
invoked if the request is explicitly to the backend with
Request::set_pass().
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- f: impl Fn(&mut CandidateResponse) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static
set_auto_decompress_gzipView source
fn set_auto_decompress_gzip(&mut self, gzip: bool)
Set whether a
gzip-encoded response to this request will be automatically decompressed.
Enabling this will set the
Accept-Encoding header before the request is sent, regardless
of the original value in the request, to ensure that any values originally sent by a
browser or other client get replaced with
gzip, so that the backend will not try sending
unsupported compression algorithms.
If the response to this request is
gzip-encoded, it will be presented in decompressed
form, and the
Content-Encoding and
Content-Length headers will be removed.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- gzip: bool
set_before_sendView source
fn set_before_send(&mut self, f: impl Fn(&mut Request) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static)
Sets a callback to be invoked if a request misses the cache, allowing the request to be modified beforehand.
This callback is useful when, for example, a backend requires an additional header to be inserted, but that header is expensive to produce. The callback will only be invoked if the original request cannot be responded to from the cache, so the header is only computed when it is truly needed.
Note that the callback is only invoked if the request is a candidate for caching; it is not
invoked if the request is explicitly to the backend with
Request::set_pass().
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- f: impl Fn(&mut Request) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static
set_bodyView source
Set the given value as the request's body.
Argument type conversion
See the
From impls for
Body to see which types can be used as a body.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Parameters
set_body_formView source
Convert the given value to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded format and set that data as
the request's body.
The given value must implement
serde::Serialize; see the trait documentation for
details.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
Errors
This method returns
serde_urlencoded::ser::Error if serialization fails.
Examples
12345678910
#[derive(serde::Serialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let my_data = MyData { name: "Computers".to_string(), count: 1024 };let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");req.set_body_form(&my_data).unwrap();assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_WWW_FORM_URLENCODED));assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "name=Computers&count=1024");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- value: &impl Serialize
Returns
set_body_jsonView source
Convert the given value to JSON and set that JSON as the request's body.
The given value must implement
serde::Serialize. You can either implement that trait for
your own custom type, or use
serde_json::Value to create untyped JSON values. See
serde_json for details.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
application/json.
Errors
This method returns
serde_json::Error if serialization fails.
Examples
Using a type that derives
serde::Serialize:
12345678910
#[derive(serde::Serialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let my_data = MyData { name: "Computers".to_string(), count: 1024 };let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");req.set_body_json(&my_data).unwrap();assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_JSON));assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), r#"{"name":"Computers","count":1024}"#);
Using untyped JSON and the
serde_json::json macro:
12345678
let my_data = serde_json::json!({ "name": "Computers", "count": 1024,});let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");req.set_body_json(&my_data).unwrap();assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_JSON));assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), r#"{"count":1024,"name":"Computers"}"#);
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- value: &impl Serialize
Returns
set_body_octet_streamView source
fn set_body_octet_stream(&mut self, body: &[u8])
Set the given bytes as the request's body.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
application/octet-stream.
Examples
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");req.set_body_octet_stream(b"hello, world!");assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_OCTET_STREAM));assert_eq!(&req.into_body_bytes(), b"hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- body: &[u8]
set_body_text_htmlView source
fn set_body_text_html(&mut self, body: &str)
Set the given string as the request's body with content type
text/html; charset=UTF-8.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
text/html; charset=utf-8.
Examples
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");req.set_body_text_html("<p>hello, world!</p>");assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::TEXT_HTML_UTF_8));assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "<p>hello, world!</p>");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- body: &str
set_body_text_plainView source
fn set_body_text_plain(&mut self, body: &str)
Set the given string as the request's body with content type
text/plain; charset=UTF-8.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
text/plain; charset=utf-8.
Examples
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");req.set_body_text_plain("hello, world!");assert_eq!(req.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::TEXT_PLAIN_UTF_8));assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- body: &str
set_cache_keyView source
Set the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.
The cache key must be exactly 32 bytes long.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- key: impl Into<Vec<u8>>
set_content_typeView source
Set the MIME type described by the request's
Content-Type
header.
Any existing
Content-Type header values will be overwritten.
Examples
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello,world!");req.set_content_type(fastly::mime::TEXT_CSV_UTF_8);
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- mime: Mime
set_framing_headers_modeView source
Sets how
Content-Length and
Transfer-Encoding will be determined when sending this
request.
See
FramingHeadersMode for details on the options.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- mode: FramingHeadersMode
set_headerView source
Set a request header to the given value, discarding any previous values for the given header name.
Argument type conversion
The header name and value arguments can be any types that implement
ToHeaderName and
ToHeaderValue, respectively. See those traits for details on which types can be used and when
panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
1234567891011
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com");
req.set_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(req.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));
req.set_header("hello", "universe!");
let values = req.get_header_all_str("hello");assert_eq!(values.len(), 1);assert!(!values.contains(&"world!"));assert!(values.contains(&"universe!"));
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
set_image_optimizerView source
Set
image_optimizer::ImageOptimizerOptions for this request to proxy it
to Image Optimizer.
Transformations can be expressed through
ImageOptimizerOptions
or query parameters on the request. Options set on
ImageOptimizerOptions
take precedence over query parameters with the same name.
It is not necessary to include additional shielding logic for Image Optimization,
the required
ImageOptimizerRegion
handles this for you. It is recommended to pick a region close to your origin.
Examples
Send a request for
image.jpeg with params
format=webp to Image Optimizer.
let mut image_opto_opts = ImageOptimizerOptions::from_region(ImageOptimizerRegion::UsWest);image_opto_opts.format = Some(Format::WebP);let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/image.jpeg");req.set_image_optimizer(image_opto_opts);// `origin` is a named backend on your service.req.send("origin")?;
Override the
format parameter on the request if it exists, turning it to
auto.
123456789
#[fastly::main]fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> {let mut image_opto_opts = ImageOptimizerOptions::from_region(ImageOptimizerRegion::UsWest);if let Some(_param) = req.get_query_parameter("format") { image_opto_opts.format = Some(Format::Auto);}req.set_image_optimizer(image_opto_opts);Ok(req.send("origin")?)}
Overrides
At the moment, calling this function overrides custom caching behavior, such as
Request::set_surrogate_key(),
Request::set_ttl() and
Request::set_pci().
Caching behavior is currently determined by the cache control headers set on the source
image.
Additionally, any before and after send hooks are not executed.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- options: image_optimizer::ImageOptimizerOptions
set_lookup_timeoutView source
Configure a cache lookup timeout.
By default, the Compute platform uses request collapsing: if two concurrent requests would use the same cache entry, only one of them is directed to fetch from the backend, and the other is directed to wait for the cache to be filled.
In some cases, this is undesirable. This bounds the time during which the request will wait for a cached response. If this timeout is exceeded, the request is cancelled with an error, without having been sent to the origin.
NOTE: When this timeout occurs, the request is lost; it is not retried.
Note that calling
set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by
Request::set_surrogate_key,
Request::set_ttl,
Request::set_pci, and
Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call
set_pass,
then you may want to instead use the
CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods
inside of a
Request::set_after_send callback.
Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling
set_pass(true) will
reverse the effect of the
set_pass call, and any response received when the
request is sent may become cacheable.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- lookup_timeout: std::time::Duration
set_methodView source
Set the request method.
Argument type conversion
The method argument can be any type that implements
ToMethod; see that trait for details on
which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
use fastly::http::Method;
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com");req.set_method(Method::POST);assert_eq!(req.get_method(), &Method::POST);
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- method: impl ToMethod
set_passView source
fn set_pass(&mut self, pass: bool)
Set whether this request should be cached if sent to a backend.
By default this is
false, which means the backend will only be reached if a cached
response is not available. Set this to
true to send the request directly to the backend
without caching.
Overrides
Note that calling
set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by
Request::set_surrogate_key,
Request::set_ttl,
Request::set_pci, and
Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call
set_pass,
then you may want to instead use the
CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods
inside of a
Request::set_after_send callback.
Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling
set_pass(true) will
reverse the effect of the
set_pass call, and any response received when the
request is sent may become cacheable.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- pass: bool
set_pathView source
fn set_path(&mut self, path: &str)
Set the path component of the request URL.
Examples
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/");req.set_path("/hello");assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/hello");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- path: &str
set_pciView source
fn set_pci(&mut self, pci: bool)
Override the caching behavior of this request to enable or disable PCI/HIPAA-compliant non-volatile caching.
By default, this is
false, which means the request may not be PCI/HIPAA-compliant. Set it
to
true to enable compliant caching.
See the Fastly PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery documentation for details.
Overrides
This overrides any previous
Request::set_pass call and sets the
pass behavior to
false.
Note that calling
set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by
Request::set_surrogate_key,
Request::set_ttl,
Request::set_pci, and
Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call
set_pass,
then you may want to instead use the
CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods
inside of a
Request::set_after_send callback.
Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling
set_pass(true) will
reverse the effect of the
set_pass call, and any response received when the
request is sent may become cacheable.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- pci: bool
set_queryView source
Convert the given value to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded format and set that data as
the request URL query component.
The given value must implement
serde::Serialize; see the trait documentation for
details.
Errors
This method returns
serde_urlencoded::ser::Error if serialization fails.
Examples
123456789
#[derive(serde::Serialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let my_data = MyData { name: "Computers".to_string(), count: 1024 };let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo");req.set_query(&my_data).unwrap();assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/foo?name=Computers&count=1024");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- query: &impl Serialize
Returns
set_query_strView source
Set the query string of the request URL query component to the given string, performing percent-encoding if necessary.
Examples
let mut req = Request::get("https://example.com/foo");req.set_query_str("hello=🌐!&bar=baz");assert_eq!(req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/foo?hello=%F0%9F%8C%90!&bar=baz");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- query: impl AsRef<str>
set_stale_if_errorView source
fn set_stale_if_error(&mut self, swr: u32)
Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given
stale-if-error
time, in seconds.
Overrides
This overrides the behavior specified in the response headers, and will override any
previous
Request::set_pass call by setting the
pass behavior to
false.
Note that calling
set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by
Request::set_surrogate_key,
Request::set_ttl,
Request::set_pci, and
Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call
set_pass,
then you may want to instead use the
CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods
inside of a
Request::set_after_send callback.
Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling
set_pass(true) will
reverse the effect of the
set_pass call, and any response received when the
request is sent may become cacheable.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- swr: u32
set_stale_while_revalidateView source
fn set_stale_while_revalidate(&mut self, swr: u32)
Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given
stale-while-revalidate
time, in seconds.
Overrides
This overrides the behavior specified in the response headers, and will override any
previous
Request::set_pass call by setting the
pass behavior to
false.
Note that calling
set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by
Request::set_surrogate_key,
Request::set_ttl,
Request::set_pci, and
Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call
set_pass,
then you may want to instead use the
CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods
inside of a
Request::set_after_send callback.
Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling
set_pass(true) will
reverse the effect of the
set_pass call, and any response received when the
request is sent may become cacheable.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- swr: u32
set_surrogate_keyView source
Override the caching behavior of this request to include the given surrogate key(s), provided as a header value.
The header value can contain more than one surrogate key, separated by spaces.
Surrogate keys must contain only printable ASCII characters (those between
0x21 and
0x7E, inclusive). Any invalid keys will be ignored.
See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.
Overrides
This overrides any previous
Request::set_pass call and sets the
pass behavior to
false, and extends (but does not replace) any
Surrogate-Key response headers from the
backend.
Note that calling
set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by
Request::set_surrogate_key,
Request::set_ttl,
Request::set_pci, and
Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call
set_pass,
then you may want to instead use the
CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods
inside of a
Request::set_after_send callback.
Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling
set_pass(true) will
reverse the effect of the
set_pass call, and any response received when the
request is sent may become cacheable.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- sk: HeaderValue
set_ttlView source
fn set_ttl(&mut self, ttl: u32)
Override the caching behavior of this request to use the given Time to Live (TTL), in seconds.
Overrides
This overrides any previous
Request::set_pass call and sets the
pass behavior to
false.
Note that calling
set_pass(true) will override anything previously set by
Request::set_surrogate_key,
Request::set_ttl,
Request::set_pci, and
Request::set_stale_while_revalidate. If you wish to unconditionally call
set_pass,
then you may want to instead use the
CandidateResponse equivalents of those methods
inside of a
Request::set_after_send callback.
Conversely, calling any of those methods on Request after calling
set_pass(true) will
reverse the effect of the
set_pass call, and any response received when the
request is sent may become cacheable.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- ttl: u32
set_urlView source
Set the request URL.
Argument type conversion
The URL argument can be any type that implements
ToUrl; see that trait for details on which
types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- url: impl ToUrl
set_versionView source
Set the HTTP version of this request.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- version: Version
take_bodyView source
Take and return the body from this request.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
An empty body is returned if no body has been set, or if it has previously been returned by a method
like
take_body().
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_bytesView source
Take and return the body from this request as a string.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Examples
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body_text_plain("hello, world!");let bytes = req.take_body_bytes();assert!(req.try_take_body().is_none());assert_eq!(&bytes, b"hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_formView source
Take the request body and attempt to parse it as a
application/x-www-form-urlencoded
formatted string.
The return type chosen for this function must implement
serde::de::Deserialize without any
non-static lifetimes; see the trait documentation for details.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
Errors
This method returns
serde_urlencoded::de::Error if deserialization fails.
Examples
123456789
#[derive(serde::Deserialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("name=Computers&count=1024");let my_data = req.take_body_form::<MyData>().unwrap();assert_eq!(&my_data.name, "Computers");assert_eq!(my_data.count, 1024);
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_jsonView source
Take the request body and attempt to parse it as a JSON value.
The return type must implement
serde::Deserialize without any non-static lifetimes. You
can either implement that trait for your own custom type, or use
serde_json::Value to
deserialize untyped JSON values. See
serde_json for details.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
Errors
This method returns
serde_json::Error if deserialization fails.
Examples
Using a type that derives
serde::de::DeserializeOwned:
12345678910
#[derive(serde::Deserialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com") .with_body(r#"{"name":"Computers","count":1024}"#);let my_data = req.take_body_json::<MyData>().unwrap();assert_eq!(&my_data.name, "Computers");assert_eq!(my_data.count, 1024);
Using untyped JSON with
serde_json::Value:
123456789
let my_data = serde_json::json!({ "name": "Computers", "count": 1024,});let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com") .with_body(r#"{"name":"Computers","count":1024}"#);let my_data = req.take_body_json::<serde_json::Value>().unwrap();assert_eq!(my_data["name"].as_str(), Some("Computers"));assert_eq!(my_data["count"].as_u64(), Some(1024));
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_strView source
fn take_body_str(&mut self) -> String
Take and return the body from this request as a string.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Panics
If the body does not contain a valid UTF-8 string, this function will panic. To handle the
possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use
take_body_str_lossy() for
lossy conversion, or use
take_body_bytes() and then convert the bytes
with a function like
String::from_utf8.
Examples
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com").with_body("hello, world!");let string = req.take_body_str();assert!(req.try_take_body().is_none());assert_eq!(&string, "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_str_lossyView source
fn take_body_str_lossy(&mut self) -> String
Take and return the body from this request as a string, including invalid characters.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Examples
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");req.set_body_octet_stream(b"\xF0\x90\x80 hello, world!");let string = req.take_body_str_lossy();assert!(req.try_take_body().is_none());assert_eq!(&string, "� hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
traceView source
Parameters
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
try_get_body_mutView source
Get a shared reference to the body of this request if it has one, otherwise return
None.
Examples
12345678
use std::io::Write;
let mut req = Request::post("https://example.com");assert!(req.try_get_body_mut().is_none());
req.set_body("hello,");write!(req.try_get_body_mut().expect("body now exists"), " world!")?;assert_eq!(&req.into_body_str(), "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
try_get_body_prefix_str_mutView source
Try to get a prefix of the body as a string containing up to the given number of bytes.
See
Body::try_get_prefix_str_mut() for details.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
try_into_bodyView source
Consume the request and return its body if it has one, otherwise return
None.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
try_take_bodyView source
Take and return the body from this request if it has one, otherwise return
None.
After calling this method, this request will no longer have a body.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
with_after_sendView source
fn with_after_send(self, f: impl Fn(&mut CandidateResponse) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_after_send().
Parameters
- self: Self
- f: impl Fn(&mut CandidateResponse) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static
Returns
with_auto_decompress_gzipView source
fn with_auto_decompress_gzip(self, gzip: bool) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_auto_decompress_gzip().
Parameters
- self: Self
- gzip: bool
Returns
with_before_sendView source
fn with_before_send(self, f: impl Fn(&mut Request) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_before_send().
Parameters
- self: Self
- f: impl Fn(&mut Request) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause> + Send + Sync + 'static
Returns
with_bodyView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body().
Parameters
Returns
with_body_formView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_form().
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: &impl Serialize
Returns
with_body_jsonView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_json().
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: &impl Serialize
Returns
with_body_octet_streamView source
fn with_body_octet_stream(self, body: &[u8]) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_octet_stream().
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: &[u8]
Returns
with_body_text_htmlView source
fn with_body_text_html(self, body: &str) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_text_html().
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: &str
Returns
with_body_text_plainView source
fn with_body_text_plain(self, body: &str) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_text_plain().
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: &str
Returns
with_cache_keyView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_cache_key().
Parameters
- self: Self
- key: impl Into<Vec<u8>>
Returns
with_content_typeView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_content_type().
Parameters
- self: Self
- mime: Mime
Returns
with_framing_headers_modeView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_framing_headers_mode().
Parameters
- self: Self
- mode: FramingHeadersMode
Returns
with_headerView source
Builder-style equivalent of
append_header().
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
Returns
with_image_optimizerView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_image_optimizer().
Parameters
- self: Self
- options: image_optimizer::ImageOptimizerOptions
Returns
with_lookup_timeoutView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_lookup_timeout().
Parameters
- self: Self
- lookup_timeout: std::time::Duration
Returns
with_methodView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_method().
Parameters
- self: Self
- method: impl ToMethod
Returns
with_passView source
fn with_pass(self, pass: bool) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_pass().
Parameters
- self: Self
- pass: bool
Returns
with_pathView source
fn with_path(self, path: &str) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_path().
Parameters
- self: Self
- path: &str
Returns
with_pciView source
fn with_pci(self, pci: bool) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_pci().
Parameters
- self: Self
- pci: bool
Returns
with_queryView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_query().
Parameters
- self: Self
- query: &impl Serialize
Returns
with_query_strView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_query_str().
Parameters
- self: Self
- query: impl AsRef<str>
Returns
with_set_headerView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_header().
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
Returns
with_stale_if_errorView source
fn with_stale_if_error(self, swr: u32) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_stale_if_error().
Parameters
- self: Self
- swr: u32
Returns
with_stale_while_revalidateView source
fn with_stale_while_revalidate(self, swr: u32) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_stale_while_revalidate().
Parameters
- self: Self
- swr: u32
Returns
with_surrogate_keyView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_surrogate_key().
Parameters
- self: Self
- sk: HeaderValue
Returns
with_ttlView source
fn with_ttl(self, ttl: u32) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_ttl().
Parameters
- self: Self
- ttl: u32
Returns
with_urlView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_url().
Parameters
- self: Self
- url: impl ToUrl
Returns
with_versionView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_version().
Parameters
- self: Self
- version: Version
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for Request
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl From<Request<Body>> for Request
fromView source
Parameters
Returns
impl From<RequestHandle> for Request
fromView source
Parameters
- handle: RequestHandle
Returns
impl RequestCacheKey for Request
set_cache_keyView source
fn set_cache_key(&mut self, key: [u8; 32])
Set the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- key: [u8; 32]
set_cache_key_fnView source
Set the function that will be used to compute the cache key for this request.
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
set_cache_key_strView source
Set a string as the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.
The string representation of the key is hashed to the same
[u8; 32] representation used by
set_cache_key().
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>
with_cache_keyView source
fn with_cache_key(self, key: [u8; 32]) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_cache_key().
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: Self
- key: [u8; 32]
Returns
with_cache_key_fnView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_cache_key_fn().
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
Returns
with_cache_key_strView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_cache_key_str().
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: Self
- key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>
Returns
impl RequestUpgradeWebsocket for Request
handoff_fanoutView source
Pass the request through the Fanout GRIP proxy and on to a backend.
This can only be used on services that have the Fanout feature enabled.
The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.
Parameters
- self: Self
- backend: &str
Returns
handoff_websocketView source
Pass the WebSocket directly to a backend.
This can only be used on services that have the WebSockets feature enabled and on requests that are valid WebSocket requests.
The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.
Parameters
- self: Self
- backend: &str
Returns