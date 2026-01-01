An HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.

Getting the client request

Call Request::from_client() to get the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.

Creation and conversion

New requests can be created programmatically with Request::new() . In addition, there are convenience constructors like Request::get() which automatically select the appropriate method.

For interoperability with other Rust libraries, Request can be converted to and from the http crate's http::Request type using the From and Into traits.

Sending backend requests

Requests can be sent to a backend in blocking or asynchronous fashion using send() , send_async() , or send_async_streaming() .

Builder-style methods

Request can be used as a builder, allowing requests to be constructed and used through method chaining. Methods with the with_ name prefix, such as with_header() , return Self to allow chaining. The builder style is typically most useful when constructing and using a request in a single expression. For example:

Request :: get ( "https://example.com" ) . with_header ( "my-header" , "hello!" ) . with_header ( "my-other-header" , "Здравствуйте!" ) . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ;

Setter methods

Setter methods, such as set_header() , are prefixed by set_ , and can be used interchangeably with the builder-style methods, allowing you to mix and match styles based on what is most convenient for your program. Setter methods tend to work better than builder-style methods when constructing a request involves conditional branches or loops. For example: