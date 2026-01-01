Response
pub struct Response { /* private fields */ }
An HTTP response, including body, headers, and status code.
Sending to the client
Each execution of a Compute program may send a single response back to the client:
If no response is explicitly sent by the program, a default
200 OK response is sent.
Creation and conversion
Responses can be created programmatically:
Responses are also returned from backend requests:
For interoperability with other Rust libraries,
Response can be converted to and from the
http crate's
http::Response type using the
From and
Into traits.
Builder-style methods
Response can be used as a
builder, allowing responses to
be constructed and used through method chaining. Methods with the
with_ name prefix, such as
with_header(), return
Self to allow chaining. The builder style is
typically most useful when constructing and using a response in a single expression. For
example:
Response::new() .with_header("my-header", "hello!") .with_header("my-other-header", "Здравствуйте!") .send_to_client();
Setter methods
Setter methods, such as
set_header(), are prefixed by
set_, and can
be used interchangeably with the builder-style methods, allowing you to mix and match styles
based on what is most convenient for your program. Setter methods tend to work better than
builder-style methods when constructing a value involves conditional branches or loops. For
example:
let mut resp = Response::new().with_header("my-header", "hello!");if needs_translation { resp.set_header("my-other-header", "Здравствуйте!");}resp.send_to_client();
Methods
append_bodyView source
Append another
Body to the body of this response without reading or writing any body
contents.
If this response does not have a body, the appended body is set as the response's body.
This operation is performed in amortized constant time, and so should always be preferred to reading an entire body and then writing the same contents to another body.
This method should be used when combining bodies that have not necessarily been read yet,
such as a body returned from a backend response. To append contents that are already in
memory as strings or bytes, use
get_body_mut() to write the
contents to the end of the body.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::from_body("hello! backend says: ");let backend_resp = Request::get("https://example.com/").send("example_backend")?;resp.append_body(backend_resp.into_body());resp.send_to_client();
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- other: Body
append_headerView source
Add a response header with given value.
Unlike
set_header(), this does not discard existing values for the
same header name.
Argument type conversion
The header name and value arguments can be any types that implement
ToHeaderName and
ToHeaderValue, respectively. See those traits for details on which types can be used and when
panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
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let mut resp = Response::new();
resp.set_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));
resp.append_header("hello", "universe!");
let values = resp.get_header_all_str("hello");assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&"world!"));assert!(values.contains(&"universe!"));
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
clone_with_bodyView source
fn clone_with_body(&mut self) -> Response
Clone this response by reading in its body, and then writing the same body to the original and the cloned response.
This method requires mutable access to this response because reading from and writing to the body can involve an HTTP connection.
This operation is potentially expensive if the body is large. Take care when using this
method on bodies with unknown sizes. Consider using methods like
BufRead::lines() or
Body::read_chunks() to incrementally process a body while limiting the maximum size.
Examples
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let mut original = Response::from_body("hello") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_status(418);let mut new = original.clone_with_body();assert_eq!(original.get_header("hello"), new.get_header("hello"));assert_eq!(original.get_status(), new.get_status());assert_eq!(original.get_version(), new.get_version());assert_eq!(original.take_body_bytes(), new.take_body_bytes());
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
clone_without_bodyView source
fn clone_without_body(&self) -> Response
Make a new response with the same headers, status, and version of this response, but no body.
If you also need to clone the response body, use
clone_with_body()
Examples
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let original = Response::from_body("hello") .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_status(418);let new = original.clone_without_body();assert_eq!(original.get_header("hello"), new.get_header("hello"));assert_eq!(original.get_status(), new.get_status());assert_eq!(original.get_version(), new.get_version());assert!(original.has_body());assert!(!new.has_body());
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
contains_headerView source
Returns whether the given header name is present in the response.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
let resp = Response::new().with_header("hello", "world!");assert!(resp.contains_header("hello"));assert!(!resp.contains_header("not-present"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
from_bodyView source
Create a new
Response with the given value as the body.
Argument type conversion
See the
From impls for
Body to see which types can be used as a body.
Examples
let resp = Response::from_body("hello");assert_eq!(&resp.into_body_str(), "hello");
let body_bytes: &[u8] = &[1, 2, 3];let resp = Response::from_body(body_bytes);assert_eq!(resp.into_body_bytes().as_slice(), body_bytes);
Parameters
Returns
from_handlesView source
Create a
Response from the a
ResponseHandle and a
BodyHandle.
The extra metadata associated with a backend response is not tracked by the low-level handle
APIs. As a result, methods like
get_backend() and
get_backend_request() will always return
None for a
request created from handles.
Parameters
- resp_handle: ResponseHandle
- body_handle: BodyHandle
Returns
from_statusView source
Create a new response with the given status code.
Argument type conversion
See the
From impls for
Body to see which types can be used as a body.
Examples
use fastly::http::StatusCode;let resp = Response::from_status(StatusCode::NOT_FOUND);assert_eq!(resp.get_status().as_u16(), 404);
use fastly::http::StatusCode;let resp = Response::from_status(404);assert_eq!(resp.get_status(), StatusCode::NOT_FOUND);
Parameters
- status: impl ToStatusCode
Returns
get_ageView source
The current age of the response, if it is cached.
Returns
None if the response is not cached.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_backendView source
Get the backend this response came from, or
None if the response is synthetic.
Examples
From a backend response:
let backend_resp = Request::get("https://example.com/").send("example_backend")?;assert_eq!(backend_resp.get_backend().map(|b| b.name()), Some("example_backend"));
From a synthetic response:
let synthetic_resp = Response::new();assert!(synthetic_resp.get_backend().is_none());
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_backend_addrView source
Get the address of the backend this response came from, or
None when the response is
synthetic or cached.
Examples
From a backend response:
let backend_resp = Request::get("https://example.com/") .with_pass(true) .send("example_backend")?;assert_eq!(backend_resp.get_backend_addr(), Some(&"127.0.0.1:443".parse::<SocketAddr>().unwrap()));
From a synthetic response:
let synthetic_resp = Response::new();assert!(synthetic_resp.get_backend_addr().is_none());
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_backend_nameView source
Get the name of the
Backend this response came from, or
None if the response is
synthetic.
Examples
From a backend response:
let backend_resp = Request::get("https://example.com/").send("example_backend")?;assert_eq!(backend_resp.get_backend_name(), Some("example_backend"));Ok(()) }
From a synthetic response:
let synthetic_resp = Response::new();assert!(synthetic_resp.get_backend_name().is_none());
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_backend_requestView source
Get the request this response came from, or
None if the response is synthetic.
Note that the returned request will only have the headers and metadata of the original request, as the body is consumed when sending the request.
This method only returns a reference to the backend request. To instead take and return the
owned request (for example, to subsequently send the request again), use
take_backend_request().
Examples
From a backend response:
let backend_resp = Request::post("https://example.com/") .with_body("hello") .send("example_backend")?;let backend_req = backend_resp.get_backend_request().expect("response is not synthetic");assert_eq!(backend_req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/");assert!(!backend_req.has_body());
From a synthetic response:
let synthetic_resp = Response::new();assert!(synthetic_resp.get_backend_request().is_none());
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_body_mutView source
Get a mutable reference to the body of this response.
An empty body is returned if no body has been set, or if it has previously been returned by a method
like
take_body().
Examples
use std::io::Write;
let mut resp = Response::from_body("hello,");write!(resp.get_body_mut(), " world!")?;assert_eq!(&resp.into_body_str(), "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
get_body_prefix_mutView source
Get a prefix of this response's body containing up to the given number of bytes.
See
Body::get_prefix_mut() for details.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
get_body_prefix_str_mutView source
Get a prefix of this response's body as a string containing up to the given number of bytes.
See
Body::get_prefix_str_mut() for details.
Panics
If the prefix contains invalid UTF-8 bytes, this function will panic. The exception to this is if the bytes are invalid because a multi-byte codepoint is cut off by the requested prefix length. In this case, the invalid bytes are left off the end of the prefix.
To explicitly handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 bytes, use
try_get_body_prefix_str_mut(), which returns an
error on failure rather than panicking.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
get_content_lengthView source
Get the value of the response's
Content-Length
header, if it exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_content_typeView source
Get the MIME type described by the response's
Content-Type
header, or
None if that header is absent or contains an invalid MIME type.
Examples
let resp = Response::new().with_body_text_plain("hello, world!");assert_eq!(resp.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::TEXT_PLAIN_UTF_8));
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_headerView source
Get the value of a header, or
None if the header is not present.
If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the
values. See
get_header_all() if you need to get all of the
values.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
Handling UTF-8 values explicitly:
let resp = Response::new().with_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(resp.get_header("hello"), Some(&HeaderValue::from_static("world")));
Safely handling invalid UTF-8 values:
let invalid_utf8 = &"🐈".as_bytes()[0..3];let resp = Response::new().with_header("hello", invalid_utf8);assert_eq!(resp.get_header("hello").unwrap().as_bytes(), invalid_utf8);
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_allView source
Get an iterator of all the values of a header.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
You can turn the iterator into collection, like
Vec:
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let invalid_utf8 = &"🐈".as_bytes()[0..3];let resp = Response::new() .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", invalid_utf8);
let values: Vec<&HeaderValue> = resp.get_header_all("hello").collect();assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderValue::from_static("world!")));assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderValue::from_bytes(invalid_utf8).unwrap()));
You can use the iterator in a loop:
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let invalid_utf8 = &"🐈".as_bytes()[0..3];let resp = Response::new() .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", invalid_utf8);
for value in resp.get_header_all("hello") { if let Ok(s) = std::str::from_utf8(value.as_bytes()) { println!("hello, {}", s); } else { println!("hello, invalid UTF-8!"); }}
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_all_strView source
Get all values of a header as strings, or an empty vector if the header is not present.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Panics
This method panics if any of the header values are not valid UTF-8 strings. To handle the
possibility of non-UTF-8 data, use
get_header_all_str_lossy() for lossy conversion, or use
get_header_all() and then convert the bytes with
std::str::from_utf8().
Examples
let resp = Response::new() .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", "universe!");let values = resp.get_header_all_str("hello");assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&"world!"));assert!(values.contains(&"universe!"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_all_str_lossyView source
Get all values of a header as strings, including invalid characters, or an empty vector if the header is not present.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
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let world_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 world!").unwrap();let universe_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 universe!").unwrap();let resp = Response::new() .with_header("hello", world_value) .with_header("hello", universe_value);let values = resp.get_header_all_str_lossy("hello");assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&Cow::from("� world!")));assert!(values.contains(&Cow::from("� universe!")));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_namesView source
Get an iterator of all the response's header names.
Examples
You can turn the iterator into a collection, like
Vec:
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let resp = Response::new() .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("goodbye", "latency!");
let values: Vec<&HeaderName> = resp.get_header_names().collect();assert_eq!(values.len(), 2);assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderName::from_static("hello")));assert!(values.contains(&&HeaderName::from_static("goodbye")));
You can use the iterator in a loop:
let resp = Response::new() .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("goodbye", "latency!");
for name in resp.get_header_names() { println!("saw header: {:?}", name);}
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_header_names_strView source
Get all of the response's header names as strings, or an empty vector if no headers are present.
Examples
let resp = Response::new() .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("goodbye", "latency!");let names = resp.get_header_names_str();assert_eq!(names.len(), 2);assert!(names.contains(&"hello"));assert!(names.contains(&"goodbye"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_header_strView source
Get the value of a header as a string, or
None if the header is not present.
If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the
values. See
get_header_all_str() if you need to get all of
the values.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Panics
This method panics if the value of the header is not a valid UTF-8 string. To handle the possibility
of invalid UTF-8 data, use
get_header_str_lossy() for lossy
conversion, or use
get_header() and then convert the bytes with
std::str::from_utf8().
Examples
let resp = Response::new().with_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_header_str_lossyView source
Get the value of a header as a string, including invalid characters, or
None if the header
is not present.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned, which may be any of the
values. See
get_header_all_str_lossy() if you need
to get all of the values.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
let header_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 world!").unwrap();let resp = Response::new().with_header("hello", header_value);assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str_lossy("hello"), Some(Cow::from("� world")));
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
get_headersView source
Get an iterator of all the response's header names and values.
Examples
You can turn the iterator into a collection, like
Vec:
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let resp = Response::new() .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", "universe!");
let headers: Vec<(&HeaderName, &HeaderValue)> = resp.get_headers().collect();assert_eq!(headers.len(), 2);assert!(headers.contains(&(&HeaderName::from_static("hello"), &HeaderValue::from_static("world!"))));assert!(headers.contains(&(&HeaderName::from_static("hello"), &HeaderValue::from_static("universe!"))));
You can use the iterator in a loop:
let resp = Response::new() .with_header("hello", "world!") .with_header("hello", "universe!");
for (n, v) in resp.get_headers() { println!("Header - {}: {:?}", n, v);}
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_masked_errorView source
If this Response represents a stale-if-error response, returns the SendErrorCause that this response replaced. If this Response is not a stale-if-error response from cache, returns None.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_stale_if_errorView source
Gets the time for which the response can safely be used if (synchronous) revalidation produces an error.
This time is relative to the start of the "stale" period; that is, it matches the meaning
of the
Cache-Control: stale-if-error= directive in RFC 5861.
See Fastly's documentation on HTTP caching for more details.
Returns
None if the response is not cached.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_stale_while_revalidateView source
The time for which the response can safely be used despite being considered stale, if it is cached.
This time is relative to the start of the "stale" period; that is, it matches the meaning
of the
Cache-Control: stale-while-revalidate= directive in RFC 5861.
See Fastly's documentation on HTTP caching for more details.
Returns
None if the response is not cached.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_statusView source
Get the HTTP status code of the response.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_ttlView source
Get the Time to Live (TTL) in the cache for this response, if it is cached.
The TTL provides the duration of "freshness" for the cached response
after it is inserted into the cache. If the response is stale,
the TTL is 0 (i.e. this returns
Some(0).
Returns
None if the response is not cached.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_versionView source
Get the HTTP version of this response.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
has_bodyView source
fn has_body(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if this response has a body.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
into_bodyView source
Consume the response and return its body.
An empty body is returned if no body has been set, or if it has previously been returned by a method
like
take_body().
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_body_bytesView source
Consume the response and return its body as a byte vector.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Examples
let resp = Response::from_body("hello, world!");let bytes = resp.into_body_bytes();assert_eq!(&bytes, b"hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_body_strView source
fn into_body_str(self) -> String
Consume the response and return its body as a string.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Panics
If the body does not contain a valid UTF-8 string, this function will panic. To explicitly handle
the possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use
into_body_str_lossy()
for lossy conversion, or use
into_body_bytes() and then convert the
bytes explicitly with a function like
String::from_utf8.
Examples
let resp = Response::from_body("hello, world!");let string = resp.into_body_str();assert_eq!(&string, "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_body_str_lossyView source
fn into_body_str_lossy(self) -> String
Consume the response and return its body as a string, including invalid characters.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::new();resp.set_body_octet_stream(b"\xF0\x90\x80 hello, world!");let string = resp.into_body_str_lossy();assert_eq!(&string, "� hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_handlesView source
Create a
ResponseHandle/
BodyHandle pair from a
Response.
The extra metadata associated with a backend response is not tracked by the low-level handle APIs. As a result, converting to handles will cause the backend and request associated with a backend response to be lost.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
is_from_backendView source
fn is_from_backend(&self) -> bool
Return whether the response is from a backend request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
newView source
fn new() -> Self
Create a new
Response.
The new response is created with status code
200 OK, no headers, and an empty body.
Returns
read_body_chunksView source
fn read_body_chunks(&mut self, chunk_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<Vec<u8>, Error>> + '_
Return an iterator that reads the response body in chunks of at most the given number of bytes.
If
chunk_size does not evenly divide the length of the body, then the last chunk will not
have length
chunk_size.
Examples
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use std::io::Write;fn remove_0s(resp: &mut Response) -> Result<(), Box<dyn std::error::Error>> { let mut no_0s = Body::new(); for chunk in resp.read_body_chunks(4096) { let mut chunk = chunk?; chunk.retain(|b| *b != 0); no_0s.write_all(&chunk)?; } resp.set_body(no_0s); Ok(())}
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- chunk_size: usize
Returns
read_body_linesView source
Return a
Lines iterator that reads the response body a line at a time.
Examples
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use std::io::Write;
fn remove_es(resp: &mut Response) -> Result<(), Box<dyn std::error::Error>> { let mut no_es = Body::new(); for line in resp.read_body_lines() { writeln!(no_es, "{}", line?.replace("e", ""))?; } resp.set_body(no_es); Ok(())}
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
redirectView source
Create a 308 Permanent Redirect response with the given value as the
Location header.
Examples
let resp = Response::redirect("https://www.fastly.com");assert_eq!(resp.get_status(), StatusCode::PERMANENT_REDIRECT);assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str(header::LOCATION).unwrap(), "https://www.fastly.com");
Parameters
- destination: impl ToHeaderValue
Returns
remove_headerView source
Remove all response headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values if any were present.
If the header has multiple values, one is returned arbitrarily. To get all of the removed
header values, or to get a specific value, use
get_header_all().
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::new().with_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));assert_eq!(resp.remove_header("hello"), Some(HeaderValue::from_static("world!")));assert!(resp.remove_header("not-present").is_none());
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
remove_header_strView source
Remove all response headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values as a string if any were present.
If the header has multiple values, one is returned arbitrarily. To get all of the removed header
values, use
get_header_all() before removing.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Panics
This method panics if the value of the header is not a valid UTF-8 string. To handle the possibility
of invalid UTF-8 data, use
remove_header_str_lossy() for lossy
conversion, or use
remove_header() and then convert the bytes with
std::str::from_utf8().
Examples
let mut resp = Response::new().with_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));assert_eq!(resp.remove_header_str("hello"), Some("world!".to_string()));assert!(resp.remove_header_str("not-present").is_none());
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
remove_header_str_lossyView source
Remove all response headers of the given name, and return one of the removed header values as a string, including invalid characters, if any were present.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
If the header has multiple values, one is returned arbitrarily. To get all of the removed header
values, use
get_header_all() before removing.
Argument type conversion
The header name argument can be any type that implements
ToHeaderName; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
let header_value = HeaderValue::from_bytes(b"\xF0\x90\x80 world!").unwrap();let mut resp = Response::new().with_header("hello", header_value);assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str_lossy("hello"), Some(Cow::from("� world")));assert_eq!(resp.remove_header_str_lossy("hello"), Some(String::from("� world")));assert!(resp.remove_header_str_lossy("not-present").is_none());
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
Returns
see_otherView source
Create a 303 See Other response with the given value as the
Location header.
Examples
let resp = Response::see_other("https://www.fastly.com");assert_eq!(resp.get_status(), StatusCode::SEE_OTHER);assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str(header::LOCATION).unwrap(), "https://www.fastly.com");
Parameters
- destination: impl ToHeaderValue
Returns
send_to_clientView source
fn send_to_client(self)
Begin sending a response to the client.
This method returns as soon as the response header begins sending to the client, and transmission of the response will continue in the background.
This method may be used to send
103 Early Hints responses to the client. Any number of
103 Early Hints responses may be sent before sending the final response. Any response
with status code other than
103 will be treated as the final response.
Once this method is called with a final response, nothing else may be added to the response
body. To stream additional data to a response body after it begins to send, use
stream_to_client.
Panics
This method panics if any response with status code other than
103 has already been sent
to the client by this method, by
stream_to_client(), or
by the equivalent methods of
ResponseHandle.
Compatibility with
fastly::main
This method cannot be used to send final responses with
fastly::main, as that attribute implicitly calls
Response::send_to_client() on the returned response. Use an
undecorated
main() function instead, along with
Request::from_client() if the client request is needed.
Examples
Sending a backend response without modification:
Request::get("https://example.com/").send("example_backend")?.send_to_client();
Removing a header from a backend response before sending to the client:
let mut backend_resp = Request::get("https://example.com/").send("example_backend")?;backend_resp.remove_header("bad-header");backend_resp.send_to_client();
Sending a synthetic response:
Response::from_body("hello, world!").send_to_client();
Sending
103 Early Hints responses followed by forwarding a final response from a backend:
12345678
use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};#[fastly::main]fn main(ds_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let early_hint = Response::from_status(103) .with_header("Link", "</script.js>; rel=preload; as=scrypt"); early_hint.send_to_client(); Ok(ds_req.send("example_backend")?)}
Parameters
- self: Self
set_bodyView source
Set the given value as the response's body.
Argument type conversion
See the
From impls for
Body to see which types can be used as a body.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Parameters
set_body_formView source
Convert the given value to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded format and set that data as
the response's body.
The given value must implement
serde::Serialize; see the trait documentation for
details.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
Errors
This method returns
serde_urlencoded::ser::Error if serialization fails.
Examples
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#[derive(serde::Serialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let my_data = MyData { name: "Computers".to_string(), count: 1024 };let mut resp = Response::new();resp.set_body_form(&my_data).unwrap();assert_eq!(resp.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_WWW_FORM_URLENCODED));assert_eq!(&resp.into_body_str(), "name=Computers&count=1024");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- value: &impl Serialize
Returns
set_body_jsonView source
Convert the given value to JSON and set that JSON as the response's body.
The given value must implement
serde::Serialize. You can either implement that trait for
your own custom type, or use
serde_json::Value to create untyped JSON values. See
serde_json for details.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
application/json.
Errors
This method returns
serde_json::Error if serialization fails.
Examples
Using a type that derives
serde::Serialize:
12345678910
#[derive(serde::Serialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let my_data = MyData { name: "Computers".to_string(), count: 1024 };let mut resp = Response::new();resp.set_body_json(&my_data).unwrap();assert_eq!(resp.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_JSON));assert_eq!(&resp.into_body_str(), r#"{"name":"Computers","count":1024}"#);
Using untyped JSON and the
serde_json::json macro:
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let my_data = serde_json::json!({ "name": "Computers", "count": 1024,});let mut resp = Response::new();resp.set_body_json(&my_data).unwrap();assert_eq!(resp.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_JSON));assert_eq!(&resp.into_body_str(), r#"{"count":1024,"name":"Computers"}"#);
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- value: &impl Serialize
Returns
set_body_octet_streamView source
fn set_body_octet_stream(&mut self, body: &[u8])
Set the given bytes as the response's body.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
application/octet-stream.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::new();resp.set_body_octet_stream(b"hello, world!");assert_eq!(resp.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::APPLICATION_OCTET_STREAM));assert_eq!(&resp.into_body_bytes(), b"hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- body: &[u8]
set_body_text_htmlView source
fn set_body_text_html(&mut self, body: &str)
Set the given string as the response's body with content type
text/html; charset=UTF-8.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
text/html; charset=utf-8.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::new();resp.set_body_text_html("<p>hello, world!</p>");assert_eq!(resp.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::TEXT_HTML_UTF_8));assert_eq!(&resp.into_body_str(), "<p>hello, world!</p>");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- body: &str
set_body_text_plainView source
fn set_body_text_plain(&mut self, body: &str)
Set the given string as the response's body with content type
text/plain; charset=UTF-8.
Any previous body that may have been set on the response is discarded. To add to an existing body,
use
get_body_mut() and write to the returned
Body.
Content type
This method sets the content type to
text/plain; charset=utf-8.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::new();resp.set_body_text_plain("hello, world!");assert_eq!(resp.get_content_type(), Some(fastly::mime::TEXT_PLAIN_UTF_8));assert_eq!(&resp.into_body_str(), "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- body: &str
set_content_typeView source
Set the MIME type described by the response's
Content-Type
header.
Any existing
Content-Type header values will be overwritten.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::new().with_body("hello,world!");resp.set_content_type(fastly::mime::TEXT_CSV_UTF_8);
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- mime: Mime
set_framing_headers_modeView source
Sets how
Content-Length and
Transfer-Encoding will be determined when sending this
response.
See
FramingHeadersMode for details on the options.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- mode: FramingHeadersMode
set_headerView source
Set a response header to the given value, discarding any previous values for the given header name.
Argument type conversion
The header name and value arguments can be any types that implement
ToHeaderName and
ToHeaderValue, respectively. See those traits for details on which types can be used and when
panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
1234567891011
let mut resp = Response::new();
resp.set_header("hello", "world!");assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str("hello"), Some("world!"));
resp.set_header("hello", "universe!");
let values = resp.get_header_all_str("hello");assert_eq!(values.len(), 1);assert!(!values.contains(&"world!"));assert!(values.contains(&"universe!"));
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
set_statusView source
Set the HTTP status code of the response.
Argument type conversion
The status code argument can be any type that implements
ToStatusCode; see that trait for
details on which types can be used and when panics may arise during conversion.
Examples
Using the constants from
StatusCode:
use fastly::http::StatusCode;
let mut resp = Response::from_body("not found!");resp.set_status(StatusCode::NOT_FOUND);resp.send_to_client();
Using a
u16:
let mut resp = Response::from_body("not found!");resp.set_status(404);resp.send_to_client();
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- status: impl ToStatusCode
set_versionView source
Set the HTTP version of this response.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- version: Version
stream_to_clientView source
Begin sending the response to the client, and return a
StreamingBody that can accept
further data to send.
The client connection must be closed when finished writing the response by calling
StreamingBody::finish().
This method is most useful for programs that do some sort of processing or inspection of a potentially-large backend response body. Streaming allows the program to operate on small parts of the body rather than having to read it all into memory at once.
This method returns as soon as the response header begins sending to the client, and transmission of the response will continue in the background.
Panics
This method panics if another response has already been sent to the client by this method,
by
send_to_client(), or by the equivalent methods of
ResponseHandle.
Compatibility with
fastly::main
This method cannot be used to send final responses with
fastly::main, as that attribute implicitly calls
Response::send_to_client() on the returned response. Use an
undecorated
main() function instead, along with
Request::from_client() if the client request is needed.
Examples
Count the number of lines in a UTF-8 backend response body while sending it to the client:
12345678910111213141516171819
use std::io::{BufRead, Write};
let mut backend_resp = Request::get("https://example.com/").send("example_backend")?;// Take the body so we can iterate through its lines laterlet backend_resp_body = backend_resp.take_body();// Start sending the backend response to the client with a now-empty bodylet mut client_body = backend_resp.stream_to_client();
let mut num_lines = 0;for line in backend_resp_body.lines() { let line = line?; num_lines += 1; // Write the line to the streaming client body client_body.write_all(line.as_bytes())?;}// Finish the streaming body to close the client connectionclient_body.finish()?;
println!("backend response body contained {} lines", num_lines);
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
take_backend_requestView source
Take and return the request this response came from, or
None if the response is synthetic.
Note that the returned request will only have the headers and metadata of the original request, as the body is consumed when sending the request.
Examples
From a backend response:
let mut backend_resp = Request::post("https://example.com/") .with_body("hello") .send("example_backend")?;let backend_req = backend_resp.take_backend_request().expect("response is not synthetic");assert_eq!(backend_req.get_url_str(), "https://example.com/");assert!(!backend_req.has_body());backend_req.with_body("goodbye").send("example_backend")?;
From a synthetic response:
let mut synthetic_resp = Response::new();assert!(synthetic_resp.take_backend_request().is_none());
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_bodyView source
Take and return the body from this response.
After calling this method, this response will no longer have a body.
An empty body is returned if no body has been set, or if it has previously been returned by a method
like
take_body().
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_bytesView source
Take and return the body from this response as a string.
After calling this method, this response will no longer have a body.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::from_body("hello, world!");let bytes = resp.take_body_bytes();assert!(resp.try_take_body().is_none());assert_eq!(&bytes, b"hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_formView source
Take the response body and attempt to parse it as a
application/x-www-form-urlencoded
formatted string.
The return type chosen for this function must implement
serde::de::Deserialize without any
non-static lifetimes; see the trait documentation for details.
After calling this method, this response will no longer have a body.
Errors
This method returns
serde_urlencoded::de::Error if deserialization fails.
Examples
123456789
#[derive(serde::Deserialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let mut resp = Response::from_body("name=Computers&count=1024");let my_data = resp.take_body_form::<MyData>().unwrap();assert_eq!(&my_data.name, "Computers");assert_eq!(my_data.count, 1024);
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_jsonView source
Take the response body and attempt to parse it as a JSON value.
The return type must implement
serde::Deserialize without any non-static lifetimes. You
can either implement that trait for your own custom type, or use
serde_json::Value to
deserialize untyped JSON values. See
serde_json for details.
After calling this method, this response will no longer have a body.
Errors
This method returns
serde_json::Error if deserialization fails.
Examples
Using a type that derives
serde::de::DeserializeOwned:
123456789
#[derive(serde::Deserialize)]struct MyData { name: String, count: u64,}let mut resp = Response::from_body(r#"{"name":"Computers","count":1024}"#);let my_data = resp.take_body_json::<MyData>().unwrap();assert_eq!(&my_data.name, "Computers");assert_eq!(my_data.count, 1024);
Using untyped JSON with
serde_json::Value:
12345678
let my_data = serde_json::json!({ "name": "Computers", "count": 1024,});let mut resp = Response::from_body(r#"{"name":"Computers","count":1024}"#);let my_data = resp.take_body_json::<serde_json::Value>().unwrap();assert_eq!(my_data["name"].as_str(), Some("Computers"));assert_eq!(my_data["count"].as_u64(), Some(1024));
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_strView source
fn take_body_str(&mut self) -> String
Take and return the body from this response as a string.
After calling this method, this response will no longer have a body.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Panics
If the body does not contain a valid UTF-8 string, this function will panic. To handle the
possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use
take_body_str_lossy() for
lossy conversion, or use
take_body_bytes() and then convert the bytes
with a function like
String::from_utf8.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::from_body("hello, world!");let string = resp.take_body_str();assert!(resp.try_take_body().is_none());assert_eq!(&string, "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_body_str_lossyView source
fn take_body_str_lossy(&mut self) -> String
Take and return the body from this response as a string, including invalid characters.
Only the valid UTF-8 characters present are returned.
Invalid UTF-8 characters are replaced with
U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER.
After calling this method, this response will no longer have a body.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
read_body_lines() or
read_body_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at
once.
Examples
let mut resp = Response::new();resp.set_body_octet_stream(b"\xF0\x90\x80 hello, world!");let string = resp.take_body_str_lossy();assert!(resp.try_take_body().is_none());assert_eq!(&string, "� hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
take_masked_errorView source
If this Response represents a stale-if-error response, returns the SendError that this response replaced. If this Response is not a stale-if-error response from cache, returns None.
This also returns None if Response::takebackendrequest was called previously.
(The
SendError includes the backend request.)
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
temporary_redirectView source
Create a 307 Temporary Redirect response with the given value as the
Location header.
Examples
let resp = Response::temporary_redirect("https://www.fastly.com");assert_eq!(resp.get_status(), StatusCode::TEMPORARY_REDIRECT);assert_eq!(resp.get_header_str(header::LOCATION).unwrap(), "https://www.fastly.com");
Parameters
- destination: impl ToHeaderValue
Returns
try_get_body_mutView source
Get a shared reference to the body of this response if it has one, otherwise return
None.
Examples
12345678
use std::io::Write;
let mut resp = Response::new();assert!(resp.try_get_body_mut().is_none());
resp.set_body("hello,");write!(resp.try_get_body_mut().expect("body now exists"), " world!")?;assert_eq!(&resp.into_body_str(), "hello, world!");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
try_get_body_prefix_str_mutView source
Try to get a prefix of the body as a string containing up to the given number of bytes.
See
Body::try_get_prefix_str_mut() for details.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
try_into_bodyView source
Consume the response and return its body if it has one, otherwise return
None.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
try_take_bodyView source
Take and return the body from this response if it has one, otherwise return
None.
After calling this method, this response will no longer have a body.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
with_bodyView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body().
Parameters
Returns
with_body_formView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_form().
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: &impl Serialize
Returns
with_body_jsonView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_json().
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: &impl Serialize
Returns
with_body_octet_streamView source
fn with_body_octet_stream(self, body: &[u8]) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_octet_stream().
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: &[u8]
Returns
with_body_text_htmlView source
fn with_body_text_html(self, body: &str) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_text_html().
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: &str
Returns
with_body_text_plainView source
fn with_body_text_plain(self, body: &str) -> Self
Builder-style equivalent of
set_body_text_plain().
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: &str
Returns
with_content_typeView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_content_type().
Parameters
- self: Self
- mime: Mime
Returns
with_framing_headers_modeView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_framing_headers_mode().
Parameters
- self: Self
- mode: FramingHeadersMode
Returns
with_headerView source
Builder-style equivalent of
append_header().
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
Returns
with_set_headerView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_header().
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
Returns
with_statusView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_status().
Parameters
- self: Self
- status: impl ToStatusCode
Returns
with_versionView source
Builder-style equivalent of
set_version().
Parameters
- self: Self
- version: Version
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for Response
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Default for Response
defaultView source
fn default() -> Self
Returns
impl From<Response<Body>> for Response
fromView source
Parameters
Returns
impl From<(ResponseHandle, BodyHandle)> for Response
fromView source
Parameters
- pair: (ResponseHandle, BodyHandle)
Returns
impl HandlerResult for Response
sendView source
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns