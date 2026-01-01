An HTTP response, including body, headers, and status code.

Sending to the client

Each execution of a Compute program may send a single response back to the client:

If no response is explicitly sent by the program, a default 200 OK response is sent.

Creation and conversion

Responses can be created programmatically:

Responses are also returned from backend requests:

For interoperability with other Rust libraries, Response can be converted to and from the http crate's http::Response type using the From and Into traits.

Builder-style methods

Response can be used as a builder, allowing responses to be constructed and used through method chaining. Methods with the with_ name prefix, such as with_header() , return Self to allow chaining. The builder style is typically most useful when constructing and using a response in a single expression. For example:

Response :: new ( ) . with_header ( "my-header" , "hello!" ) . with_header ( "my-other-header" , "Здравствуйте!" ) . send_to_client ( ) ;

Setter methods

Setter methods, such as set_header() , are prefixed by set_ , and can be used interchangeably with the builder-style methods, allowing you to mix and match styles based on what is most convenient for your program. Setter methods tend to work better than builder-style methods when constructing a value involves conditional branches or loops. For example: